A. Lange & Söhne's new Bond Street flagship merges German charm with Mayfair poise

A. Lange & Söhne has a special place in watch collectors’ hearts, and for good reason. Fans of the brand will be thrilled to hear that it has just opened a new four-storey flagship on London’s Old Bond Street, one that unites understated German charm with Mayfair poise. Set within one of the world’s most storied retail corridors, the boutique offers an immersive architectural journey into the brand’s craft, history, and contemporary design language.

The historic façade of the slim building has been rendered in a deep slate-grey that mirrors the brand’s elegance. Inside, the ground floor offers a bright, welcoming introduction to A. Lange & Söhne’s heritage and its curated portfolio of wristwear. The welcoming ground floor includes a spacious lounge that combines the warmth of a traditional London club with the minimal, light-filled aesthetic synonymous with the German manufacturer.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

For CEO Wilhelm Schmid, the opening marks a significant step. 'We are excited to be opening our new flagship boutique in such an incredible location and look forward to welcoming our London customers as well as watch enthusiasts from all over the world,' he says.

Throughout the boutique, there is an exploration of watchmaking, as the main staircase presents several hundred hand-finished components from a Zeitwerk (A. Lange & Söhne's award-winning mechanical digital watch), displayed to reveal the intricacy usually hidden beneath a dial. The first floor showcases complicated movements, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the refined engineering of A.Lange & Söhne.

Further up the stair, visitors will encounter enlarged moon disks, transforming a functional detail into sculptural installation, and a second-floor lounge that offers a serene retreat. A dedicated watchmaker on the third floor completes the brand experience, giving clients direct access to the craft that defines the maison.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

The boutique, located at 29 Old Bond Street, marks A. Lange & Söhne's eighth global flagship. To celebrate the opening, it's released a new watch, a warm-toned take on Lange’s cornerstone, the Lange 1.

Most collectors will know the Lange 1 for its spacious, asymmetric dial layout; this is the Daymatic version, featuring a retrograde day indication on the left side of the dial instead of the regular power reserve. The recognisable Big Date at 10 o’clock is present, with its trademark twin-window display and a matte cocoa-brown background. This colour gives a warm glow to the entire dial, especially well-matched by the Lange’s proprietary 750 Honeygold alloy.

The Lange 1 Daymatic watch (Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

The A. Lange & Söhne Lange 1 Daymatic is slim at 10.4mm, and will only be produced for 250 collectors in this iteration. The launch date, 7 December, is significant for the brand, as it is the very day when Ferdinand Adolph Lange laid the cornerstone for the Glashütte Manufacture 180 years ago, and the date when Walter Lange revived the brand in 1990. Fitting, then, to mark this new step with a historically rich new release.