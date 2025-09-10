A masterful house in São Paulo invites jungle vegetation, water and natural light in
A house in São Paulo by Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura, FR House, is a richly curated series of spaces designed to create worlds within worlds
Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura has completed a new family house in São Paulo's verdant residential suburbs. FR House presents a remarkable series of sculpted spaces, linked by dramatic curved staircases and ranging across four floors.
Tour FR House in São Paulo, a home designed as a green, urban retreat
The house was intended as a design-filled urban retreat, with dense areas of planting strategically placed to enhance both privacy and a sense of being distanced from the city. All the façades have been given different screening treatment, from the monumental timbers at street level through to movable panels on the bedroom levels.
The house can be open and receptive to the environment, or closed off and intimate, a quality enhanced by the basement level with its bar, banquettes and windows through to the swimming pool.
Not a lot is given away by the street elevation. Tropical vegetation has been trained over the external walls and planters to create a lush but deliberately confusing front to the world. The entrance is down a linear gallery that inducts the visitor into the rich interior spaces, with filtered daylight, impressive contemporary furniture and the encroaching planting.
The ground floor is the most open part of the 1,350 sq m house, with all social spaces arranged around a terraced garden and pool, with a covered patio as well as a poolside deck. A long row of sliding glass doors disappears into the flank walls, while the continuous stone floor creates a true sense of continuity between inside and outside. Here, you’ll find the living room, dining area and kitchen, with equivalent spaces available out on the terraces, including a barbecue area.
Clever use of planting gives the impression of a dense, endless jungle, as does the use of an organically shaped pool, with fronds draped naturally over the far edge. The green colour of the tiles comes from Vitória Régia quartzite, a local stone.
The living area is a masterpiece of furniture curation, dominated by de Sede’s instantly recognisable DS-600 sofa, originally designed in 1972 by Ulrich Berger and others and here arranged in a semi-circle facing the hearth. Other seating choices include Erbeto Carboni’s Delfino armchairs from Arflex and Reversível armchair by Martin Eisler for Tacchini. There are also Lina armchairs by Gianfranco Frattini, also Tacchini.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Studio MK27’s Tradição table forms the centrepiece of the dining room, alongside Softshell chairs by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and iconic Standard chairs by Jean Prouvé, both from Vitra. Another classic can be seen overhead – Poul Henningsen’s PH Artichoke pendant lights.
The house has a fully custom kitchen, arranged into a trapezoidal floorplan with stone floor and countertops and bespoke wooden cabinets. The kitchen also houses an island for informal meals and seating. From the living area, a truly sculptural staircase formed from wood and stone ascends to the bedrooms, top lit by a skylight.
Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms along with a gym and home office and utility areas. The primary bedroom gets the garden view, with a long, covered balcony and folding wooden trellised panels. Blackout blinds add another layer of privacy. Adjoining this is an ensuite bathroom, lit by a semi-circular skylight.
The house is topped with another terrace, a further chance to blur the distinction between architecture and landscape. The gym resides at this level, with a balcony that opens out at treetop level, alongside an outdoor lounge area.
The theme of shaped and semi-circular cutouts and skylights continues downstairs, where a large, frosted glass prism brings daylight into the garage and casts ethereal lighting effects at night. Further interventions can be found in the lower-level disco, with its circular viewing windows that offer underwater views of the pool, providing both filtered light and intriguing glimpses.
The architects, André Pavan and Bruno Meireles, working on this project with Rômulo Machado, describe FR House as ‘a synthesis of architecture, nature, art, and functionality’. ‘It is all brought together in a cohesive, sensitive whole,’ they explain, ‘It is a project that reflects the core values of our studio - technical precision, sensory experience, and attention to detail.’
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Ferrari brings back the Testarossa name to adorn a mighty mid-engined machine
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa and 849 Testarossa Spider are the new heirs to the company’s coveted mid-engined sports car role
-
The Apple iPhone Air leads the company’s traditional round of Autumnal product launches
The new Apple iPhone 17 range boasts better cameras, more memory and more Apple Silicon. It launched alongside new Apple Watches, new AirPods and the remarkable iPhone Air. We explore out the key innovations and products
-
Dieter Rams is awarded the World Design Medal 2025
The Braun alumnus, famous for his ‘less but better’ approach, has been recognised for his invaluable contributions to the world of industrial design
-
Meet Rodrigo Oliveira, landscape architect to some of Brazil’s finest buildings
We delve into Rodrigo Oliveira's naturalistic approach and explore his landscape architecture work, gracing buildings designed by some of Brazil's finest contemporary architects
-
A rammed-earth house near Brasília pairs the traditional technique with contemporary forms
Valéria Gontijo + Architects has completed Casa Taipa, pairing earthy tones and natural materials with refined design and a generous floorplan
-
Experience the profound power of the Brumadinho Memorial, honouring the victims of Brazil’s mining tragedy
A deeply moving memorial by Gustavo Penna creates a space for collective mourning and remembrance in Brumadiño, Brazil
-
You will never believe this lush garden house is in the middle of Sao Paulo
This garden house by Brazilian architecture studio Kika Camasmie is engulfed in greenery, bringing nature right in the heart of the metropolis of São Paulo
-
A dramatic Brazilian house on a hillside was inspired by the creative passions of its client
Tetro Arquitetura has completed a contemporary Brazilian house, combining a linear plan with a dramatic curved roof
-
Tour a simple Brazilian forest retreat that's designed to dissolve into the trees
This humble vacation home by Arkitito Arquitetura was built to withstand weather — and errant pinecones
-
In Brazil’s Minas Gerais, Casa Koba is an ‘unserious’ house full of freedom and comfort
A relaxed, high-altitude home is Estudio Haa's latest residential project; welcome to Casa Koba, a house designed for comfort and fun
-
A house near São Paulo combines Brazilian design, convivial living and a strong sense of privacy
KG Studio’s JF Residence synthesises the best of contemporary Brazilian design, inside and out, to create a sleek set of spaces for entertaining and relaxing