Potato Head Bali sets the tone with a new immersive nightclub space
Potato Head Bali has collaborated with architecture studio OMA and DJ Harvey to open Klymax Discotheque
Good times by the ocean have always been at the heart of Desa Potato Head, a cultural centre in Bali’s Petitenget Beach where ‘music, art, design, food and wellness play together’. Primarily known for Potato Head Beach Club, a 226-room resort striving to elevate the Indonesian hospitality scene through avid sustainability innovations (such as its on-site Waste Lab), the B Corp-certified group now introduces Klymax Discotheque, a purpose-built nightclub dedicated to the art of dance.
Desa Potato Head introduces Klymax Discotheque
For this project, Desa Potato Head enlisted the help of its frequent collaborator, the Dutch architecture studio OMA, alongside DJ Harvey, a longtime friend and an exponent of the house sound in the UK, to ideate ‘an unimaginable dancefloor experience’. From ground to sound, the team sought to create a state-of-the-art equipped space where dance music and its gravitational rhythms ‘could resonate with the audience.’ For this, a rich sound system was custom-built by Studio 54’s audio engineer, George Stavro, following Harvey’s specifications.
When envisioning the versatile space, OMA took inspiration from 1970s and 1980s New York club culture – think Paradise Garage. As such, a sprung dancefloor, four-speaker stacks and a fully isolated, floating DJ booth now set the tone for a long night dancing under the shine of a twinkling mirror ball. Open every weekend with an extensive programme of international headline DJs and hand-picked residents, Klymax Discotheque has also announced plans for a curated mid-week programme connecting music culture with art, film, dance, performance and wellbeing.
