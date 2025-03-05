Saint Laurent unveils Sushi Park Paris: the Los Angeles omakase's new outpost
A beloved Californian restaurant finds a second home at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite flagship, merging the worlds of haute couture and high-end gastronomy
The pleasure of vinegared rice layered with nori and fresh seafood is well known to Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who for years has been a regular visitor of Los Angeles’ restaurant Sushi Park. The unassuming omakase experience, founded by chef Peter Park in 2006 is located on the second floor of a strip mall on Sunset Boulevard and has been frequented by some of the world's most famous faces.
Saint Laurent Sushi Park Paris opens its doors
Vaccarello publicly declared his love for Sushi Park back in 2022, when he organised an event there for Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite line. Three years on, as Paris Fashion Week A/W 2025 kicks off, the fashion designer has brought the Californian destination to the French capital’s Rue Saint-Honoré – Sushi Park’s first outpost beyond LA.
The move, part of Saint Laurent's broader global expansion ambitions, follows the opening of Babylone, a Vaccarello-curated bookstore and gallery space in the 7th arrondissement.
Saint Laurent Sushi Park Paris sits in the basement of the newly renovated Saint Laurent Rive Droite flagship. Its atmosphere is intimate and moody, accented by dark wood, waxed concrete, steel, and subdued lantern lighting. Bespoke details include dusky sculptural furniture and glazed ceramics by Daeyong Kim. The restaurant’s launch was unveiled through a short film directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and starring Lourdes Leon and Saint Levant.
Like its OG LA flagship, Sushi Park Paris offers an intimate tasting experience defined by finely crafted seasonal Japanese cuisine. Lunch and dinner seatings deliver a one-of-a-kind omakase journey executed by chef Peter Park, an inspiring experience balancing artistry and precision.
Sushi Park Paris is located at 8 Rue du 29 Juillet 75001 Paris, France; sushiparkparis.ysl.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
