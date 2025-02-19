All aboard the world’s most luxurious train journeys

There is something so elegant about the idea of travelling by train. It conjures visions of a bygone era, Old Hollywood glamour, and luggage in the form of trunks rather than backpacks. When it’s done right – and we are not talking about the daily commute – train travel can be a truly luxurious experience. Trains don’t require the faff that comes with catching a flight. And you don't miss a thing en route. Trains are a means of slow travel, allowing people to enjoy the journey rather than simply get to their destination.

Here, to help you escape in unhurried style and sophistication, we’ve put together our pick of the world’s most luxurious train journeys. So sit back, relax and enjoy the view.

Our pick of the world’s most luxurious train journeys

Andean Explorer, Peru

(Image credit: Courtesy of Andean Explorer)

South America’s first luxury train, the Andean Explorer snakes its way through the stunning landscape of Peru. From the open-air observation car, discover Lake Titicaca and the floating island of Uros. The Andean Explorer’s design steps away from the vintage-style luxury we see with some high-end trains, and instead boasts a more contemporary aesthetic. Local cuisine is on the menu, with Peruvian dishes and Andean ingredients. There are also options for spa trips and excursions.

belmond.com

Danube Express Golden Eagle, Eastern Europe

(Image credit: Courtesy of Danube Express Golden Eagle)

Visit the castles of Transylvania or Christmas markets of Austria – the Danube Express Golden Eagle explores the best of the Balkans and Eastern Europe. The exclusive train carries just 50 passengers and offers decadent comfort in each carriage. Interiors nod to 1920s glamour, but carriages come with modern technology. Guests can enjoy regional cuisines and sightseeing at every stop.

goldeneagleluxurytrains.com

Eastern & Oriental Express, Malaysia

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Belmond)

The sister train to The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the Eastern & Oriental Express travels from Singapore into Malaysia. The carriages feature cream and jade-green exteriors, while polished wood-panelled corridors and silk and delicate detailing set an opulent mood inside. There’s a Dior spa on board, the Bar Car serves as an exclusive jazz club, with flowing cocktails and champagne, while the Piano Car offers gentler tunes, a perfect accompaniment to a quiet nightcap.

belmond.com

The Ghan, Australia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Journey Beyond)

The Ghan offers multiple routes through Australia but is most known for journeying from Darwin to Adelaide. Traversing the heart of the country, the route and its stops offer access to some of the people, places and stories that shape Australia. With elegant suites (the interiors were redesigned by Woods Bagot in 2024) and fine dining, The Ghan ticks all the luxury rail trip boxes. Its ‘off-train’ experiences span from a tranquil cruise down the Katherine River to exploring the desert habitats of Alice Springs.

journeybeyondrail.com

The Maharajas’ Express, India

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Maharajas' Express)

Journeying through North-West and Central India, with a focus on Rajasthan’s rich heritage, The Maharajas Express is one of India’s (and the world’s) finest luxury trains. It features 23 carriages, including two dining cars, a private lounge with a bar called the Rajah Club, and even a souvenir shop.

maharajas-express.com

Royal Scotsman, Scotland

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond Royal Scotsman)

Scotland has abundant breathtaking scenery, and the Belmond Royal Scotsman is a journey that balances enchantment and tradition. This luxury train took its first journey in 1985 and was originally composed of sleeping cars and three dining carriages. Now, this has expanded (and includes a Dior spa car) but still exudes an Edwardian country house feel thanks to the warm interiors. The routes around Scotland include scope for everything from whisky tasting to wild swimming and visiting historic castles.

belmond.com

Rovos Pride of Africa

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rovos Pride of Africa)

Rovos Pride of Africa has multiple trains and routes across the continent, taking in Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Tanzania and Mozambique among other countries. The style of the carriages has an earthy, African safari feel, with traditional luxury (we are talking about soaking in a full-size bathtub on board). On the journey from Pretoria to Durban, as an example, take in sweeping views of the savannah, and learn about the cultural history and influence of the Zulu people.

rovos.com

Seven Stars Kyushu

(Image credit: Courtesy of Seven Stars Kyushu)

Old-world glamour takes on a new interpretation aboard the Seven Stars Kyushu, a luxurious sleeper train that travels across Japan’s third-largest island, making stops at Fukuoka, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Kumamoto. Seats on this train are highly sought after, requiring prospective guests to enter a lottery to secure a reservation. The train showcases the finest of Japanese artistry and craftsmanship across its suites and lounges, while its Jupiter Dining Car offers seasonal ingredients from the countryside and seas of Kyushu.

cruisetrain-sevenstars.jp

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Belmond)

The Orient Express began its service in 1883, famously departing from Paris and journeying across Europe before arriving in Istanbul. With the original train no longer in service, Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (whose JR-designed suite won a Wallpaper* Design Award 2025) carries through the legacy honourably, travelling between Paris and Venice or Verona, as well as Prague, Budapest and Vienna. The journey remains the pinnacle of luxury and elegance, with a touch of sultry mystery. In 2026, the company will refurbish 17 original Orient Express cars, dating back to the 1920s and 1930s.

belmond.com