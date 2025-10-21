If there’s one object that encapsulates the spirit of the 1960s – and later the 1990s, when it saw a resurgence in popularity, making it a nostalgic staple of millennial childhoods – it’s the lava lamp. Now, its manufacturer, Mathmos,is unveiling a 2025 iteration of the beloved classic in collaboration with Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis. This marks the third partnership between the brand and the designer (who has previously created a yellow and a burgundy lava lamp) and introduces two new editions: a giant 296cm ‘Column Lava Lamp’ and a pale green re-edition of the 1963 ‘Astro Lava Lamp’.

Marcelis with her subtly hued re-edition of the 1963 ‘Astro Lava Lamp’ (Image credit: Titia Hahne)

Sabine Marcelis’ tall order of a lava lamp

Inspired by Marcelis’ vision of floor-to-ceiling light sculptures, the ‘Column’ lamp is pure psychedelic whimsy, reimagined at an architectural scale. ‘I always wanted to design a giant lava lamp,’ says the designer. ‘In my very first meeting with Mathmos, I imagined creating a room filled with towering lava lamps. That dream is now becoming reality.’

Standing nearly 3m tall, the ‘Column’ features a slender frosted glass cylinder housing the hypnotically slow-moving lava blobs. The result is a luminous, fluid sculpture that feels both nostalgic and futuristic. It’s available in three candy-hued colourways: Bubblegum (pink), Peach (light orange), and Honeydew (light green). Each lamp is made to order, with customisable height specifications.

‘Column’ (Image credit: Titia Hahne)

Mathmos and Marcelis are also bringing back the original ‘Astro’ lava lamp in a limited edition of 1,000 pieces, each finished in the Honeydew shade. The ‘Astro’ was the very first model, created in 1963 by British inventor Edward Craven Walker, drawing inspiration from an era captivated by emerging technologies and space exploration. The reissue showcases Marcelis’ trademark frosted glass, a custom hand-filled Honeydew lava blend, and a matte mint-green aluminium base and cap.

Detail of ‘Column’ (Image credit: Titia Hahne)

Marcelis and Mathmos reimagine the lava lamp in striking new forms: a space-defining sculpture and a collectible reissue of the model that started it all. A classic reborn for design lovers and 1990s kids alike.

Both editions will be available worldwide, exclusively through Mathmos’ website. The ‘Astro Lava Lamp’, priced at £170/€200, will launch at midday on 23 October 2025. The ‘Column Lava Lamp’, priced at £8,500/€9,500, will launch at midday on 24 October 2025.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors