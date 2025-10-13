A postmodernist home reborn: we tour the British embassy in Brazil
We tour the British Embassy in Brazil after its thorough renovation by Hersen Mendes Arquitetura, which breathes new life into a postmodernist structure within the country's famous modernist capital
The British Embassy in Brazil cuts a distinctly postmodernist figure within its world-renowned modernist architecture context. The building is set in the country's capital of Brasilia, the city famously created from scratch by a team of creatives, including architect Oscar Niemeyer and urban planner Lucio Costa, and inaugurated in 1960. Within this precious historical setting, the embassy structure has now been given a 21st-century breath of life through a recent renovation by studio Hersen Mendes Arquitetura.
Take a tour of the British embassy in Brazil
The project's story began in 2023, when the practice was invited to refresh the space in order to receive the new British ambassador Stephanie Al-Qaq - the first woman to hold the position in the country. It coincided with the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila in that same year.
The architects worked hard at updating all the rooms, creating a crisp yet warm atmosphere to serve the ambassador's needs and the building's wider functions. The original architecture's spirit was retained, as the team consulted original planning documents in order to ensure they honoured the existing design, which is defined by asymmetries and a mix of right and 45-degree angles.
'When we decided to rethink the official residence, we had in mind a space that would represent this fusion of worlds. We wanted something bold, modern, but rooted in Brazilian aesthetics - especially those of Brasília - paying homage to local and national artists,' says ambassador Stephanie Al-Qaq.
Balancing the demands of daily life in a private family home with official meetings and formal events, the interiors have been composed as a mix of design-led and vintage furniture, and a wealth of art, which adorns walls and dots the interior.
Featured art pieces include a panel of hand-painted tiles by Alexandre Mancini, who was a disciple of Athos Bulcão. Its geometric shapes have been inspired by the Brazilian flag, but the colours nod to that of the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the living room, a green marble panel hints at British naval tradition, and in the banquet hall, a mural by Sandra Crivelaro brings Brazilian flora to the spotlight.
The furniture chosen to populate the different areas plays a similar role - ensuring comfort while elegantly blending Brazilian and British references. There are Windsor chairs by Jader Almeida, and Lina armchairs, inspired by architect Lina Bo Bardi. Works by designers Domingos Tótora, Jacqueline Terpins, and Zanini de Zanine, also feature throughout, highlighting contemporary Brazilian design.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
A handmade Kamaiurá hammock is placed in the terrace of the room reserved for the use of King Charles during a possible future visit. Made of buriti and cotton fibres, it nods to Brazil's wealth of local crafts.
'I believe that the result reflects this proposal very well: a blend of modern British style and the bold lightness of Brazilian architecture. It is a space that dialogues with Brazilian and British modernity, celebrating innovation and diversity,' adds the ambassador.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Bvlgari's celebration of the Serpenti snakes its way from Tokyo to Shanghai, Seoul and Mumbai
Roman high jeweller Bvlgari marks the Year of the Snake with the sensual Serpenti Infinito exhibition
-
Fancy transforming your ageing Casio into a smartwatch? Ollee has the answer
The Ollee Watch transforms Casio's cult digital watch into a retro-tinged smart device
-
A new concrete house in São Paulo state is designed to open up to its hillside views
Architects Fernanda Padula and Juliana Risso have shaped this family house in Brazil from meticulously poured concrete forms, precise joinery and a close relationship with the landscape
-
A new concrete house in São Paulo state is designed to open up to its hillside views
Architects Fernanda Padula and Juliana Risso have shaped this family house in Brazil from meticulously poured concrete forms, precise joinery and a close relationship with the landscape
-
Meet Carmen Portinho, the pioneering engineer who shaped Brazilian architecture
Carmen Portinho’s pioneering vision shaped Brazil’s social housing, museums and modernist identity. A new exhibition in Rio finally gives her work the recognition it deserves
-
An upstate São Paulo house is rooted in culture and the location that inspires it
Balancing tradition and modernity, upstate São Paulo house Casa MM by Equipe Lamas is ‘an oasis of intimacy within a residential setting’
-
A masterful house in São Paulo invites jungle vegetation, water and natural light in
A house in São Paulo by Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura, FR House, is a richly curated series of spaces designed to create worlds within worlds
-
Meet Rodrigo Oliveira, landscape architect to some of Brazil’s finest buildings
We delve into Rodrigo Oliveira's naturalistic approach and explore his landscape architecture work, gracing buildings designed by some of Brazil's finest contemporary architects
-
A rammed-earth house near Brasília pairs the traditional technique with contemporary forms
Valéria Gontijo + Architects has completed Casa Taipa, pairing earthy tones and natural materials with refined design and a generous floorplan
-
Experience the profound power of the Brumadinho Memorial, honouring the victims of Brazil’s mining tragedy
A deeply moving memorial by Gustavo Penna creates a space for collective mourning and remembrance in Brumadiño, Brazil
-
You will never believe this lush garden house is in the middle of Sao Paulo
This garden house by Brazilian architecture studio Kika Camasmie is engulfed in greenery, bringing nature right in the heart of the metropolis of São Paulo