Amid the heady spectacle of the numerous debuts which took place this past September – 15 new creative directors debuted across the S/S 2026 season of runway shows – it is easy to forget that these were garments which would, eventually, arrive on the rails of stores, far away from the buzz and furore of Paris and Milan (or, indeed, the enormous glowing planets, inverted pyramids or ice-like glass stools of the arresting runway sets which they were backdropped with).

Yesterday (8 January 2026) in London, Jonathan Anderson heralded the arrival of his first collections for Dior (menswear and womenswear, as revealed in Paris) with an ephemeral pop-up in London’s Selfridges department store (the newly installed space takes over the prime ‘Corner Shop’ at the front of the store, straddling Oxford Street and Davies Street). Encapsulating a feeling of both spectacle and arrival, the windows are stacked high with grey Dior boxes – a recently introduced design, imprinted with a de-capitalised Dior logo, which reflects the house’s original 1946 typeface. Inside, two mannequins struggle to hold piles of even more grey parcels.

(Image credit: © Kristn Pelou)

These boxes are based on originals from Colifichets, the first-ever Dior store, which opened in 1947 (directed by Christian Dior’s friend Carmen Colle, it sold various trinkets, scarves and curiosities, operating from the ground floor of the house’s 30 Avenue Montaigne address). Indeed, the pop-up has its own Wunderkammer feel: boxes open to reveal Lady Dior handbags, or Anderson’s riff on the Book Tote, here emblazoned with the covers of classic books, from Bram Stoker’s Dracula to Les Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire (the same graphics appear on T-shirts and accessories).

Meanwhile, cabinets and drawers reveal a menagerie of animal-shaped charms, constructed from the tools of the atelier, from thimbles and embroidery scissors to twisting measuring tapes. Ready-to-wear spans mens and womenswear – intermingled on the shop floor for the first time – with the pieces on show encapsulating a mood of freshness and contemporary romance that feels at the heart of Anderson’s vision for the house. Motifs that run throughout include the four-leaved clover – a nod to both Anderson’s native Ireland, but also of Christian Dior’s fascination with superstitious emblems and charms.

(Image credit: © Kristn Pelou)

Indeed, for those feeling lucky, a special draw invites guests to select a mystery card which, when unwrapped, could win you a prize from the collection (sadly, when Wallpaper* dropped by, we had no such luck). Elsewhere, notebooks and bookmarks can be personalised – a nod, say the house, to Anderson’s love of literature, which has provided an undercurrent to his tenure at Dior thus far.

Dior at the Corner Shop at Selfridges runs until 28 February 2026.

dior.com

