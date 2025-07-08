Lush greenery surrounds this compact São Paulo residence
WF Architects has created a São Paulo residence surrounded by tropical plants on a small plot in the heart of the city’s leafy Jardim Paulistano district
São Paulo’s Jardins neighbourhood is known for its museums, upscale restaurants and leafy streets, where some of the metropolis’ most coveted residences hide behind palm trees and purple jacarandas. It’s here, on a 200 sq m plot surrounded by two-storey houses in the Jardim Paulistano area, that WF Architects has slotted in a new home for a couple who wanted their very own contemporary oasis.
Step inside this leafy São Paulo residence
The São Paulo-based practice, led by architects Beatriz Fujinaka and Stephanie Wolff, was tasked with conceiving a compact but ‘welcoming home, characterised by fluidity between internal spaces and generous visual integration with surrounding nature’, a somewhat challenging brief due to the size and location of the plot.
‘The small size of the plot and the legal zoning requirements were obstacles to meeting the client's requirements, because they wanted generous internal spaces with good circulation and accessibility,’ explain the architects. ‘They built the house with the future in mind, wanting to be independent in their old age, and therefore requested an elevator, which took up considerable space on the floors.’
The result is a transparent and open-plan ground floor, wrapped in a backdrop of greenery on three sides, with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing full access to the courtyard garden. ‘We really like how the dining and living rooms integrated with the kitchen provide great spaciousness,’ say the architects, who had to work on a complex structural study to create the fluid layout using ribbed slabs and peripheral pillars.
The ground floor supports a distinct upper volume wrapped in a system of vertical Arkas slats, which function as movable brise-soleils that modulate sunlight and preserve privacy. ‘The Arkas shutters create a sense of a suspended, greater volume in the upper part without increasing the built area, while maintaining the appearance of wooden boxes, but with lighter, low-maintenance material,’ say Fujinaka and Wolff.
Natural stone was used for the external walls and floors, while the interiors feature porcelain tiles, Dekton worktops and beautifully crafted veneered wood panels and joinery. All were chosen for their durability and low maintenance, in keeping with the brief’s focus on future-proofing the residence.
The top-floor multi-purpose room opens onto a sunny deck with a hot tub and views of the surrounding treetops. This includes a pre-existing pitangueira tree in the centre of the parking space in front of the house. ‘It ended up being kept at the insistence of the landscape architect, Rodrigo Oliveira, sacrificing one of the parking spaces,’ explain the architects. ‘However, it was the right decision because it overcame the arid appearance of the garages at the entrance to the house.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
‘The vegetation plays a fundamental role in the sense of wellbeing [residents] feel inside the house. It was necessary to align expectations regarding the type of plant that would be suitable for the narrow flowerbeds, to allow for good circulation around the house. It is dense vegetation, but it does not take up too much of the usable garden area.’
Indeed, it is the lush tropical vegetation that surrounds the residence and forms a backdrop for its pared-back interiors that really makes the project stand out, hiding the boundary walls behind a green screen and accentuating the feeling of privacy and cosiness in the heart of São Paulo’s urban jungle.
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
China’s first Legoland is open, and it’s the largest in the world
Legoland Shanghai Resort was created using 85 million Lego bricks and offers more than 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions across eight ‘lands’
-
Loewe reaches for the stars with the biggest screen in its history, the Stellar 97 television
German audio specialist Loewe has revealed its new flagship, a 97-inch OLED television that’s a showcase for the company’s crafted approach
-
Will the Denza D9 GT radically re-shape the luxury auto market?
Chinese premium auto brand Denza is making a move to Europe. We check out the incoming line-up and explore what it means for the existing players
-
Beige is best at this São Paulo apartment by Arthur Casas
With this quietly elegant São Paulo apartment, Studio Arthur Casas celebrates the power of subtle, neutral shades to create warmth and timeless appeal
-
Lina Bo Bardi, the misunderstood modernist, and her influential architecture
A sense of mystery clings to Lina Bo Bardi, a modernist who defined 20th-century Brazilian architecture, making waves still felt in her field; here, we explore her work and lasting influence
-
A Brazil office makes the most of its tropical location
We tour of a new Brazil office engulfed in greenery – welcome to Gabriel Faria Lima Corporate by Perkins & Will
-
Oscar Niemeyer: a guide to the Brazilian modernist, from big hits to lesser-known gems
Architecture master Oscar Niemeyer defined 20th-century architecture and is synonymous with Brazilian modernism; our ultimate guide explores his work, from lesser-known schemes to his big hits; and we revisit a check-in with the man himself
-
Inspired by 1970s Brazilian brutalism, Arches House is rich in colour and expression
Arkitito Arquitetura blends Brazilian brutalism with fresh colours, bringing warmth and energy into a renovated family home in São Paulo
-
A Brazilian house is a soothing oasis inspired by the black sands of Iceland
Turmalina, a Brazilian house by architect Tulio Xenofonte, blends contemporary architecture with the cleansing energy of black tourmaline, creating a secluded retreat
-
The new MASP expansion in São Paulo goes tall
Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) expands with a project named after Pietro Maria Bardi (the institution's first director), designed by Metro Architects
-
An Upstate Sao Paulo house embraces calm and the surrounding rolling hills
BGM House, an Upstate Sao Paulo house by Jacobsen Arquitetura, is a low, balanced affair making the most of its rural setting