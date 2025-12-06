A new photo book takes you behind the scenes of some of cinema's most beloved films, from 'Fargo' to 'Charlie's Angels'

Set decorator Lauri Gaffin captures Hollywood's quieter moments in an arresting new book

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;
Land of the Lost, 2009
(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')
By
published
in Features

For more than 40 years, LA-based set decorator Lauri Gaffin has quietly shaped the worlds we see on the silver screen – from the frozen expanses of Fargo to the sun-soaked beaches of Thor. But Gaffin is also a photographer who's turned her lens toward the backgrounds of popular culture.

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Charlie's Angels, 2000

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2023

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

Now, that photography has been collected in a new book, which launched during Paris Photo, Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame. Gaffin captures the fleeting, unguarded moments that often go unseen, transporting readers from Edmonton’s icy plains to Louisiana’s swamps and the Martian landscape of the Mojave Desert. Beyond extraordinary sets, Gaffin documents the intricate interplay between directors, actors, designers and crew on projects ranging from The Pursuit of Happyness to Iron Man – the moments of laughter and stillness amid the chaos of production.

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Land of the Lost, 2009

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Land of the Lost, 2009

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

The book chronicles the reptilian alien from 2001 sci-fi film Evolution, discarded on the floor between takes, and the submerged plane that strands Harrison Ford and Anne Heche in the survival odyssey Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), swarmed with crew trying to navigate the challenging set. Gaffin also captures the stylised, high-gloss milieu of Charlie’s Angels (2000), the bizarre alternate world of Land of the Lost (2009) and the shiny, futuristic universe of Captain Marvel (2019).

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Fargo, 1996

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

The book functions as a behind-the-scenes retrospective, pairing Gaffin’s photographs with personal reflections from the moments they were taken, as well as candid insights into her own life – navigating her parents’ declining health, complex relationships and the emotional demands of filmmaking. Moving Still also includes texts by writer and fellow set decorator Florence Fellman, with a foreword by LACMA curator Britt Salvesen.

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Captain Marvel, 2019

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Thor, 2011

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

Gaffin’s photography balances spectacle and intimacy, becoming both a record of her craft and a medium of personal expression. The book celebrates the magic of cinema, honours those who bring it to life, and offers a deeply human story told through the lens of one of Hollywood’s keenest eyes.

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Iron Man, 2008

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')

film sets photography captured by lauri gaffin for photobook &#039;Moving Still: A Cinematic Life Frame-by-Frame&#039;

Six Days, Seven Nights, 1998

(Image credit: Lauri Gaffin from 'Moving Sill')
Anna Solomon
Digital Writer

Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes, and Ellen von Unwerth.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸