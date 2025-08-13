A rammed-earth house near Brasília pairs the traditional technique with contemporary forms
Valéria Gontijo + Architects has completed Casa Tapia, pairing earthy tones and natural materials with refined design and a generous floorplan
Casa Taipa is located in Lago Sul, a district to the south of Brasília. Designed by Valéria Gontijo + Arquitetos, the single-storey house covers 620 sq m and is set within a small private estate. The house is the first of four residences to be built for the same family within this estate, combining a close connection to the landscape with traditional building techniques and a contemporary aesthetic.
Arranged in an L-shaped plan with views over nearby Lake Paranoá, Casa Taipa is named for its rammed-earth construction method. Known as taipa in Portugal, the process is centuries old, relying on knowledge passed down by skilled practitioners. Under the direction of the architects and the client – who provided on-site supervision and technical guidance for the local construction team – the house demonstrates a rigour and clarity of form despite the ancient methods.
In its simplest form, rammed-earth construction uses large wooden moulds into which raw earth is compacted, to form walls that bear the imprint of the multiple layers of soil. In addition to using on-site materials, the process also creates a strong association with the local landscape. Other advantages are the high levels of thermal and acoustic performance, creating interiors that are cool and calm.
‘We were drawn to taipa precisely because it escapes the usual codes of concrete and stone,’ says Valéria Gontijo. ‘We wanted something more experimental yet still built with pure forms.’ The textured walls are paired with other natural materials like timber and cork, with wooden floors and ceilings accompanied by earthy-toned furniture and fittings.
Accommodation is divided between two wings, linked by a glazed walkway. The entrance porch and carport are all formed from rammed earth, setting up an aesthetic that runs between the interior and exterior spaces. Upon entering, a wall of sliding glass doors to the left reveals the bedroom wing and rectangular pool, as well as a long, covered veranda.
The kitchen, dining area and living room form a single space that occupies the bulk of the larger wing, with a separate catering kitchen and utility areas tucked away out of sight. Both sides of the wing feature sliding glass doors, allowing the entire space to be opened up to cross breezes and views. According to the architects, ‘Every space was conceived to encourage togetherness, with lower ceilings and a warm atmosphere – like a shelter made of earth, wood, and natural light.’
The restrained palette is much in evidence, with rammed earth brought into the interiors, paired with granite flooring, reclaimed wood joinery and latticework screens made from the wood of the local biribá tree. The kitchen is a focal point. ‘This house is about receiving, about celebrating,’ says Gontijo, ‘Everything here is sensorial. You feel the texture of the walls, the muffled sound inside, the soft light filtering through – it’s a house that embraces you.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The bedroom wing is reached through the glass walkway, with a roof made from biribá slats. The walls are also screened with the timber, mounted onto opening panels that moderate light and privacy, opening up onto a landscape designed by Ana Paula Roseo. In addition to a primary suite and substantial closet, there’s also a guest suite, which doubles up as a media room when the owners are on their own.
The architecture studio is run by three directors, Valéria Gontijo, Isabela Moura and Isabela Valença. Based in Brasília, the studio prides itself on combining a contemporary aesthetic with traditional techniques and materials.
ValeriaGontijo.com, @ValeriaGontijoArquitetos
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Pantone’s new public art installation is a tribute to Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’, 20 years after its release
The colour company has created a – you guessed it – yellow colour swatch on some steps in Wembley Park, London, where the band will play ten shows this month
-
Cult classic ‘Teenagers in Their Bedrooms’ captures the angst of being a teen
Are 1990s teens so different? Three decades after its original release, this photography book by Adrienne Salinger has been published again, by DAP
-
Step inside Pauline Karpidas’ London home, a cabinet of curiosities filled with art and design treasures
The British collector is selling the entire contents of her art and design-filled home: take a peek before it goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s in September 2025
-
Experience the profound power of the Brumadinho Memorial, honouring the victims of Brazil’s mining tragedy
A deeply moving memorial by Gustavo Penna creates a space for collective mourning and remembrance in Brumadiño, Brazil
-
You will never believe this lush garden house is in the middle of Sao Paulo
This garden house by Brazilian architecture studio Kika Camasmie is engulfed in greenery, bringing nature right in the heart of the metropolis of São Paulo
-
A dramatic Brazilian house on a hillside was inspired by the creative passions of its client
Tetro Arquitetura has completed a contemporary Brazilian house, combining a linear plan with a dramatic curved roof
-
Tour a simple Brazilian forest retreat that's designed to dissolve into the trees
This humble vacation home by Arkitito Arquitetura was built to withstand weather — and errant pinecones
-
In Brazil’s Minas Gerais, Casa Koba is an ‘unserious’ house full of freedom and comfort
A relaxed, high-altitude home is Estudio Haa's latest residential project; welcome to Casa Koba, a house designed for comfort and fun
-
A house near São Paulo combines Brazilian design, convivial living and a strong sense of privacy
KG Studio’s JF Residence synthesises the best of contemporary Brazilian design, inside and out, to create a sleek set of spaces for entertaining and relaxing
-
Lush greenery surrounds this compact São Paulo residence
WF Architects has created a São Paulo residence surrounded by tropical plants on a small plot in the heart of the city’s leafy Jardim Paulistano district
-
Beige is best at this São Paulo apartment by Arthur Casas
With this quietly elegant São Paulo apartment, Studio Arthur Casas celebrates the power of subtle, neutral shades to create warmth and timeless appeal