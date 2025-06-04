Taste a Louis Vuitton summer in sun-drenched Saint-Tropez
The Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant returns to the White 1921 Saint-Tropez hotel for its third edition, now with a Michelin star
For the third consecutive year, the Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant has taken up residence for the summer season at the White 1921 Saint-Tropez hotel, just a two-minute walk from the maison’s store. This refreshed edition comes with a recently awarded Michelin star, announced in the 2025 guide.
The return of Restaurant Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton
Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele and chef pâtissier Maxime Frédéric, both originally from Normandy and long-time collaborators, present a beauteous, seasonal menu (available for lunch, tea time and dinner) influenced by myriad cultures – its main pillars being international, disruptive, and culturally inspired dishes. The concept brings Louis Vuitton’s ‘The Art of Travel’ philosophy to life through a gourmet experience.
The duo amp up light, fresh flavours from the Mediterranean and Provence with an array of international influences. Cases in point: the grilled blue lobster enriched by a shiso-infused sauce or the Wagyu beef served in a fragrant bouillon. The perfect sweet finale awaits in the form of a refreshing rhubarb Vacherin or the indulgent hazelnut meringue with lemon sorbet.
The setting, meanwhile, is colourful and breezy. Natural macramé touches paired with rattan furnishings complement tables dressed in Louis Vuitton tableware from the seasonal ‘Art de la Table’ collection. The crockery, crafted from fine Limoges porcelain, is adorned with takes on Louis Vuitton's signature Monogram Flower – similar to the designs featured throughout the 2025 Women’s Resort Collection.
From the brand's meticulously crafted, limited-edition ‘Objets Nomades’ collection – which took over Palazzo Serbelloni during Milan Design Week 2025 – mini ‘Bell Lamps’ by Edward Barber & Jay Osgerby, alongside Zanellato/Bortotto’s woven-leather ‘Lantern PM’, round up the elegantly appointed interiors.
Although Louis Vuitton’s hospitality ventures began in 2020 with the debut of a café and restaurant in Osaka, the Louis Vuitton Culinary Community was formalised later as a global network of chefs mentored by Donckele and Frédéric. ‘The Louis Vuitton Culinary Community allows us to align the Louis Vuitton hospitality offering while still encouraging the chefs to flourish according to their skills and creativity,’ shared Frédéric in a press statement.
The Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant is located at Hotel White 1921, Trav. des Lices, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
