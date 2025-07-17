Minas Gerais, the inland state in south-eastern Brazil, is a rich landscape of colonial-era towns full of cobblestone streets and baroque churches. Located in this area's south is the municipality of Gonçalves, where the brand-new Casa Koba can be found. This part of the country is known for its cold, high-altitude climate, an environment with which the home's authors, architecture practice Estudio Haa, are familiar, having developed several projects in the region.

(Image credit: Refugio Mirze)

Tour Casa Koba in Minas Gerais, by Estudio Haa

This is the firm's most recent project, located 1,450m above sea level, has a steep slope and covers an area of ​​3.7 hectares. ‘The client envisioned a terracotta brick house that didn’t feel prefabricated,’ says studio co-founder Homã Alvico. ‘To achieve this, I researched many constructions from North Africa made of earth and ceramics. We aimed for a very natural and primitive materiality, working almost exclusively with ceramic and wood.’

To make the project happen, Estudio Haa decided to work with local contractors who lived in the same neighbourhood as the construction site and were familiar with the terrain's difficulties. ‘The site itself posed the greatest challenge,’ said Alvico. ‘It’s a steep plot with southern exposure. To the north, a nearby mountain blocks both sunlight and views, while to the south, we have a sweeping panorama of the mountains, with Pedra do Baú as a highlight.

‘In our latitude, north-facing openings are crucial for sunlight, especially during winter, since the south receives little to no sun in the colder months. Creating those northern openings was essential for thermal comfort. Beyond solar orientation, the challenge was to organise the programme so that the entire house could function on a single level, maintaining flat zones and smooth indoor-outdoor transitions on a very sloped terrain.’

Working with this in mind, the house was crafted on a wooden plane as a series of 'blocks'. As a result, Casa Koba's layout was divided into four functional spaces. The first section served as the family’s private areas: the primary bedroom suite, TV room, and children's room.

The second section is reserved for guest suites, while the third connects to all other spaces through a light and airy living area that blends indoor and outdoor lifestyles. The fourth area is located on the lower level and comprises a garage, storage room, wine cellar, and gym.

‘The social area and its roof are one of my favourite parts of the home,’ Alvico told Wallpaper*. ‘I love its lightness and transparency – the way northern light filters through the curved ceiling creates a soft, ever-changing glow. The space feels open and light, yet warm and embracing, thanks to the material palette and its relationship with the landscape.

‘I also have a particular affection for the guest bathroom section. It’s compact and highly functional, but it was designed to feel like you’re showering in the middle of the forest. A small internal dry garden offers a visual connection to the outside while preserving privacy.’

The space offers a constant connection to the outdoors, allowing for a deep sense of informality and ease, as Alvico says: ‘This is not a “serious” house – it was designed to foster sociability and close human interactions. It’s meant to be lived in, not just seen. The space doesn’t impose rules; it invites freedom and comfort.’

