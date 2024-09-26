The new Los Angeles restaurants to book now

When it comes to dining, Los Angeles offers a vast cultural melting pot that celebrates techniques from around the globe while using local, year-round California produce. From a gritty corner of the Arts District to an open-air lounge in the heart of Hollywood, or a modern Frank Gehry building by the sea, here is a new crop of restaurants that embrace the city’s diverse surroundings and design as much as the cuisine.

Discover the best new restaurants in Los Angeles

September restaurant openings

Camelia

(Image credit: Photography by Wyatt Naoki Conlon)

French-Japanese bistro Camélia, opened by the team behind beloved James Beard-Awarding winning OTOTO and Tsubaki of Echo Park, has emerged amid the continuously developing Arts District area of downtown Los Angeles. Co-owners include Charles Namba, who has worked in classic French restaurants, such as the Beverly Hills location of Thomas Keller’s Bouchon, and Courtney Kaplan, who hails from the beverage side at both Domaine LA and Bestia.

The Mood: Japanese perfection mixed with Gallic flair

The duo’s latest venture takes over the old Church & State French bistro space, where much of the original millwork and rustic brick floor have been left intact. Cheri Messerli and David Rager of Weekends infused 1950s elements of the classic Japanese Kissaten by using red oak on the walls and curved window frames, along with bistro accents such as scalloped pendant lights and marble countertops for the Paris-by-way-of-Japan feel of the main dining and bar area.

The Food: Elevated canapés meet comfort fare

Francophiles should love the croque madam topped with a sunny-side egg layered with gruyère, and fried ham katsu, while the Spaghetti Bolognese à la Japonaise is the perfect childhood comfort food dish. If you simply fancy a few small bites with a glass of wine or sake, chicken liver mousse toast or cauliflower soup with XO sauce are both delicious bets. Do end with a black sesame laden chocolate gateau. For cocktails, there is a milk punch with Miza saga barley shōchū or a Suntory Haku vodka martini served with a sidecar that is beautifully presented on ice in an antique silver wine holder.

Camelia is located at 1850 Industrial St, 90021

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

cameliadtla.com

Laya

(Image credit: Courtesy of Laya)

Laya is the latest concept from Sunset Entertainment Group (SEG), who were responsible for luring people into the Hollywood nightlife scene with some of LA’s most noteworthy nightclubs of the past three decades, including the Sunset Room, Lure, White Lotus, Le Jardin, Green Door and La Mesa Lounge among others.

The Mood: Late, long lunch with wine

Renowned design firm Studio Mood was in charge of bringing Laya to life. When arriving, expect a large Renta wall painting leading into a sun-drenched open-air patio that feels more like a trip to Tulum or Santorini than the centre of Hollywood. The large loungey space (which can hold over 150 people) is filled with earthy, natural materials and handcrafted accents that make you want to lounge until late in the evening – as many who frequented the space back in the day when it was the see-and-be-seen Le Jardin.

The Food: Mediterranean-born, California raised

‘Top Chef’ winner Chef Charbel Hayek, of the much-lauded Ladyhawk at The Kimpton La Peer in West Hollywood, is showcasing his Eastern Mediterranean dishes with California produce. Crowd-pleasing orders include freshly baked pita with goat cheese za’atar and Lebanese olives. Skewers from octopus to Wagyu beef or lamb kebabs with charred veggies and tangy tahini are also popular along with a mixed grill platter for groups. For dessert, the soothing rose soft serve with cotton candy adds a childlike touch. With two bars, you can also sip Beirut basil cocktails with Nolet gin, strawberry and coconut foam before or after your reservation.

Laya is located at 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, 90028

layarestaurant.com

Edgemar

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea D’Agosto)

After a day spent on the beach in Santa Monica or Venice, visit this new neighbourhood restaurant combining Asian and British dining, set in the back of a historic courtyard building, originally developed and designed in the 1980s by Frank Gehry. Collectively, the current team culls the talent of combined experience including noteworthy establishments from the Aman New York, The Butcher’s Daughter, Nobu and The Varnish, plus working alongside industry legends from Jean-Georges Vongerichten to David Meyrs.

The Mood: Lofty art gallery

Located on Main Street, Edgemar is a modern bar and restaurant reimagined by architect Thomas Greek, who founded Firm Design. The high-ceilings and skylights of the 1928 bowstring truss warehouse space melds perfectly with his background of expression through light, materiality and space. Interior designer Julia Baker completed the aesthetic with an abstract wall mural, plenty of cosy nooks and mid-century touches in a palette of green and terracotta reds, while utilising natural stone and wood.

The Food: Best of Britan with an Asian touch

British chef Jared Dowling worked with both Gordon Ramsay and Japanese chef Junya Yamasaki in London (who opened Yess in the Arts District in 2023.) Those early influences play a supporting role through the menu – think tempura oysters served with yuzu tartar, Caledonian curry spiced prawns, Munak Ranch tomato salad and lobster fried rice with English peas. Do not miss the fluffy chocolate mousse with tangerine and salted whipped cream.

Edgemar is located at 2415-2449 Main Street, Santa Monica, 90405

edgemar.com