A new Brazilian home is located on a corner plot in the suburbs of Itupeva in São Paulo state; welcome to Serena House, an L-shaped, two-storey residence that unfolds organically into the landscape. Designed by Brazilian architecture office Padovani, the home was conceived as a summer countryside escape – a refuge away from the big city.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Inside Serena House, a contemporary Brazilian home

The clients, a middle-aged couple with teenage children, wanted a base to host and entertain family and friends. The residence comprises two volumes in an L-shaped layout, its formation nodding to the openness and clear forms of contemporary Brazilian architecture.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

The architects wanted to make the residence more than a roof over the clients' heads, telling Wallpaper*: ‘It is more than that. It's a living organism where the interaction between space, light, and nature creates memorable settings for intense family life.’

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

Padovani decided on the use of natural materials and surfaces that invite the touch, such as exposed concrete, stone and wood. These timeless tones and lighter elements create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

This is also seen in the long metal eaves, which were clad in wood, resulting in a playful interaction between shadow and light. This further accentuates the low volumes and sleek, horizontal lines of the building.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

The main entrance is discreet, tucked away behind the green tropical vegetation. Through the pathway via the gardens, the home opens up. Venturing inside, the residence is large and airy, consisting of a living room, dining room, home theatre, four-car garage, wine cellar, pantry, laundry area, gourmet area, sauna, six master suites, two staff bedrooms, and ten bathrooms (including the suites).

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

On one side of the home are the living areas, which sit perpendicular to the main entrance and dining room. On the upper floor, the primary suite extends onto a large open balcony that laps up the surrounding vista. This Brazilian home's calming views allow a moment to pause, which is sometimes hard to find in the rush of city living.

(Image credit: Fran Parente)

padovaniarquitetos.com