Find yourself at Six Senses Kyoto, the brand's breathtaking Japan debut

The new Six Senses Kyoto, a Japan debut for the hotel brand, fuses a medley of inspirations to create a serenely escapist modern wellness retreat in the Higashiyama district of the ancient city. Playful, organic, biophilic and sustainable were the key themes when developing the airy new-build property, which is home to 81 rooms and suites that boast mindfully layered interiors by Singapore’s Blink Design Group.

Six Senses Kyoto Exterior (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Kyoto, of course, is the protagonist: from the contemporary crafts and playful references to its ancient heritage and through to wellness, which taps into the wisdom of the city’s ancient cultural rituals. The design offers a modern riff on the Heian era of Kyoto, a richly fertile creative period from the late 8th century to the early 12th century when countless traditional arts flourished in the former capital city.

Retreat to Six Senses Kyoto, a serene hotel in the ancient city’s Higashiyama Ward

Six Senses Kyoto Entrance Porch (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Lobby (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Clint Nagata, the founder and creative partner at Blink Design Group, tells Wallpaper*: ‘We were tasked with conceptualising the ultimate oasis in downtown Kyoto, honouring the courtly elegance and refined charm that marked the city’s birth as a new capital, reimagined through the lens of contemporary style.’

He continues, ‘Taking a deep dive into the heyday of the Heian era, which celebrates the concept of miyabi (a heightened refinement and appreciation of nature which flows through the design), we sought to align with our concept of ‘place-making’, something very near and dear to our hearts. It means showcasing the culture of a location in its instinctive way that connects the hotel magically with its environs.’

Six Senses Kyoto Three Bedroom Penthouse Suite Master Bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Three Bedroom Penthouse Dining Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Upon crossing the hotel’s temple-like wooden threshold, the mood shifts– with panels of intricately woven hikihaku foil reflecting shades of the sun, crafted by century-old Kyoto artisans Nishimura Shoten, alongside the naturally-hewn edges of a horse chestnut table. Natural light floods the main lobby space overlooking a large courtyard garden. Meanwhile, a long white ash front desk sees a scene-stealing wall depicting 504 raku tiles, crafted over two years by ceramic artisan Yoshimura Rakunyu.

The work captures an abstract shift of oranges and greens, evoking nearby Mount Kurama, the birthplace of reiki and one of the settings in Tale of Genji – set in Heian-era Kyoto and thought to be the world’s earliest novel. High ceilings reflect organic undulations hinting at early folded books known as orihon, and a metal wall sculpture depicts a cast of animals emerging from a scroll in reference to Japan’s first manga comic, a playful 12th-century work known as Choju-giga.

Six Senses Kyoto Premier Suite Garden Twin Bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Premier Suite Garden Twin Bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Premier Suite Garden Twin Private Garden (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

The playful tone continues in the elevator, where organically shaped mirrors showcase animal etchings. Lining the upper corridors is a fox head crafted from recycled washi paper. Guests can illuminate the fox’s whiskers or eyes at the flick of a button to reflect their occupancy. Meanwhile, the hotel’s signature scent lingers in the air – a warm medley of Japanese woods with a touch of citrus crafted by Tomoko Saito Aromatique Studio.

The guest rooms, overlooking either the central courtyard or Toyokuni Shrine at the rear, balance a crafted serenity with the playful. Wooden walls divide bathrooms and bedrooms with flippable panels of natural and red-painted wood; woven copper lighting is by Kyoto makers Kanaamitsuji; a large abstract white painting of the moon hides a large TV; and Japanese-style sudare window screens filter sunlight.

Six Senses Kyoto Swimming Pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Bathhouse (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Bathhouse Sauna (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Spa Recovery Lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Spa Tea Lounge (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Fitness (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

The lower levels, wrapping around the sunken courtyard garden, are home to hubs such as an Earth Lab – as in all Six Senses – an intimate space with a sculptural wood ceiling, where workshops unfold, making beeswax wraps and mosquito repellent. Wellness also steals the show. The expansive spa is home to a serene network of spaces: a swimming pool with a designated area for Watsu therapy, an Alchemy Bar, a Biohack Recovery Lounge and a Tea Lounge.

Water sounds, ikebana flower arrangements and Zen-inspired rocks complement expanses of natural materials and soft biophilic curves, while each of the treatment rooms is inspired by the five senses and complete with wind chimes, rock gardens, incense and moss walls.

Six Senses Kyoto Sekki Open Kitchen (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Café Sekki (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Alchemy Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto Banquet Kyomurasaki (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Food is served in the all-day dining Sekki and Café Sekki: warm open spaces with organic materials and biophilic abstractions, where dishes are crafted from mindfully sourced seasonal ingredients, such as Kyoto vegetables grown by seventh-generation Yamada Farm. After dark, Nine Tails is an intimate cocktail bar with the atmosphere of a modern apothecary and design details, including a forest-green tiled counter and yakisugi burnt cedar flooring.

And threading all these elements together is the spirit of playfulness, known as asobi gokoro, according to Nakata: ‘It’s a playfulness that references elements of Japanese culture, reflected in various fittings and furnishings. We hope that this perspective allows our guests to take away very special memories of an extraordinary hotel experience long after their stay.’

Six Senses Kyoto Playground (Image credit: Courtesy of Six Senses)

Six Senses Kyoto is located at 431 Myohoin Maekawacho, Kyoto

sixsenses.com