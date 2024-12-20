Wallpaper* checks in at the refreshed W Hollywood: ‘more polish and less party’

Signalling a new era for the brand in North America, the reimagined W Hollywood has experienced a recent top-to-bottom transformation, as part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, in partnership with Trinity Investments, a US-based hospitality-focused real estate investor, and fund-managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP.

As general manager Nick Rimedio puts it: ‘The new era of W Hollywood offers more polish and less party.’ But that is not to say that the lobby or legendary rooftop events are a thing of the past.

Wallpaper* checks in at: W Hollywood

What’s on your doorstep?

Located near the evolving ‘Vinyl District’ of Hollywood, this area has seen an entertainment growth spurt in the past decade with big-name neighbouring hotels opening – from Thompson to Dream and Kimpton Argyle – along with dining and drinking venues – from Mother Wolf by Evan Fune to Grandmaster Recorders. The W Hollywood is also a prime spot to stay if you want to take in a show at the Pantages theatre, which is located directly across the street, or do any sightseeing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hit the popular Sunday farmers’ market a block away, or relax in a rooftop pool cabana with panoramic views of the area.

W Hollywood neighbourhood (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Who is behind the design?

Appealing to the modern traveller seeking creativity and culture, the Rockwell Group was behind the redesign, which brings more glamour to the hotel. As guests arrive on the property, they are immediately greeted by the triple-height signature living room, which gives a nod to the surrounding hills, the textures, and the colours of Southern California.

The Living Room at W Hollywood (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

‘We knew this needed to be a quintessentially southern California project,’ said Shawn Sullivan, partner at the Rockwell Group. ‘The golden, ever-present sunlight in Los Angeles was a guiding framework for our design. Wherever we could, we wanted the daylight to stream in and we introduced lighting design and mirrored surfaces in a way that mimicked the warmth and connection to the sun.’

The Living Room at W Hollywood (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The room to book

Across the 12 floors, holding 319 guest rooms and suites, the overall residential style sees Venetian plaster-inspired wallcoverings with metallic accents, amid blue, yellow, burnt-orange, and cream tones for the furniture and rugs. If a room with a view of the Hollywood Hills is more your speed, book one of the eight Deluxe King corner room suites.

There are also 12 suites featuring separate living and dining areas, including modular, three-piece vinyl cream sofas custom-designed by the Rockwell Group. Other perks include built-in wet bars and his-and-hers closets. In the bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and shower rooms, expect natural vegetable soaps, lotions, and potions by Skin Regimen from Italy, along with bamboo and natural dental hygiene products by Olas in New York.

Deluxe King corner room suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Deluxe King corner room suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Yet, the absolute showstopping room is The Oasis suite, which is great for a group or if you plan to entertain during your stay. The spacious living room and full dining area hold a round table for 12 guests and boast a large bar and kitchen leading the way to a game room with a pool table. A private outdoor terrace heralds a full living and dining area with a candlelit fireplace. The modern furnishings are accented by circular art pieces in the main living area by Eric Moore, that were curated by the art consultant for the project, Kevin Barry Art Advisory.

The Oasis suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The Oasis suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The Oasis suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Minibar high?

For a quick in-room beverage, canned vodka spritzers from Ketel One Botanical in varying flavours, from cucumber mint to grapefruit and rose are stocked in the minibar, or just go for a full-size bottle of rosé wine by Charles & Charles from Columbia Valley, Washington. On the bar shelf, bottles of George Clooney and Randy Gerber’s Casamigos reposado Tequila can be found, including an artisanal Joven bottle of mezcal by the brand from Oaxaca. Sipsmith’s gin from London is also on offer and Elijah Craig’s small batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Minibar corner (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The green-hued Living Room just off the main lobby is the main hub for dining from coffee to cocktails, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Behind the curved bar sits a retractable, bi-folding glass wall which opens to The Patio and The Garden, an all-day courtyard where the verdant theme continues with green velvet seating (they even have a ’green velvet’ drink with Gray Whale gin and St Germain), plenty of cosy nooks, native vegetation, mosaic terrazzo flooring, a conversation pit with a fireplace, and a celestial, mirrored installation.

The Living Room bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The overall idea is for the culinary experience to feel more like a dinner party in the surrounding Hills than a traditional hotel dining experience. The nightly culinary and cocktail pop-up concept, ‘There There’, showcases the cultural diversity of Los Angeles. This includes a selection of Asian and Latin-inspired small plates and cocktails, along with weekend entertainment on indoor or outdoor stage platforms that might include live music or a DJ curated by Tay James.

Café Goldie (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Chef Dameon Evers has worked with chefs Gordon Ramsay, Michael Mina, and Thomas Keller, and he served as the executive chef at Le Cirque in the Bellagio, Las Vegas. Standouts on his menu include boneless and light fried chicken bites which can be topped with Kuluga caviar and sunchokes with shaved truffles, whipped parmesan, and buttermilk. Seafood options include sushi rolls and a crab Louie tostada or whole seabream in a coconut lemongrass curry with Tom yum yoghurt. End any meal with a white miso and green matcha cheesecake. For breakfast do not miss the ‘green market’ omelette with veggies from Girl and Dug.

The wow factor

The WET Deck will reopen for pool season in March of 2025 and you do not want to miss a sunset from this perch. There are iconic Hollywood views, but also two destination bars Sunrise and Sunset. Both are located near the pool and cabanas, along with two murals designed by the Rockwell Group and painted by Australian artist James Peter Henry that evoke the Southern California sunsets. Just past Sunset, the Loft is an enclosed sweeping panoramic view entertainment venue outfitted with a bespoke cutting-edge 3D spatial sound system by Tempo, which envelopes you in a sensory soundscape.

The WET Deck (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Where to switch off

While there is not a full spa on site, you can work out at the FIT gym with a view of Hollywood Boulevard, and a stunning geometric installation by James Peter Henry. On a monthly basis, speciality fitness and wellness classes are hosted including high-intensity interval training (HIIT), yoga sessions, sound baths, and cold plunge experiences, which are conducted in partnership with the hotel’s resident fitness instructors and influencers, Matt Tralli and Christian Castano.

The FIT gym (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

If you need a little primping, there is a Blow Dry Bar on the ground floor operated by a third-party vendor as an extension of hotel services. And, if you need a boost, you also can request services from Kalologie Medspa, such as vitamin IV drips before or after a big night out, or other cosmetic injectables, lasers, peels, or body contouring.

Service with a smile?

The overall service is friendly and attentive – without being cloying or invasive. Sit at the bar and chat with the staff if you want to find out more about the neighbourhood and what is worth seeing within walking distance, or which celebrities have been spotted, such as Kerry Washington receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the hotel, which happened on my recent visit.

Entrance to W Hollywood (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

The verdict

Overall, this is still a fun place to party in Hollywood but now this property is operating at a higher level of service, with elevated dining and drinking options and amenities, including free Illy coffee in the morning on the patio off the lobby. The curved seating areas in the rooms make it easy to lounge while working or relaxing with a snack or drink. The beds are fitted with fluffy down pillows and comforters and are exceptionally comfortable, plus the Frette slippers are a welcome creature comfort after a long day of walking around Hollywood.

Exterior of W Hollywood (Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

W Hollywood is located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028, United States; w-hotels.marriott.com. Rates: from 345 USD