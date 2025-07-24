It’s been a fruitful few years for London-born hospitality brand Locke, now with 16 design-led properties across Europe. Fresh from the success of Locke de Santa Joana in Lisbon – set in a 17th-century convent and awarded a Wallpaper* Design Award earlier this year (2025) – the aparthotel trailblazer makes its Parisian debut with Le Jardin de Verre by Locke. Whether staying a few nights or settling in longer, Locke’s locations romanticise the comfort of home while conjuring spaces that feel playful, modern, and deeply local.

Wallpaper* checks in at Le Jardin de Verre by Locke in Paris

What’s on your doorstep?

Le Jardin de Verre by Locke sits on Rue de Lacépède in Paris’ historic Latin Quarter. Set within the 5th arrondissement, it’s a short stroll from the Jardin des Plantes, the Jardin du Luxembourg, and nearby cultural landmarks including the Panthéon. The property borrows from this lush urban setting to create a tranquil retreat.

Entrance to Le Jardin de Verre by Locke (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Who’s behind the design?

Locke regularly taps different designers to keep each site distinct. For Paris, the brand enlisted London and LA-based studio Fettle (recently behind the revamping of Cicchetti Piccadilly) to lead both architecture and interiors. The site itself combined two French baroque mansions with a 19th-century industrial factory, an eclectic mix that shapes the hotel’s singular character. Guests arrive through a quaint courtyard and move into interiors that gradually unfold: a theatrical atrium restaurant, a compact co-working area, and layered spaces that flow across volumes of varying scale.

Courtyard (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Reception (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

‘The hotel is unique due to the eclectic combination of architectural styles throughout the building, giving each space its own identity. The overarching character is playful, confident and contemporary,’ explains Andy Goodwin, co-founder and creative director of Fettle. The studio intentionally left some of the features from the original building exposed, such as the existing factory metalwork or concrete columns, to celebrate the site’s heritage. This pairs beautifully with the bespoke furniture and lighting seen across. ‘We often draw inspiration from antique and vintage pieces we find and then design them with modern details,’ adds Goodwin. All objects, patterns and textures are invigorating, warm and serene. Bespoke highlights include textured rugs by Studio Knot and a lively mural behind reception created with a local artist.

Café (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Co-working area (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

The room to book

Despite its rather unassuming entrance, Le Jardin de Verre by Locke unfolds across 135 rooms in 11 categories. As with all Locke properties, space is generous. This is especially welcome in Paris, a city where hotel rooms often feel tight. Most studios and suites were designed in-house by Edyn (Locke’s parent company), and balance Parisian classicism with an industrial undercurrent. A standout is the Terrace Suite, a mid-tier option featuring its own outdoor space, a full kitchen, and a separate bedroom. ‘Rich dark oak floors and tall windows set a stately tone, while raw stainless steel and concrete details add an honest, utilitarian edge,’ says Finn Wilkie, Edyn’s design director.

Terrace Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Terrace Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

The most indulgent stays are the signature Begonia and Roseraie suites, both crafted by Fettle and tucked away in a separate building. The Begonia spans two levels, while Roseraie covers 67 sq m on a single floor. The latter stuns with a bespoke chandelier, a skylight, and a freestanding bath overlooking the courtyard. ‘With the Begonia suite, we wanted it to feel like a refined Parisian apartment,’ notes Goodwin. ‘Roseraie is more theatrical and expressive, the perfect place to entertain.’

Roserie Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Roserie Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The food and beverage offerings emerge as the beating heart of the property. Within the main building are the Bibie brasserie, cocktail bar, and café. This area features seating under the vast atrium, complemented by terracotta tiled flooring, wicker furniture in the bar, and plants cascading from the glass ceiling on black crittal framing. Goodwin highlights the ‘two oversized bespoke chandeliers’ as a standout design element, necessary to command such a large space.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bibie (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Cocktail bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Bibie offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The concise yet well-developed menu, created by chef Loïc Julliand, primarily features French favourites with some Mediterranean influences. Popular dishes include the aromatic Vitello Tonnato with Cipriani sauce and artichoke leaves, or the light and crispy Beignets de Courgettes. The Poulet Fermier, served in poultry juice with green beans and a samphire condiment, is a hearty option, best enjoyed with a selection from the in-house cellar of 200 wines.

Bibie (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

The verdict

Le Jardin de Verre by Locke has quickly (and visibly) become a vibrant hub, attracting both locals and international visitors seeking a comfortable Parisian base or a relaxing epicurean moment. Locke has successfully fostered a strong sense of community through collaborations with local businesses, such as a café, serving speciality coffee from Coutume, which provides a work-friendly environment, or a pop-up store with artisanal goods from Klin d’oeil. The inviting courtyard seating offers a peaceful escape from the bustling city. Inside, the warmly coloured rooms, designed by Fettle, present a layered, light-filled aesthetic. While room service is not available (although apartments are cleaned once a week during longer stays), most essential amenities are provided, including kitchen cleaning products and bathroom toiletries. However, guests should bring personal touches, like bedside water bottles or vanity kits.

City Studio with balcony (Image credit: Courtesy of Locke)

Le Jardin de Verre by Locke is located at 7 Rue Lacépède, 75005 Paris, France.