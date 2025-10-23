Best of Design Miami Paris 2025: animal sculptures and musical ping-pong tables
Design Miami Paris returns to the Hôtel de Maisons (until 26 October 2025): here are the Wallpaper* highlights
Olly Mason
Design Miami Paris 2025, the fair's third edition, brings the habitual curation of contemporary design, shown within the Hôtel de Maisons (51 Rue de l'Université, 75007 Paris, until 26 October).
The fair as usual does a great job of showcasing some of the best contemporary and modern collectible design from the industry's key players, but it also renews its commitment to a new generation of creatives, with newly launched initiatives such as the Designers of Tomorrow, in collaboration with Apple, and the Perrier-Jouët Design for Nature Award, inviting designers 'to explore the concept of sustainability as a driving force for meaningful cultural and environmental progress'.
2025 is a year of celebrations, with the concurrent centenary of the 1925 art deco exhibition high on exhibitors' agenda, but also of whim, as evinced by the multiple zoomorphic pieces on display across different galleries, a sign of playfulness within the contemporary collectible design conversation.
Here, we share our highlights from Design Miami Paris 2025
Carl Auböck at Patrick Parrish
The work of legendary Viennese designers Carl Auböck ll (1900-1957) and Carl Auböck lll (1924-1993) is presented by Patrick Parrish, who collated 150 pieces, 25 of which are from his personal collection. The display elevates designs that are 'typically considered as everyday small objects: bells, dishes, baskets, and bookends, revealing each piece as a unique and prescient objet d’art'.
The Soul Garden by Sissel Tolaas and Vikram Goyal
At Design Miami Paris, an artful menagerie by Vikram Goyal and Sissel Tolaas tells a story of scent and nature. ‘The Soul Garden’ features India’s ancient Panchatantra animal stories in the form of sculptural embodiments of empathy and coexistence. Crafted in the designer’s signature burnished repoussé brass and copper, each animal contains a hidden compartment depicting a fable hand-carved in miniature relief. Alongside each sculpture, there is seating to encourage visitors to lower themselves to the animals’ level and sit with them, reflecting on the messages in the fables. In doing so, they also get closer to the ground – both the grass and the stools are embedded with nano-scent activators conceived by Tolaas. Read more.
Surface Narratives by Fornasetti
Surfaces become a meeting point of material and vision in this series of works by Piero Fornasetti. For these pieces, the Italian artist employed a trompe l'oeil treatment and his brilliance is best exemplified by the Trumeau Riflesso di Panoplie sideboard: a reinterpretation of a 1950s piece, its surface features a wunderkammer of musical, scientific, architectural, astronomical and naturalist instruments.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
La Déclive by Paulin, Paulin, Paulin
A modular seating concept designed by Pierre Paulin in 1966, ‘La Déclive’ 'embodies one of the designer’s most radical approaches: to eliminate traditional furniture in favour of a shifting, inhabitable floor'. The display is a living reflection of Paulin's vision for a design approach that revolutionises domestic arrangements, fusing architecture and furniture into a novel spatial experience.
Resonating Ping Pong Table, Song no. 1 by James de Wulf
James de Wulf's 'Resonating Ping Pong Table, Song no. 1' is a multisensory piece that works sound into a ping-pong table's typically playful function. Set within the Hôtel de Maisons' gardens, it invites visitors to play, and in return it offers an A-minor pentatonic scale as the ball hits its aluminium plates.
Céramiques 1890–1930 by Galerie Maxime Flatry
Ceramic vases by Jean Besnard, Ernest Chaplet and Pierre-Adrien Dalpayrat are shown here with floral arrangements by Thierry Boutemy. The works of the three pioneering names of French Art Nouveau and art deco ceramics 'stand out for the boldness of their forms, colours, and textures: these rare works reflect a moment of exceptional innovation in the decorative arts'.
Also read: the best design exhibitions to see in Paris this week
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Sam Falls is inspired by nature’s unpredictability in living works for Ruinart
The artist creates works that are in-between photography and painting as part of Ruinart's Conversations with Nature series
-
Michael Graves’ house in Princeton is the postmodernist gem you didn’t know you could visit
The Michael Graves house – the American postmodernist architect’s own New Jersey home – is possible to visit, but little known; we take a tour and explore its legacy
-
Leica launches itself into the electronic viewfinder era with the new Leica M EV1
For the first time, Leica has introduced an electronic viewfinder in an M-series camera, enhancing access and ease of use of this photographic icon
-
At Design Miami Paris, an artful menagerie tells a story of scent and nature
Vikram Goyal and Sissel Tolaas present ‘The Soul Garden’ at Design Miami Paris (until 26 October 2025), ‘a contemporary fable where the animals take new forms, reimagined for the world we live in today’
-
These are the best design exhibitions to see in Paris this week
As Design Miami Paris and Art Basel Paris make their return, we round up the best design exhibitions to discover in the city
-
Charles Zana's fantasy interiors are on display in a Parisian apartment
This week, Charles Zana presents new, extra-large furniture designs in an apartment overlooking the Tuileries gardens
-
Apple and Design Miami celebrate the new guard of creativity with the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow
Apple and Design Miami's Designers of Tomorrow make Paris debut with a cohort of four designers, including Atelier Duyi Han, Jolie Ngo, Marie & Alexandre, and Marco Campardo
-
A monumental exhibition of French design revives the spirit of art deco for contemporary times
The Galerie des Gobelins hosts the inaugural Salon des Nouveaux Ensembliers, a contemporary movement inspired by art deco’s grand traditions
-
Studio Job’s House of Delft is the Netherlands’ biggest, craziest artwork
Designer Job Smeets of Studio Job invites us into his atelier to see work in progress for his surreal 2,000 sq m ode to the Dutch city of Delft
-
Rajan Bijlani opens his Primrose Hill home for ‘Electric Kiln’
In his London home – once the studio of ceramicist Emmanuel Cooper – Rajan Bijlani stages ‘Electric Kiln’, uniting Frank Auerbach, Lucie Rie and Cooper in an intimate reflection on the creative spirit of postwar London
-
Inside a designer's colourful takeover of Paris' legendary Paul Bert Serpette antiques market
French design studio Uchronia leave their mark on the Marché Paul Bert Serpette, Paris' most memorable antiques market