Apple and Design Miami celebrate the new guard of creativity with the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow
Apple and Design Miami's Designers of Tomorrow make Paris debut with a cohort of four designers, including Atelier Duyi Han, Jolie Ngo, Marie & Alexandre, and Marco Campardo
At this year's Design Miami Paris, the design fair and Apple join forces to present the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow initiative, honouring four emerging practices whose work is 'powered by iPad', launched on the occasion of the new experiential iPad Pro with M5.
The exhibition showcases a range of media and craft techniques, demonstrating the ability of technology in assisting contemporary creativity and the process of making.
'At Design Miami, we’ve always championed the power of design to shape the way we live,' says Design Miami CEO, Jennifer Roberts. 'Apple shares this mission: its commitment to innovation and beauty has redefined everyday life, offering tools to create, inspire and impact. Designers of Tomorrow marks a highly significant collaboration, underscoring our mutual commitment to supporting and platforming the future of design.'
Designers of Tomorrow by Apple and Design Miami.Paris
The initiative is curated by former Design Miami Executive Director and AGO Projects founder Rodman Primack, who led a jury comprising of Aric Chen, Faye Toogood, Mathieu Lehanneur, Sabine Marcelis, Samuel Ross, as well as Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts and Apple Design Studio leads Alan Dye and Molly Anderson, among others.
The winners' works, created for the occasion, are shown at the Paris exhibition through a display curated by Primack, demonstrating how iPads integrate into their creative process. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can enrich a designer's creativity and innovation and support their practice in the development of their work, from research to finalising a prototype.
'Designers of Tomorrow marks a unique collaboration between Apple and Design Miami that provides a remarkable platform for our four emerging talents, and there's no better stage to exhibit this debut initiative than Design Miami.Paris,' says Primack. 'The fair has a special relevance due to the history of design and craft that radiates from every corner of the city, and the same can be said of Apple’s design ethos. I hope visitors leave the exhibition inspired and committed to following the featured designers as they continue to build their careers and shape our lives through design.'
Atelier Duyi Han
Based in Shanghai, Duyi Han drew inspiration from anatomical diagrams, occult manuscripts and contemporary wellness interfaces for his Noetrigram v0.9 mirror. On one side, Han created an illustration featuring 'psychologically suggestive phrases, inspired by cognitive therapy, somatic mapping, and occult diagrams.' The work is embroidered into satin and based on anatomical and neuroaesthetic patterns. 'The cool white satin base emits a subtle glow, creating a quiet, gentle luminosity that enhances the interplay between figure and language, encouraging a moment of reflection,' reads a note introducing the work.
Jolie Ngo
Vietnamese-American designer Jolie Ngo's expressive ceramic works merge traditional techniques with new technologies to weave a novel visual language. For Design Miami, Ngo created two works, including Lantern Vessel in Between Worlds, inspired by Vietnamese silk lanterns recreated in 3D printed extrusions, and the dreamlike Table Lamp in Cherry Blossoms and Himalayan Salt.
Marie & Alexandre
Paris-based designers Marie Cornil and Alexandre Willaume of design studio Marie & Alexandre work on experimental interiors, most recently a refit of Apartment 50 at Le Corbusier’s Unité d’Habitation. For this project, the pair worked extensively in glass, exploring new techniques, including thermoforming, to create modular objects and furniture, overlaying different colours to create new chromatic hues in the material.
Marco Campardo
London-based Italian designer Marco Campardo built on his series of playful furniture with a new round shape for his Jello collection. Designed to resemble 'an enormous block of butter', the whole collection was in fact inspired by Campardo eating toast and unwrapping a new block of butter, observing the patterns left by the paper.
Design Miami and Apple Designers of Tomorrow is on view at Design Miami.Paris, 22-26 October 2025
51, rue de l’Université, 75007 Paris, France
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
