The new hotels you’ll want to stay at in 2025

Where will 2025 take you? Twelve new months offer plenty of possibilities for travel plans and hotel stays. Whether you are seeking an otherworldy experience in Nepal’s fabled Mustang Kingdom, a minimalist stay in Tokyo, or a fairy-tale cabin suite in the Irish countryside, Wallpaper* has you covered. Here are our most-read-about hotel openings of the past year, all ready for you to book.

The hotels to book in 2025

Shinta Mani Mustang in Jomsom, Nepal

Shinta Mani Mustang exterior (Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Shrouded in mystique, in Nepal’s Mustang Kingdom, Shinta Mani Mustang offers a stylised immersion into Tibetan Buddhist life. Reimagined by Sherpa Hospitality and designer and architect Bill Bensley (building on Prabal Thapa Architect’s original 2010 design), the stone-and-timber retreat exudes the rugged charm of Thakali villages and the rich hues of Tibetan monasteries. Candlelight and monk chants fill the lobby, setting the tone for sipping warm apple brandy at Aara bar or savouring traditional Mustang dishes at Nilgiri restaurant. The 29 rooms are all anchored by floor-to-ceiling windows framing Himalayan views. For relaxation, the hillside spa – featuring glacier-blue pools and herb-infused therapies by Tsewang Gyurme Gurung, an 11th-generation Tibetan medicine doctor – is the perfect counterpoint to adventurous days.

Shinta Mani Mustang room (Image credit: Photography by Elise Hassey)

Shinta Mani Mustang is located at Marpha-5, Jomsom 33100, Nepal, shintamanimustang.com

Hotel Rakuragu in Tokyo, Japan

Hotel Rakuragu exterior (Image credit: Photography by Keishin Horikoshi)

Who would have imagined that a narrow parking lot could one day house a nine-storey hotel? Well, it can – meet Hotel Rakuragu in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district. Conceptualised by Kooo Architects, the property’s lantern-like façade, with irregular cut-out windows and angular balconies, blends urban privacy with abundant natural light. Inside, 14 guest rooms, ranging from 13 to 35 sq m, radiate serenity with rounded corners, diatomaceous earth wallpaper, and low wooden bed platforms softened by plant-lined balconies. A nod to jazz culture runs through the property, from the hotel’s name, which references ‘ragtime’ in Japanese, to curated playlists. Anchoring it all is a minimalist lobby, where raw concrete meets crisp white walls, elevated by a sculptural mirrored piece from design studio We+ – a fitting entry to this tiny but mighty minimalist retreat.

Hotel Rakuragu room (Image credit: Photography by Keishin Horikoshi)

Hotel Rakuragu is located at 1 Chome-7-9 Nihonbashihoncho, Chuo City, Tokyo 103-0023, Japan, hotelrakuragu.top

Six Senses Kyoto in Japan

Six Senses Kyoto exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Kyoto)

Respectfully adding a touch of contemporary escapism into one of Japan's best-preserved historical regions, Six Senses Kyoto , the brand’s Japan debut, is a modern wellness retreat to daydream about. Designed by Blink Design Group, the 81-room hotel nods to the city’s ancient cultural rituals and was developed around four key themes: playful, organic, biophilic and sustainable. Rooms, with views of the central courtyard or Toyokuni Shrine, feature wooden partitions with flippable panels, woven copper lighting, and sun-filtering sudare screens. Wellness is at the heart of the experience, with a spa offering everything from Watsu therapy to a Biohack Recovery Lounge, all set against a backdrop of ikebana arrangements and Zen design. Food is served in the all-day dining Sekki and Café Sekki, while for after-dark, Nine Tails is an intimate cocktail bar with the atmosphere of a modern apothecary.

Six Senses Kyoto room (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses Kyoto)

Six Senses Kyoto is located at 431 Myohoin Maekawacho, Higashiyama Ward, Kyoto, 605-0932, Japan, sixsenses.com

Woodland and River Suites at The Montenotte in Cork, Ireland

Woodland Suites at The Montenotte exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

Perched above the River Lee, The Montenotte – a luxury urban resort with 107 rooms, a wellness centre, a cinema, and a restaurant and bar – has long been a local favourite, thanks to its proximity to Cork’s city centre and sweeping views of the harbour. Its latest addition is a collection of nine outdoor suites designed by Henry J Lyons Architects. These include the Woodland Suites, set above a forest canopy, and the River Suites, amid wild Irish flowers. Dublin-based designer Rósín Lafferty has infused the interiors with a mix of Japanese-inspired design and Ireland’s natural beauty, featuring light oak, travertine floors, bronze mirrors, and custom rice paper screens. Exclusive to guests who book the suites, the Woodland Suite Experience is completed with the Club House, a peaceful space with harbour views, perfect for leisurely breakfasts or afternoon cocktails.

Woodland Suites at The Montenotte interior (Image credit: Courtesy of The Montenotte)

The Woodland Suites at The Montenotte are located at Middle Glanmire Rd, Montenotte, Cork, T23 E9DX, Ireland, themontenottehotel.com

Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo in Indonesia

Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo)

Ta’aktana , a new Luxury Collection resort by Marriott International, is determined to put Labuan Bajo, a fishing village on Indonesia’s Flores island, on the map as a luxury getaway. Spanning 16 hectares, the resort comprises 70 rooms, including seven overwater sea villas. Balinese firm ANP Interiors reimagined natural wood and fibres with a modern, minimalist approach, with woven ceiling panels standing out as a handsome achievement in the villas. Wellness at Di’a Spa channels the spirit of Flores’ Rangko and Batu Cermin caves, offering everything wellness alongside Korean hair and scalp therapies. With five dining options, including the Japanese-inspired Taba, the Indonesian farm-to-table Umasa, and a café showcasing Flores’ finest coffee, the resort delivers a gastronomic journey as rich as the island’s biodiversity.

Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo room (Image credit: Courtesy of Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo)

Ta’aktana Labuan Bajo is located at Pantai Wae Rana, Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara 86763, Indonesia, marriott.com

Singita Milele in Natta, Tanzania

Singita Milele outdoor lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita Milele)

Singita Milele , found within Tanzania’s 350,000-acre Grumeti Reserve, redefines the traditional safari experience and sets a new standard for modern African bush design. Two years in the making, the 1,200-square-foot buyout sanctuary, designed by South Africa’s HK Studio, accommodates ten guests across five suites, each inspired by the panoramas, shades, and tones of the Serengeti. Vast indoor and outdoor spaces, including a massive infinity pool, offer uninterrupted views of the Great Migration. The design reflects the surrounding savannah, with locally sourced fixtures and artworks deepening the connection between guests and the land. Whether lounging on expansive decks, dining in the open-air area, or observing wildlife through a telescope, Singita Milele is as open to the elements as it gets.

Singita Milele room (Image credit: Courtesy of Singita Milele)

Singita Milele is located at Natta, Tanzania, singita.com