Louis Vuitton has unveiled an ambitious new cultural and retail destination in Shanghai’s Wujiang Road, part of the heaving Nanjing West Road business district. ‘The Louis’ inhabits a colossal, cruise ship-like structure, nearly 100ft tall, that pays tribute to the maison’s history as a malletier (trunk maker) and Shanghai’s port history as the ‘Gateway to the East’. Its prow and hull sport a sleek metallic Monogram embellishment, while the deck and stacked upper levels evoke the elegant shape of 19th-century transoceanic travel trunks.

Spanning the first two floors is exhibition and retail space. The retail concept offers leather goods customisable with ship motifs or the Shanghai skyline, along with limited-edition pieces. Anchoring the site is the immersive ‘Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys’ exhibition, featuring scenography designed by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. The expansive display celebrates the house’s history, from its origins in Asnières, France to maritime adventures and contemporary innovations.

Signature installations include Trunkscape, also designed by Shigematsu: a striking tunnel of floating Monogram trunks previously seen at LV The Place in Bangkok and the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka, alongside a series of multisensory, themed sections that chronicle Louis Vuitton’s legacy in travel, fragrance, literature, sport, and craftsmanship.

Le Café Louis Vuitton, a high-end dining experience blending Eastern and Western influences, is situated on the third floor and opens onto an outdoor terrace with seating that nods to the seaside. Chefs Leonardo Zambrino and Zoe Zhou present a refined menu inspired by mentorship under chefs Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric, as well as their formative experiences in Paris and Saint-Tropez.

Highlights include Monogram Ravioli styled after traditional jiaozi (Chinese dumplings), the Cesar Salad Eclipse with yuja dressing, and indulgent desserts such as Peach Charlotte with jasmine tea.

Entrance to Louis Vuitton’s The Louis is free and open to the public, with reservations available via the ‘My LV’ WeChat mini program. The site is open daily from 10am to 10pm and is located at HKRI Taikoo Hui, No. 789 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai, China.