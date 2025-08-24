Within the forests of Vancouver Island, a pair of secluded Canadian cabins have been given new life. Interior design studio Bidgood worked in close collaboration on the design with owners Niobe Thompson and Linda Chang, documentary filmmakers, who sought a family retreat with a minimal footprint.



‘The intention was to transform these two neglected structures into a family gathering place for years to come,’ says Kyla Bidgood, founder and principal at Bidgood. ‘The design was centred around longevity, and creating something that could be lived in and last.’ Rather than tearing down the cabins, Bidgood and the owners opted to preserve the original angular spirit of the two architectural forms – an approach that also speaks to an ethos of sustainability.

(Image credit: Mary McNeill Knowles)

In the main 260 sq ft cabin, the downstairs features a living area, dining nook, and kitchen, with a lofted bedroom upstairs. The tiny 100 sq ft second cabin, or ‘ bunkie ’, provides additional sleeping areas and a small built-in desk. Both cabins are connected by a boardwalk, adding to the sense of immersion within the serene lakeside environment.

With the small footprint as a primary consideration, Bidgood took inspiration from the space-saving design of boat interiors by using built-in custom millwork throughout the cabins. The compact spaces were fully maximised, from a dining nook that reconfigures into a spare bed to shelving built into the staircases. Storage is cleverly integrated throughout the built-in living and sleeping areas. ‘We were really able to lean into craftsmanship,’ says Bidgood. ‘There’s so much detail on the built-in millwork, like the exposed dovetail joints in the kitchen and on the sofa.’

Materials such as Canadian oak, locally milled fir and stainless steel instill the space with a subdued beauty. Geometric windows frame the greenery of the forest and overlook the calm waters of the lake, putting the focus on the outdoors. In both cabins, thoughtful lighting complements the ambient natural light, creating a soft and calm atmosphere. ‘There needed to be pockets of light where necessary, but also pockets of shadow to create a bit of moodiness,’ says Bidgood. The lighting carefully integrates into the cabin design, including a built-in table lamp near the living area.

The interiors are elegant, pared back and functional, and the strong emphasis on longevity permeates the project. ‘We wanted to design it in a way that felt contemporary, but would age gracefully over the years,’ explains Bidgood. ‘The choices, even down to the wood species and stainless steel, were very much about how it would look and function over time.’

With short Canadian summers in mind, the cabins are intended to be enjoyed in all seasons. During the colder, rainy months, the windows offer a picturesque vantage onto the misty trees, while the wood-fired stove and a wood-barrelled sauna provide welcome warmth. In the summer, a dock and a rope swing into the lake bring a sense of playful joy. ‘It’s incredible to know that these cabins will be a backdrop for their family for so many years to come,’ says Bidgood.

