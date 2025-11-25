Inside Burberry’s festive Claridge’s takeover – including a Christmas tree covered in bows
Burberry’s Daniel Lee has unveiled his vision for the Claridge’s Christmas tree, while the British house will also be taking over the hotel with Burberry cocktails, baubles and a special pop-up store
In 2009, John Galliano – then in the heady heyday of his tenure as creative director of Dior – was drafted to design the Christmas tree for Claridge’s, the storied hotel on London’s Brook Street. In typically theatrical style, he eschewed the traditional conifer for twisting branches inhabited by leopards and parrots – the designer described it as ‘icy frozen snow scenes mixed with a tropical twist’. Of the break with tradition, The Guardian headline ran: ‘Help, the fashion police have kidnapped Christmas!’ Undeterred, the next year, Galliano unveiled a majestic ‘tree’ recalling coral and adorned with floating sea creatures.
In the years that have followed, Claridge’s has drafted a roll-call of international fashion designers and brands to put their stamp on the lobby tree, from the traditional (Christian Louboutin chose gold and red baubles to decorate his frosted winter wonderland) to the conceptual (Louis Vuitton’s take was a tree-shaped pile of the house’s signature trunks). Other designers have included Karl Lagerfeld, Kim Jones, Dolce & Gabbana, while those outside of fashion have included Kally Ellis of McQueens flowers and Sir Jony Ive & Marc Newson.
This year, it is the turn of Burberry and its creative director Daniel Lee to imagine this year’s tree, which was unveiled today (25 November 2025) in an early-morning ceremony in the hotel’s lobby. At the centre of the 16ft tree’s design are the numerous bows that adorn it, each one crafted from surplus Burberry fabric (Lee said he chose the leitmotif because the bow was a ‘Victorian symbol of unity’). The top of the tree features a golden crown in lieu of a star or fairy, while the floor around the tree is piled with Burberry cushions and populated with oversized chess pieces.
Elsewhere, other decorations look to the great outdoors: the tree is also adorned with foliage and thistle, the latter a nod to Scotland and the Highlands, where the house’s scarves are produced. ‘Rugged British landscapes are the most beautiful,’ Lee tells Wallpaper*. ‘Natural tones of greens, blues and browns blend in texture. For the Christmas Tree, we wanted to bring the outdoors in.’
The tree is part of a wider takeover of Claridge’s by Burberry: hotel guests will be greeted by Claridge’s doormen wrapped in chequered Burberry scarves, while the house’s signature pattern also adorns key holders and the sofas in the hotel’s traditional seated lifts. Meanwhile at the bar, a special Burberry cocktail will be available, while trolleys of sweets will allow indulgences to be delivered to guests in Burberry check cones. Finally, a pop-up store has been erected, allowing guests to purchase a selection of gifts chosen for the holiday season – from a ‘Scarf Bar’ to Burberry baubles.
It is not the first time that Burberry has been in charge of the Claridge’s Christmas tree: a decade ago, in 2015, then-creative director Christopher Bailey – a designer who Lee says has been an inspiration for his own tenure at the house – constructed a tree made from gleaming gold and silver umbrellas. After his appointment in 2022, Lee said that the first-ever fashion show he attended was Bailey’s A/W 2012 outing for Burberry, which memorably featured an artificial downpour. ‘I’m really happy because it feels full circle,’ he told Vogue at the time.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Teklan and Ikea bring colour, curves and nostalgia to speakers and lamps
Pattern-wrapped speakers, soft-serve lamps – and clever combos of the two – star in Swedish designer Teklan’s new Ikea collection. Take an exclusive first look
-
The Stahl House – an icon of mid-century modernism – is for sale in Los Angeles
After 65 years in the hands of the same family, the home, also known as Case Study House #22, has been listed for $25 million
-
Is this Paris' most design-focused holiday shop?
Shop weird and wonderful design and fashion at this playful, postmodern exhibition from Item Idem, where commerce, culture and humour intersect
-
Tekla’s ‘soft and inviting’ London store is made to feel like you’re coming home
Opening on Marylebone High Street this week, the brand’s founders Charlie Hedin and Kristoffer Juhl talk to Wallpaper* about the domestic-inspired space, which marries elements of Danish and British design
-
‘Architect of glamour’ Antony Price makes a high-voltage return to the runway with 16Arlington
Featuring a runway debut from Lily Allen, the show saw legendary designer Antony Price – best known for outfitting Roxy Music in the 1980s – unite with 16Arlington’s Marco Capaldo on the sensual after-dark collection
-
Loro Piana’s reopened London flagship is a tactile ‘home from home’
Favouring tactility and warmth, the reopening of the New Bond Street store coincides with an installation at the nearby Royal Academy of the Arts, which traces a line from Loro Piana’s founding in 1924 to the present day
-
Elevate your fitness journey at the best luxury gyms in London
Whether you want to embrace your inner zen or throw a boxing punch, here is our pick of the best luxury gyms in London, offering superior services and surroundings
-
Carhartt WIP ‘excavates’ the history of its Active Jacket with a monumental installation at Tate Modern
Conceived by Thomas Subreville’s practice ILL-STUDIO, the immersive installation marked 50 years of the perennial workwear jacket by exploring its ’collective symbolism’ through scenography, video and performance
-
Inside Paul Smith’s magical Christmas takeover of London’s Royal Opera House
Paul Smith has conceived the Christmas tree for fellow Covent Garden institution the Royal Opera House as a ‘peek behind the curtains’, with decorations inspired by a theatre’s backstage
-
Margaret Howell celebrates the ‘modern and grounded’ work of British weaver Peter Collingwood with a rare exhibition and calendar
One of the 20th century’s seminal weavers, the exhibition provides a serene respite from Frieze London, unfolding in Margaret Howell’s London store
-
Inside Cosprop, the spectacular London costume house that’s a ‘dressing-up closet’ for stage and screen
As a new exhibition, ‘Costume Couture: Sixty Years of Cosprop’, opens at London’s Fashion and Textile Museum, Wallpaper* tours the Holloway Road costume house that has outfitted the world’s biggest stars