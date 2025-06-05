Tour Eurostar’s sleek new lounges in Paris and Brussels
London-based Chris Bagot Architects has designed a stylish environment in which to work or unwind prior to high-speed rail travel
As part of a series of upgrades to its Premier offering – which saw the reinvention of the onboard culinary offering in October 2024 – Eurostar has now unveiled the redesign of its branded lounges in Brussels and Paris, which are available for Eurostar Premier passengers travelling on continental routes, as well as Carte Blanche and Carte Étoile loyalty members.
Eurostar revamps its Premier lounges in Paris and Brussels
Courtesy of London-based Chris Bagot Architects, the two revamped rooms draw inspiration from the atmosphere of European cafés and bars but cater to the comforts of contemporary travellers seeking an elevated pre-departure experience. ‘The brief was to create consistency across both spaces while simultaneously reflecting the place where they are and the new brand values,’ Chris Bagot tells Wallpaper*.
Aside from the ever-so-important zone for self-serve tea and coffee-making facilities, the updated lounges arrive with a dedicated semi-circular cocktail bar clad in European oak and featuring crimson red ‘Kashmir’ stools designed by Simon James for Resident. The bar is open from 3 pm until closing time on weekdays, and passengers can request mixologist-made cocktails to enjoy with the complimentary snacks and magazines on offer.
In Paris, a monochromatic patterned Mutina-tiled floor and terracotta wall tiles by Maora Ceramica define a warm and comfortable atmosphere. Contemporary furnishing choices are sleek and thoughtful, such as rustic Thonet’s ‘209P’ café chairs and Vitra's beige ‘Fauteuil Direction’ armchairs by Jean Prouvé. ‘A classic Swiss-French design, a Nemo “Lampe de Marseille”, originally designed by Le Corbusier for his Unité d’Habitation project, illuminates the central food counter,’ notes Bagot.
Belgian-made pieces such as a Muller Van Severen hanging lamp and a solid oak table by Heerenhuis add sophistication to the Brussels location. Towards the rear of the lounge, a corner ‘Bob’ sofa, by Thomas Bernstrand and Stefan Borselius for Blå Station, upholstered with verdant Dedar velvet, defines an intimate area that can be screened off with a voile curtain for greater privacy. Nearby, an enclosed phone booth allows personal calls.
The new Eurostar Premier lounges are located at 22 rue de Dunkerque in Paris and Rue de l’Instruction 158-160 in Brussels
