Flit to the Indonesian island of Flores and its new luxury resort

Labuan Bajo, a fishing village on Indonesia’s Flores island, is hardly a household name like nearby Bali. Yet, all that is about to change with Ta’aktana, a new Luxury Collection resort by Marriott International. Its proximity to Komodo National Park – less than an hour by boat – serves as the resort’s main draw for travellers seeking an experience with the formidable monitor lizards of the same name, but adventurous activities like snorkelling with sea turtles and marine life around the Taka Makassar sandbank, hiking Padar island, spelunking in ancient caves and sunrise and sunset treks beckon guests to explore the area’s rich biodiversity.

Ta’aktana, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Labuan Bajo

Exterior view of Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo’s Sea Villas (Image credit: Courtesy of Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo)

16 hectares of land form the foundation for 70 keys, with seven overwater sea villas facing the ocean as the cream of the crop. Balinese firm ANP Interiors took its design cues from the spider-web-shaped rice terraces of the local Lingko fields and traditional conical huts of the Manggarai ethnic group (a population native to Western Flores), preserving the cultural and historical essence of their village houses. Curved silhouettes and handcrafted architectural features of natural wood and fibres are reinterpreted through a modern, minimalist lens – the woven ceiling panels in the villas are an especially handsome achievement.

Indigenous arts and crafts enhance the interiors; abstract tapestries depicting Flores’ nature fashioned by women artisans of the Du Anyam group grace the rooms. High ceilings and full-length windows evoke feelings of open-air structures. Respectful cultural integration and sustainability are key considerations, expressed through details like masterclasses and workshops that share knowledge of Manggarai traditions, culture and history; upcycled fabric coasters in Umasa restaurant; responsible food waste initiatives; and projects to enrich the surrounding community.

Di’a Spa draws guests in for a wellness experience channelling the characteristics of the Rangko and Batu Cermin caves – think natural formations like coral, speleothems and fossils in the design. Massages, facials, wraps and scrubs aside, the standout rituals at Di’a are the hair and scalp treatments, taking cues from traditional Korean therapies. Meanwhile, a coffee roastery and café showcasing the best of Flores bean harvests, a round-the-clock fitness centre, a small stretch of beach, a library, meeting rooms and two pools – one Olympic-sized among them – complete the catalogue of on-site facilities.

Ta’aktana’s five distinct food and beverage concepts continue with Taba’s Japanese robata cuisine – order the Flores Strait lobster and binchōtan-grilled Miyazaki sirloin, with a flight of sauces and salts. Nera Lounge, situated off the arrival hall, plies small bites and drinks, Leros covers international all-day dining and a semi-buffet breakfast with an enviable pastry corner, and Umasa – the property’s Indonesian restaurant for farm-to-table dining – embodies the region’s best flavours through the Rantang menu. Dishes such as the iga babi panggang smoked-style pork ribs, dadar jagung corn fritters and rumpu rampe stir-fried cassava leaves are brought to the table in chic tiffin carriers for a diverse spread.

Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo is located at Pantai Wae Rana, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara 86763, Indonesia, marriott.com

