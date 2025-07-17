For the Prix Pictet 2025, the 12 shortlisted photographers have been announced, each of them responding to this year’s theme, ‘Storm’.

The competition was founded by the Geneva-based Pictet Group in 2008, and focuses on photography and sustainability. For each competitive cycle, the award offers a different theme, to encourage discussion and debate on issues surrounding sustainability.

The Prix Pictet 2025 shortlist

Laetitia Vançon, Tribute to Odesa (Image credit: Laetitia Vançon)

The award is open to photographers from around the world, with entries whittled down to the 12-strong shortlist, chosen for the works’ artistic and photographic merit, originality in conception and execution, relevance to the current cycle’s theme, and ability to address a pressing sustainability challenge.

Balazs Gardi, The Storm (Image credit: Balazs Gardi)

The winner of this year’s prize will receive 100,000 Swiss francs and will be announced on 25 September 2025, at the opening of an exhibition featuring the shortlisted photographers’ works at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

Hannah Modigh, Hurricane Season (Image credit: Hannah Modigh)

Roberto Huarcaya, Amazogramas (Image credit: Roberto Huarcaya)

The shortlist comprises: Takashi Arai, Marina Caneve, Tom Fecht, Balazs Gardi, Roberto Huarcaya, Alfredo Jaar, Belal Khaled, Hannah Modigh, Baudouin Mouanda, Camille Seaman, Laetitia Vançon, and Patrizia Zelano.

Camille Seaman, The Big Cloud (Image credit: Camille Seaman)

Takashi Arai, Exposed in a Hundred Suns (Image credit: Takashi Arai)

The candidates present varied interpretations of the theme. Japanese artist Takashi Arai looks at the nuclear history of Japan, USA and Marshall islands, while Italian Marina Caneve foresees a future catastrophe, a repetition of the 1966 floods in the Dolomites. Endangered cold-water plankton is explored by German artist Tom Fecht, while Hungarian Balazs Gardi chronicles the post-election attack on the US Capitol Building on 6 January 2021.

Belal Khaled, Hands Tell Stories (Image credit: Belal Khaled)

Roberto Huarcaya from Peru captures an Amazonian palm lying on the bed of the Madre de Dios River. Chilean artist Alfredo Jaar looks at Utah’s Great Salt Lake being destroyed by excessive water extraction. Palestinian Belal Khaled documents living in a tent outside the morgue at Nasser Hospital in Gaza after his house was destroyed.

Marina Canevea, Are They Rocks or Clouds (Image credit: Marina Canevea)

Alfredo Jaar, The End (Image credit: Alfredo Jarr)

Louisiana hurricanes are the subject of Hannah Modigh’s photography, while Baudouin Mouanda’s series recreates the 2020 lockdown floods in Brazzaville, Congo, which she replicated in a flooded basement. Camille Seaman’s series documents a type of thunderstorm, called a supercell, that can produce grapefruit-sized hail, tornadoes, and clouds that block out the daylight.

Tom Fecht, Luciferines - entre chien et loup (Image credit: Tom Fecht)

Laetitia Vançon presents a personal tribute to Odesa, Ukraine, while Patrizia Zelano photographed encyclopaedias, scientific treatises, and literary texts she saved from the waters during one of Venice’s highest-ever recorded tides, in 2019.

Patrizia Zelano, Acqua Alta a Venezia (Image credit: Patrizia Zelano)

‘In many ways our planet is a more dangerous place to live than ever before. The impacts of the climate catastrophe abound. Fires, floods, heat and drought are killing and injuring people and destroying both infrastructure and precious ecosystems,’ says Sir David King, chair of the Prix Pictet jury. ‘Already, parts of our planet are unliveable, and all the indications are that more will follow. The economic, social and political impacts of these changes are immense. There could not have been a more timely moment for the Prix Pictet to invite nominations on the theme of Storm.’

The winner will be announced on 25 September 2025, at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, prix.pictet.com