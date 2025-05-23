After kickstarting Paris’ cocktail scene with the opening of Experimental Cocktail Club in 2007, childhood friends Olivier Bon, Pierre-Charles Cros and Romée de Goriainoff, plus later arrival Xavier Padovani, have grown their Experimental brand into a global hospitality force. With a well-rounded portfolio of bars, restaurants, hotels, and beach clubs strategically placed across Europe and as far as New York, the French brand is ready to return to its Parisian roots with the opening of its third hotel in the capital, and the first-ever Experimental flagship hotel.

Wallpaper* checks in at Experimental Marais, Paris

What's on your doorstep?

Nearly everything you imagine Paris to be can be found in the Marais. The historic neighbourhood, one of the city’s oldest, continues to charm visitors with its narrow cobbled streets, centuries-old hôtels particuliers, classic bistros and Parisian terraces. For most, this is Paris at best, the place where you come for French food, culture (there are some fabulous museums) and style, or to just simply flâneur, that hard-to-translate French verb which means to wander with no particular purpose other than to observe and absorb the city. And for that, the Marais is simply parfait.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Who is behind the design?

Experimental has not only taken over the hotel formerly known as Sinner but also its designer, Tristan Auer. Looking at the hotel now, it’s almost hard to believe that Auer was behind Sinner’s gothic religious (and sexed up) theme, but then with the Hôtel de Crillon, Les Bains, and the Hôtel du Louvre all in his portfolio, it’s hard not to find his particular brand of Parisian style as the perfect fit. For Experimental, rather than imagine a priest guiding you to your room by lantern light (a real part of the Sinner experience), Auer has envisioned a fictional, well-travelled character who has checked in to soak up the cultural and fashionable heart of Paris. The result is a mix of classic French style, ecclesiastical design details and bold architecture, all housed together, rather surprisingly, in a former Orange telecoms building.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

The 43 guest rooms are identically laid out on each floor according to their category and show no sign of the hotel’s former office life, except that is for the size, with even entry-level rooms starting at a generous-for-Paris 20 sqm. The Suite has been given an effortlessly cool new look with creamy neutrals and design collectables whilst the rest of the rooms still look as good as they did when Sinner first opened, think bright white walls and abstract artworks mixed in with a mish-mash of materials, from ceramic lamps sitting on fabric covered bedside tables to vintage-style wooden desks paired with wicker stools – the standout piece clearly being the bright green and yellow curved armchairs from Pierre Paulin. Bathrooms come kitted out with products from natural Swedish brand La Bruket, Japanese toilets, huge rain showers, and Experimental branded robes.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

The cathedral-style restaurant always made an impression with its vast double volumes – you hardly ever see such a grand space in the Marais – but it’s now looking better than ever thanks to Auer’s retro-inspired redesign. The high tables and stools are out, cosy brown leather bistro banquettes are in, and the previously black carpet has been replaced by a 1970s-style abstract design. There is still a touch of neo-Gothic drama in the form of grand chandeliers and candelabras for dining by the soft glow of candlelight.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

The room to book

Entering the fifth-floor Suite feels like checking into your own Parisian apartment. The chilled-out living room can be transformed from daytime lounging to evening entertaining with Ligne Roset cream leather Togo sofas, stacks of books, a record player, and to complement it, a decanter of something boozy ready and waiting on the coffee table to get the party started. In the bathroom, a Serge Gainsbourg-inspired tub (seen at his former home-turned-museum Maison Gainsbourg) is set under a black archway and lined with deep red tiles. You also get the best view from this floor of Paris’ iconic zinc rooftops.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Other than the top-notch Suite the Deluxe rooms are considered the best in the house: book from the third floor up to also get the best views. On the third and fourth floors, you can also connect five mixed-category rooms in a row for an impressive 150 sqm of space.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Mini bar highlights?

The easy-to-drink (and pack) bottles of pre-batched ‘Travellers Cocktails’ have been crafted by the Experimental Cocktail Club themselves, bien sûr, and are inspired by one of three cities that the group calls home. Choose from a James Bond-style Vesper for London, a Manhattan for New York, and the Calvados-based Orchard Keeper for Paris. There are plenty of snacks to go with them, including treats from excellent Parisian pastry chef Arnaud Larher.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Once in a while, a restaurant will open in Paris as the city’s hottest reservation and Temple & Chapon is currently it. This was the place to see and be seen when we checked in, even on a weeknight. French chef Mélanie Serre has created a crowd-pleasing menu inspired by the classic New York chophouses of the 1950s but without forgetting Experimental’s French roots. Cue a mix of classics from both sides of the Atlantic, think Rockefeller oysters and paté en croute, as well as comforting mains such as pepper sauce beef filet and a flamed grilled cockerel topped with paprika and served with heaps of fries.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Don’t miss pre-or post-dinner drinks at the American Bar. If you haven’t tried any of Experimental’s signatures before, now is your chance. There’s a selection of well-executed American classics, from Manhattans to Martinis.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Where to switch off

Experimental might be best known for its cocktails, but the group knows how to make space for some downtime after hitting the bar. The flagship Marais hotel is only the second in the group to offer treatments courtesy of cult Austrian brand Suzanne Kaufmann, which always adds an air of in-the-know cool to any French hotel spa. Book in for facial treatments as well as bespoke massages. There’s also an atmospheric Roman bath surrounded by arched columns and a steam room.

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

The verdict

Not only does Experimental finally have its flagship, but so does the Marais. The boutique number of rooms suits the tiny cobbled streets of the neighbourhood – too big a hotel brand wouldn’t work with the Marais’ historic charm – as do the cool Experimental cocktails and NYC-style restaurant; this is Paris’ most fashionable neighbourhood after all. So where better for Experimental to come home to?

(Image credit: Photography by Mr. Tripper)

Experimental Marais is located at 116 Rue du Temple, Paris 75003, France; experimentalmarais.com