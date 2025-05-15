Wallpaper* checks in at Waldorf Astoria Osaka
‘It’s rare to work on a brand new hotel of this scale in Japan in today’s landscape,’ says designer Andre Fu about Osaka’s newest luxury hotel. Wallpaper* paid it an early visit
The Waldorf Astoria Osaka has opened its doors just in time for Expo Osaka 2025. The luxury hotel is a new addition to Osaka’s thriving Grand Green development of shops and hotels and brings a slice of New York glamour to the city.
What’s on your doorstep?
Grand Green Osaka in the Umeda district has been the focus of much development over the last five years. Once an area of former freight yards, it has been transformed into a luxury shopping and tourism destination. Situated next to the city’s central JR station, it's a ten-minute walk or short cab ride from the shinkansen (bullet train), if you’re coming in from out of town. The Waldorf Astoria is the jewel in Grand Green’s crown.
Who’s behind the design?
André Fu, the man responsible for designing some of Asia’s most notable hotels. The influences of art deco New York are felt throughout the carefully considered design, which seamlessly blends Japanese tradition with Waldorf Astoria’s Big Apple DNA. In the hotel reception – situated on the 29th floor – guests are greeted by a breathtaking water feature at the heart of a wooden ‘lantern’ design. ‘I dreamt of a purist space of timber battens, crafted to mimic the visual expression of a lantern,’ says Fu. ‘A place that transcends a sense of quietness, a world that evokes visual continuity and purity.’
A passageway, which invites guests to journey to the hotel’s central meeting areas, is lined with wooden beams inspired by the Inari shrine gates of Kyoto.
‘I see this property as a quintessential interplay of cultures and eras, where the refined geometry and sculptural forms of art deco are reimagined through a distinctly Japanese Lens,’ says Fu. ‘I have drawn inspiration from Osaka’s Yodoko guest house, an art deco-style residence designed in 1918 by Frank Lloyd Wright, integrating layered symmetry, rhythmic patterns, and masterful craftsmanship to create an immersive spatial experience.’
The room to book
We stayed in number 3524 – a fantastic corner residence with sweeping views over Osaka. But you’d be thrilled with any one of the 248 residences. Even the entry-level rooms deliver an impressive sense of openness and comfort.
Each room features a thoughtfully curated mini-bar, blending artisanal local offerings with a selection of international classics. Bathrooms are outfitted with Aesop amenities and vanity kits adorned with a peacock motif, echoing the intricate tilework found in Peacock Alley, the signature Waldorf Astoria restaurant.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Where to switch off?
The on-site spa offers a comprehensive range of treatments, from massage to facials. The thermal spa boasts a jacuzzi, a steam room and a sauna (individual for men and women) and an indoor pool.
Unwind with a session on one of the expansive gym’s Peloton bikes, or take a leisurely swim at sunset, with Osaka’s city lights twinkling in view.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Do book in at Tsukiki. The teppanyaki restaurant offers an omakase menu where top-grade Kobe beef is cooked by expert chefs. The Nodogoro fish was an equally special dish for those not indulging in red meat.
Visitors to the original Waldorf Astoria in New York will feel a sense of familiarity in the triple-height heart of the hotel, Peacock Alley. A custom-made Shiseido art deco clock is the bar’s centrepiece. Make sure you leave time for afternoon tea served on Ginori tableware.
And at Canes & Tales, the 47-seat hotel speakeasy, playful Jazz Age-inspired cocktails are the stars of the show.
The verdict
Seamlessly blending Japanese heritage with New York elegance, The Waldorf Astoria Osaka delivers a world-class hospitality experience in the heart of one of Japan’s most dynamic cities. With its arresting design, impeccable service, and a dining scene that respects both tradition and innovation, the property positions itself as an instant landmark well positioned to serve the Expo 2025 crowds and beyond. Whether you're visiting for business, leisure, or simply to soak in a new chapter of global luxury, this is Osaka at its most refined.
hilton.com/waldorf-astoria-osaka
Charlotte Gunn is a writer and editor with 18 years experience in journalism, audience growth and content strategy. Formerly the Editor of NME, Charlotte has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, CN Traveller, The Face and Red.
-
Ten playful bag charms to adorn your accessories
Reinvigorate past handbags or add an injection of personality with these Wallpaper*-approved bag charms, from a menagerie of animals to enormous sequins, chains and tassels
-
Late-night spring shopping comes to London’s Chiltern Street
On Thursday 22 May, those in London can enjoy the Chiltern Street Spring Shopping Evening, including a programme of in-store drinks, offers and workshops
-
Meet the Art Basel Awards 2025 winners
The inaugural Art Basel Awards 2025 winners have been announced, celebrating a wide array of artistic practices shaping the future of art
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Rosewood Miyakojima: ‘Japan, but not as most people know it’
Rosewood Miyakojima offers a smooth balance of intuitive Japanese ‘omotenashi’ fused with Rosewood’s luxury edge
-
A new book captures the kitschy allure of Japanese ‘love hotels’
For his latest project, French photographer François Prost documents the whimsical façades that characterise these erotic roadside venues.
-
All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys
Stay on track with our pick of the most luxurious train journeys around the world, whether in 1920s-style opulence or contemporary chic
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Hoshino Resorts KAI Akiu: a soothing onsen hotel
In Japan’s bucolic northeast, Hoshino Resorts KAI Akiu breathes new life into a sleepy hot spring village without betraying its ancient roots
-
Shake off the winter chill at these design-led onsen hotels in Japan
Whether you’re heading to the mountains of Hokkaido or the alleys of Kyoto’s Gion district, these immaculately designed onsen hotels will keep the shivers at bay
-
The new hotels you’ll want to stay at in 2025
Where to stay in 2025? Let six of the most-read-about hotel openings of the past 12 months inspire your escape – from a tiny Tokyo bolthole to a Tanzanian safari retreat
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
-
The most whimsical hotel Christmas trees around the world
We round up the best hotel Christmas tree collaborations of the year, from an abstract take in Madrid to a heritage-rooted installation in Amsterdam