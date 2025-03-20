Enjoy heritage views and contemporary brews at a new Beijing café
JM Café, White Pagoda Temple by B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio nods to the history of the Xicheng District while injecting a shot of vitality
A new Beijing café and bakery adjacent to the city’s White Pagoda Temple is one of many new ventures among large-scale urban renewal plans for the city’s Xicheng District. Known as a hub of the Chinese capital’s ‘citywalk’ trend – the promotion of walkable routes that tour key historical, cultural and commercial sites – the area is tapping into locals’ appetite for café culture.
B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio introduces JM Café, White Pagoda Temple
JM Café, White Pagoda Temple delivers a delicate balance between the district’s historical heritage and recent commercial and residential developments, ‘establishing a sense of place in a broader urban context’, as described by the project’s architects at B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio. The multi-level space is contemporary in essence, but its modest palette of white and grey complements rather than jars with the storied Tibetan pagoda, the largest in China.
As you approach through an alley, a large stainless-steel façade eventually emerges within an open square – a frosted front mirror reflecting incoming and outgoing guests. The coffee shop offers a semi-outdoor space as well as an indoor dining space on the ground floor, which integrates the kitchen and bakery display area alongside an additional alfresco, stepped seating area at the back. Upstairs, a rooftop terrace is equipped with its own, sculptural white ’pagoda’, a mini geometric counterpoint to its historic neighbour.
The layered, fluid interiors at JM Café, White Pagoda Temple deliver a dialogue between the organic textures of stone and brick and the sleekness of stainless steel. Irregular windows and frosted acrylic light boxes fill the space with brightness, while three original wooden structural columns have been transformed into sculptural forms.
‘We expect that this combination of old and new will not only preserve the depth of the city’s history but also become a part of it, providing it with a new landscape and vitality,’ says B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio.
JM Café, White Pagoda Temple is located at No.30, Dongcha, Gongmenkou, Xicheng District, Beijing, China; @blue_architecturestudio
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
The OM System OM-3 camera blends heritage design with cutting-edge technology
The OM-3 from OM System is the newest must-have mirrorless camera design, classically styled and comprehensively equipped to create the ultimate contemporary digital camera
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
B&B Italia unveils Tufty-Time 20, a reimagining of its iconic modular sofa
This year marks 20 years since the first Tufty-Time sofa was launched; to mark the occasion, B&B Italia has released an updated version of the much-loved model
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Erwan Bouroullec on all things chairs, including his ‘dynamic’ new design for Vitra
Upon the launch of his new ‘Mynt’ office chair for Vitra, Bouroullec tells us about the design that proposes a ‘new way of sitting’ and will keep you moving 'like a cat’
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Must-visit cinemas with award-worthy design
There’s more magic to the movies at these design-led cinemas, from Busan Cinema Centre’s ‘flying’ roof to The Gem Cinema Jaipur’s art deco allure
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
China’s Alila Shanghai hotel is a stylish hub of idle tranquillity
Alila Shanghai, the brand's first urban resort in Greater China, is a serene bolthole amidst the pulse of the Jing'an district
By Daven Wu Published
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Travel back to the Ming dynasty at Beijing’s new Mandarin Oriental hotel
Mandarin Oriental Qianmen merges traditional culture with contemporary needs in a 600-year-old historical building complex
By Kee Foong Published
-
Inside Palazzo Versace Macau, a lavish, mosaic-rich hotel
Palazzo Versace Macau, the brand’s first hotel in Asia, continues to preserve Donatella Versace’s swanky hospitality vision
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Wander Hotel in Beijing is an ideal escape for serene moments of introspection
Renovated by Fon Studio, Wander Hotel adds organic symmetry to the adjacent Great Wall of China
By Tianna Williams Published
-
'Retreat and recharge' in Yanbai Villa on a secluded Beijing shoreline
Yanbai Villa wraps guests in quiet luxury, opening its doors on a secluded Beijing shoreline
By Daven Wu Published
-
The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel oozes opulence conceived by the late designer
The Karl Lagerfeld Macau hotel is a five-star extravaganza at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, China, designed by the late fashion mogul and set to open in July 2023
By Mary Cleary Published