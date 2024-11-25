'To enjoy a meal on their tableware is to experience food as an art': Jake Gyllenhaal on a campaign for Ginori 1735

Ginori 1735 welcomes back Jake Gyllenhaal to star in the second chapter of its advertisement campaign. The actor explored the brand’s deep-rooted traditions which were at the heart of the first instalment. Now Gyllenhaal immerses himself around the porcelain company's craft and imagination, where he takes hold of the creative reigns and reimagines the use of porcelain while dressing a table ready to host an evening of shared moments.

The campaign ventures to the green hills of Italy, and settles within Villa Ginori, the Tuscan home of Ginori 1735 founder, Marquis Carlo Andrea Ginori, who established the company nearly 300 years ago. With colourful porcelain framing every shot, Gyllenhaal seems to ponder and reflect amongst delicate art and craftsmanship which is brought to the forefront.

Here, we speak to the actor about working with the centuries-old company and his quest to find art in everyday life.

In conversation with Jake Gyllenhaal

Wallpaper*: What is it that speaks to you about Ginori 1735?

Jake Gyllenhaal: Its history. It is a long lasting, craft centered company. Most of all, they take great pride and have real joy in all the beautiful things they make. They are obsessed with the details; each piece has been created by hand and thought through over many hours, sometimes many years. To enjoy a meal on their tableware is to experience food as an art, framed by the beauty of their work. I love to cook, and I love the environment around a dinner table. Since I was little, the table was where the most interesting ideas and some of the deepest feelings were exchanged. Lasting memories were made over meals. Naturally, as I’ve grown older, I have had the opportunity to have many different meals with many incredible people and have sat at tables around the world. Tableware has always felt like half of the experience of a wonderful meal – how food is presented is equal to its taste and Ginori 1735 creates this space like no other.

W*: Tell us about your experience of spending time at Villa Ginori?

JG: It is a serene space with quite a history of its own -- you can feel it in the walls. It has been worn by time but deepened by time as well. It is quintessentially Italian. It was like walking through a dream.

W*: Who would you choose as your dream dinner guests to have around that table?

JG: My closest friends, honestly. A great meal is about feeling comfortable and free, at ease. I take great pride in the fact that my dearest friends, with the many incredible things they are all doing and creating in their lives and work, all love food equally and many of them are fantastic cooks. To be able to have them all in one place, enjoying a meal would make my year.

W*: How do you describe the value that craft plays in everyday life?

JG: Craft is deeply important to me. I believe freedom is on the other side of discipline and craft is rooted in discipline. Depending on each of our individual skills, our craft is where we are learning and honing. It is the space where we are constantly humbled no matter how experienced we are. Craft in everyday life is essential – it is where we can see someone’s mind expressed – anything from a performance on stage to the design of a coffee cup.

W*: Please complete the sentence: “For me good design means…”

JG: A space where one can feel the intersection of thought, feeling and intuition.

