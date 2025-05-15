The Waldorf Astoria Osaka has opened its doors just in time for Expo Osaka 2025. The luxury hotel is a new addition to Osaka’s thriving Grand Green development of shops and hotels and brings a slice of New York glamour to the city.

What’s on your doorstep?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hilton)

Grand Green Osaka in the Umeda district has been the focus of much development over the last five years. Once an area of former freight yards, it has been transformed into a luxury shopping and tourism destination. Situated next to the city’s central JR station, it's a ten-minute walk or short cab ride from the shinkansen (bullet train), if you’re coming in from out of town. The Waldorf Astoria is the jewel in Grand Green’s crown.

Who’s behind the design?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hilton)

André Fu, the man responsible for designing some of Asia’s most notable hotels. The influences of art deco New York are felt throughout the carefully considered design, which seamlessly blends Japanese tradition with Waldorf Astoria’s Big Apple DNA. In the hotel reception – situated on the 29th floor – guests are greeted by a breathtaking water feature at the heart of a wooden ‘lantern’ design. ‘I dreamt of a purist space of timber battens, crafted to mimic the visual expression of a lantern,’ says Fu. ‘A place that transcends a sense of quietness, a world that evokes visual continuity and purity.’

A passageway, which invites guests to journey to the hotel’s central meeting areas, is lined with wooden beams inspired by the Inari shrine gates of Kyoto.

‘I see this property as a quintessential interplay of cultures and eras, where the refined geometry and sculptural forms of art deco are reimagined through a distinctly Japanese Lens,’ says Fu. ‘I have drawn inspiration from Osaka’s Yodoko guest house, an art deco-style residence designed in 1918 by Frank Lloyd Wright, integrating layered symmetry, rhythmic patterns, and masterful craftsmanship to create an immersive spatial experience.’

The room to book

(Image credit: Charlotte Gunn)

We stayed in number 3524 – a fantastic corner residence with sweeping views over Osaka. But you’d be thrilled with any one of the 248 residences. Even the entry-level rooms deliver an impressive sense of openness and comfort.

Each room features a thoughtfully curated mini-bar, blending artisanal local offerings with a selection of international classics. Bathrooms are outfitted with Aesop amenities and vanity kits adorned with a peacock motif, echoing the intricate tilework found in Peacock Alley, the signature Waldorf Astoria restaurant.

King Deluxe Room (Image credit: Courtesy of Hilton)

Where to switch off?

(Image credit: Charlotte Gunn)

The on-site spa offers a comprehensive range of treatments, from massage to facials. The thermal spa boasts a jacuzzi, a steam room and a sauna (individual for men and women) and an indoor pool.

Unwind with a session on one of the expansive gym’s Peloton bikes, or take a leisurely swim at sunset, with Osaka’s city lights twinkling in view.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

(Image credit: Charlotte Gunn)

Do book in at Tsukiki. The teppanyaki restaurant offers an omakase menu where top-grade Kobe beef is cooked by expert chefs. The Nodogoro fish was an equally special dish for those not indulging in red meat.

Visitors to the original Waldorf Astoria in New York will feel a sense of familiarity in the triple-height heart of the hotel, Peacock Alley. A custom-made Shiseido art deco clock is the bar’s centrepiece. Make sure you leave time for afternoon tea served on Ginori tableware.

And at Canes & Tales, the 47-seat hotel speakeasy, playful Jazz Age-inspired cocktails are the stars of the show.

The verdict

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hilton)

Seamlessly blending Japanese heritage with New York elegance, The Waldorf Astoria Osaka delivers a world-class hospitality experience in the heart of one of Japan’s most dynamic cities. With its arresting design, impeccable service, and a dining scene that respects both tradition and innovation, the property positions itself as an instant landmark well positioned to serve the Expo 2025 crowds and beyond. Whether you're visiting for business, leisure, or simply to soak in a new chapter of global luxury, this is Osaka at its most refined.

hilton.com/waldorf-astoria-osaka