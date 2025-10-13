The British Embassy in Brazil cuts a distinctly postmodernist figure within its world-renowned modernist architecture context. The building is set in the country's capital of Brasilia, the city famously created from scratch by a team of creatives, including architect Oscar Niemeyer and urban planner Lucio Costa, and inaugurated in 1960. Within this precious historical setting, the embassy structure has now been given a 21st-century breath of life through a recent renovation by studio Hersen Mendes Arquitetura.

Take a tour of the British embassy in Brazil

The project's story began in 2023, when the practice was invited to refresh the space in order to receive the new British ambassador Stephanie Al-Qaq - the first woman to hold the position in the country. It coincided with the celebrations of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camila in that same year.

The architects worked hard at updating all the rooms, creating a crisp yet warm atmosphere to serve the ambassador's needs and the building's wider functions. The original architecture's spirit was retained, as the team consulted original planning documents in order to ensure they honoured the existing design, which is defined by asymmetries and a mix of right and 45-degree angles.

'When we decided to rethink the official residence, we had in mind a space that would represent this fusion of worlds. We wanted something bold, modern, but rooted in Brazilian aesthetics - especially those of Brasília - paying homage to local and national artists,' says ambassador Stephanie Al-Qaq.

Balancing the demands of daily life in a private family home with official meetings and formal events, the interiors have been composed as a mix of design-led and vintage furniture, and a wealth of art, which adorns walls and dots the interior.

Featured art pieces include a panel of hand-painted tiles by Alexandre Mancini, who was a disciple of Athos Bulcão. Its geometric shapes have been inspired by the Brazilian flag, but the colours nod to that of the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the living room, a green marble panel hints at British naval tradition, and in the banquet hall, a mural by Sandra Crivelaro brings Brazilian flora to the spotlight.

The furniture chosen to populate the different areas plays a similar role - ensuring comfort while elegantly blending Brazilian and British references. There are Windsor chairs by Jader Almeida, and Lina armchairs, inspired by architect Lina Bo Bardi. Works by designers Domingos Tótora, Jacqueline Terpins, and Zanini de Zanine, also feature throughout, highlighting contemporary Brazilian design.

A handmade Kamaiurá hammock is placed in the terrace of the room reserved for the use of King Charles during a possible future visit. Made of buriti and cotton fibres, it nods to Brazil's wealth of local crafts.

'I believe that the result reflects this proposal very well: a blend of modern British style and the bold lightness of Brazilian architecture. It is a space that dialogues with Brazilian and British modernity, celebrating innovation and diversity,' adds the ambassador.

