Potato Head Bali sets the tone with a new immersive nightclub space

Good times by the ocean have always been at the heart of Desa Potato Head, a cultural centre in Bali’s Petitenget Beach where ‘music, art, design, food and wellness play together’. Primarily known for Potato Head Beach Club, a 226-room resort striving to elevate the Indonesian hospitality scene through avid sustainability innovations (such as its on-site Waste Lab), the B Corp-certified group now introduces Klymax Discotheque, a purpose-built nightclub dedicated to the art of dance.

For this project, Desa Potato Head enlisted the help of its frequent collaborator, the Dutch architecture studio OMA, alongside DJ Harvey, a longtime friend and an exponent of the house sound in the UK, to ideate ‘an unimaginable dancefloor experience’. From ground to sound, the team sought to create a state-of-the-art equipped space where dance music and its gravitational rhythms ‘could resonate with the audience.’ For this, a rich sound system was custom-built by Studio 54’s audio engineer, George Stavro, following Harvey’s specifications.

When envisioning the versatile space, OMA took inspiration from 1970s and 1980s New York club culture – think Paradise Garage. As such, a sprung dancefloor, four-speaker stacks and a fully isolated, floating DJ booth now set the tone for a long night dancing under the shine of a twinkling mirror ball. Open every weekend with an extensive programme of international headline DJs and hand-picked residents, Klymax Discotheque has also announced plans for a curated mid-week programme connecting music culture with art, film, dance, performance and wellbeing.

