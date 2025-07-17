In Brazil’s Minas Gerais, Casa Koba is an ‘unserious’ house full of freedom and comfort
A relaxed, high-altitude home is Estudio Haa's latest residential project; welcome to Casa Koba, a house designed for comfort and fun
Minas Gerais, the inland state in south-eastern Brazil, is a rich landscape of colonial-era towns full of cobblestone streets and baroque churches. Located in this area's south is the municipality of Gonçalves, where the brand-new Casa Koba can be found. This part of the country is known for its cold, high-altitude climate, an environment with which the home's authors, architecture practice Estudio Haa, are familiar, having developed several projects in the region.
Tour Casa Koba in Minas Gerais, by Estudio Haa
This is the firm's most recent project, located 1,450m above sea level, has a steep slope and covers an area of 3.7 hectares. ‘The client envisioned a terracotta brick house that didn’t feel prefabricated,’ says studio co-founder Homã Alvico. ‘To achieve this, I researched many constructions from North Africa made of earth and ceramics. We aimed for a very natural and primitive materiality, working almost exclusively with ceramic and wood.’
To make the project happen, Estudio Haa decided to work with local contractors who lived in the same neighbourhood as the construction site and were familiar with the terrain's difficulties. ‘The site itself posed the greatest challenge,’ said Alvico. ‘It’s a steep plot with southern exposure. To the north, a nearby mountain blocks both sunlight and views, while to the south, we have a sweeping panorama of the mountains, with Pedra do Baú as a highlight.
‘In our latitude, north-facing openings are crucial for sunlight, especially during winter, since the south receives little to no sun in the colder months. Creating those northern openings was essential for thermal comfort. Beyond solar orientation, the challenge was to organise the programme so that the entire house could function on a single level, maintaining flat zones and smooth indoor-outdoor transitions on a very sloped terrain.’
Working with this in mind, the house was crafted on a wooden plane as a series of 'blocks'. As a result, Casa Koba's layout was divided into four functional spaces. The first section served as the family’s private areas: the primary bedroom suite, TV room, and children's room.
The second section is reserved for guest suites, while the third connects to all other spaces through a light and airy living area that blends indoor and outdoor lifestyles. The fourth area is located on the lower level and comprises a garage, storage room, wine cellar, and gym.
‘The social area and its roof are one of my favourite parts of the home,’ Alvico told Wallpaper*. ‘I love its lightness and transparency – the way northern light filters through the curved ceiling creates a soft, ever-changing glow. The space feels open and light, yet warm and embracing, thanks to the material palette and its relationship with the landscape.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘I also have a particular affection for the guest bathroom section. It’s compact and highly functional, but it was designed to feel like you’re showering in the middle of the forest. A small internal dry garden offers a visual connection to the outside while preserving privacy.’
The space offers a constant connection to the outdoors, allowing for a deep sense of informality and ease, as Alvico says: ‘This is not a “serious” house – it was designed to foster sociability and close human interactions. It’s meant to be lived in, not just seen. The space doesn’t impose rules; it invites freedom and comfort.’
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
‘In memory there is defiance’: inside the V&A exhibition exploring Palestinian textile and embroidery as an act of resistance
Amid the ongoing devastation in Gaza, a new exhibition at V&A Dundee explores Palestinian textiles, embroidery and garments as a means to tell personal and communal histories
-
Jeweller Ara Vartanian and rapper Swizz Beatz team up on a fusion of spiky silhouettes, sculptural forms and seductive gems
A pairing that's been in the works since 2019 – and finally we get to see the results
-
The new CLA brings Mercedes’ all-electric know-how to a new market sector
Mixing high tech moves with tremendous tactile qualities, the buttery smooth new Mercedes-Benz CLA is an electric winner. Wallpaper* drives across Denmark in a triumphant new car with a three-pointed star
-
A house near São Paulo combines Brazilian design, convivial living and a strong sense of privacy
KG Studio’s JF Residence synthesises the best of contemporary Brazilian design, inside and out, to create a sleek set of spaces for entertaining and relaxing
-
Lush greenery surrounds this compact São Paulo residence
WF Architects has created a São Paulo residence surrounded by tropical plants on a small plot in the heart of the city’s leafy Jardim Paulistano district
-
Beige is best at this São Paulo apartment by Arthur Casas
With this quietly elegant São Paulo apartment, Studio Arthur Casas celebrates the power of subtle, neutral shades to create warmth and timeless appeal
-
Lina Bo Bardi, the misunderstood modernist, and her influential architecture
A sense of mystery clings to Lina Bo Bardi, a modernist who defined 20th-century Brazilian architecture, making waves still felt in her field; here, we explore her work and lasting influence
-
A Brazil office makes the most of its tropical location
We tour of a new Brazil office engulfed in greenery – welcome to Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate by Perkins & Will
-
Oscar Niemeyer: a guide to the Brazilian modernist, from big hits to lesser-known gems
Architecture master Oscar Niemeyer defined 20th-century architecture and is synonymous with Brazilian modernism; our ultimate guide explores his work, from lesser-known schemes to his big hits; and we revisit a check-in with the man himself
-
Inspired by 1970s Brazilian brutalism, Arches House is rich in colour and expression
Arkitito Arquitetura blends Brazilian brutalism with fresh colours, bringing warmth and energy into a renovated family home in São Paulo
-
A Brazilian house is a soothing oasis inspired by the black sands of Iceland
Turmalina, a Brazilian house by architect Tulio Xenofonte, blends contemporary architecture with the cleansing energy of black tourmaline, creating a secluded retreat