A colossal ‘ship’ in Shanghai honours Louis Vuitton’s travel legacy
Louis Vuitton’s The Louis is an OMA-designed hub combining retail, culture and dining in the heart of Nanjing West Road
Louis Vuitton has unveiled an ambitious new cultural and retail destination in Shanghai’s Wujiang Road, part of the heaving Nanjing West Road business district. ‘The Louis’ inhabits a colossal, cruise ship-like structure, nearly 100ft tall, that pays tribute to the maison’s history as a malletier (trunk maker) and Shanghai’s port history as the ‘Gateway to the East’. Its prow and hull sport a sleek metallic Monogram embellishment, while the deck and stacked upper levels evoke the elegant shape of 19th-century transoceanic travel trunks.
Louis Vuitton launches The Louis in Shanghai
Spanning the first two floors is exhibition and retail space. The retail concept offers leather goods customisable with ship motifs or the Shanghai skyline, along with limited-edition pieces. Anchoring the site is the immersive ‘Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys’ exhibition, featuring scenography designed by OMA’s Shohei Shigematsu. The expansive display celebrates the house’s history, from its origins in Asnières, France to maritime adventures and contemporary innovations.
Signature installations include Trunkscape, also designed by Shigematsu: a striking tunnel of floating Monogram trunks previously seen at LV The Place in Bangkok and the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka, alongside a series of multisensory, themed sections that chronicle Louis Vuitton’s legacy in travel, fragrance, literature, sport, and craftsmanship.
Le Café Louis Vuitton, a high-end dining experience blending Eastern and Western influences, is situated on the third floor and opens onto an outdoor terrace with seating that nods to the seaside. Chefs Leonardo Zambrino and Zoe Zhou present a refined menu inspired by mentorship under chefs Arnaud Donckele and Maxime Frédéric, as well as their formative experiences in Paris and Saint-Tropez.
Highlights include Monogram Ravioli styled after traditional jiaozi (Chinese dumplings), the Cesar Salad Eclipse with yuja dressing, and indulgent desserts such as Peach Charlotte with jasmine tea.
Entrance to Louis Vuitton’s The Louis is free and open to the public, with reservations available via the ‘My LV’ WeChat mini program. The site is open daily from 10am to 10pm and is located at HKRI Taikoo Hui, No. 789 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai, China.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Los Angeles’ best bars for craft cocktails and A-list design
From glamorous old Hollywood haunts to trend-setting neighbourhood hangouts, these hotspots serve excellent drinks in an atmosphere unlike anywhere else
-
Luxury yacht kitchens are nautical but nicer thanks to Officine Gullo
Yacht kitchens are often compact and utilitarian. Italian kitchen specialist Officine Gullo set out to reimagine them as spaces of conviviality and connection
-
Everything you need to know about changes to UK airport security rules for liquids and electronics
At select airports, new scanning technology means that liquids and electronics can stay in passengers’ bags as they go through security, and some airports are ditching the 100ml limit on liquids. Consult our simplified guide to understand the new rules
-
China’s first Legoland is open, and it’s the largest in the world
Legoland Shanghai Resort was created using 85 million Lego bricks and offers more than 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions across eight ‘lands’
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Taste a Louis Vuitton summer in sun-drenched Saint-Tropez
The Arnaud Donckele & Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton restaurant returns to the White 1921 Saint-Tropez hotel for its third edition, now with a Michelin star
-
Tour the best contemporary tea houses around the world
Celebrate the world’s most unique tea houses, from Melbourne to Stockholm, with a new book by Wallpaper’s Léa Teuscher
-
Prada and Wong Kar-wai dream up a cinematic restaurant in Shanghai
Prada partners with Wong Kar-wai to bring Mi Shang Rong Zhai to life, a dining experience influenced by the arthouse director’s seminal oeuvre
-
Enjoy heritage views and contemporary brews at a new Beijing café
JM Café, White Pagoda Temple by B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio nods to the history of the Xicheng District while injecting a shot of vitality
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
There’s more magic to the movies at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s ‘flying’ roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
-
China’s Alila Shanghai hotel is a stylish hub of idle tranquillity
Alila Shanghai, the brand's first urban resort in Greater China, is a serene bolthole amidst the pulse of the Jing'an district