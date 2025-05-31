The W Hollywood , in the ‘Vinyl District,’ recently reopened following a top-to-bottom reimagining by the Rockwell Group. The latest update has been in the form of a brand-new all-day ground floor café with a bit of glamour, which complements the Living Room lounge, bar and patio area off the hotel’s main entrance.

Wallpaper* dines at Café Goldie, Los Angeles

The mood: sunny-side-up

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott)

The all-day café has been designed by Alexa Nafisi-Movaghar of Bay Area-based Adean Studios, who has taken a few cues from the Hollywood history and surroundings. During the day, light from the patio bounces off the mustard-yellow midcentury velvet chairs, custom banquettes, bespoke globe pendant chandeliers, and handmade Zia tiles behind the marble coffee counter. Flecked flooring complements the custom Adean Studio dining tables, while the raised leaf and bird motif on the white 3D wall panelling is subtle yet stunning. At night, the romantic backlit main room can be turned into a private dining area – the design inspiration was, after all, from Venus, the Goddess of love, sex, beauty and fertility.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marriott)

The food: global comfort fare with a kick

(Image credit: Photography by Joshua M.chérie Chery)

Start your day with freshly baked viennoiseries from the pastry cases and coffee area in the front room. The breakfast burrito stuffed with hashbrowns, avocado, 24-hour braised wagyu short rib, and served with a ranchero sauce from chef Wilma Ventura-Washa rivals the famous one at the Great White cafés around town. Lunch items include a falafel sandwich and a Thai chicken salad with a ginger and lemongrass dressing that was a recipe from the chef’s grandmother. In a new twist, the café will now be open for dinner, offering the ‘There There’ menu from the Living Room. Options include the chicken tenders with caviar, forest mushroom croquettes, white miso and green matcha cheesecake and the ‘purple haze’ cocktail with Roku gin and lavender agave.

(Image credit: Photography by Joshua M.chérie Chery)

Café Goldie is located at 2650 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028, United States; marriott.com