It's a season of gathering around the table, of family and friends getting together: and for some of us, it is also a peak time to dust off the board games of our youth and challenge guests to one of those never-ending tournaments that can lift the spirit of any holiday get-together.

Whether you're drawn to elevated takes on classics, like leather Monopoly or Bingo, or are looking for a more obscure entertainment to surprise your guests, here are ten imaginative and beautifully crafted games.

Discover classic board games with a twist