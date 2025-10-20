At this year's Design Miami Paris, the design fair and Apple join forces to present the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow initiative, honouring four emerging practices whose work is 'powered by iPad', launched on the occasion of the new experiential iPad Pro with M5.

The exhibition showcases a range of media and craft techniques, demonstrating the ability of technology in assisting contemporary creativity and the process of making.

'At Design Miami, we’ve always championed the power of design to shape the way we live,' says Design Miami CEO, Jennifer Roberts. 'Apple shares this mission: its commitment to innovation and beauty has redefined everyday life, offering tools to create, inspire and impact. Designers of Tomorrow marks a highly significant collaboration, underscoring our mutual commitment to supporting and platforming the future of design.'

Designers of Tomorrow by Apple and Design Miami.Paris

The initiative is curated by former Design Miami Executive Director and AGO Projects founder Rodman Primack, who led a jury comprising of Aric Chen, Faye Toogood, Mathieu Lehanneur, Sabine Marcelis, Samuel Ross, as well as Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts and Apple Design Studio leads Alan Dye and Molly Anderson, among others.

CR Boxes System by Marie & Alexandre (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

The winners' works, created for the occasion, are shown at the Paris exhibition through a display curated by Primack, demonstrating how iPads integrate into their creative process. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can enrich a designer's creativity and innovation and support their practice in the development of their work, from research to finalising a prototype.

Lantern Vessel in Between Worlds by Jolie Ngo (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

'Designers of Tomorrow marks a unique collaboration between Apple and Design Miami that provides a remarkable platform for our four emerging talents, and there's no better stage to exhibit this debut initiative than Design Miami.Paris,' says Primack. 'The fair has a special relevance due to the history of design and craft that radiates from every corner of the city, and the same can be said of Apple’s design ethos. I hope visitors leave the exhibition inspired and committed to following the featured designers as they continue to build their careers and shape our lives through design.'

Atelier Duyi Han

Noetrigram v0.9 by Atelier Duyi Han (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

Based in Shanghai, Duyi Han drew inspiration from anatomical diagrams, occult manuscripts and contemporary wellness interfaces for his Noetrigram v0.9 mirror. On one side, Han created an illustration featuring 'psychologically suggestive phrases, inspired by cognitive therapy, somatic mapping, and occult diagrams.' The work is embroidered into satin and based on anatomical and neuroaesthetic patterns. 'The cool white satin base emits a subtle glow, creating a quiet, gentle luminosity that enhances the interplay between figure and language, encouraging a moment of reflection,' reads a note introducing the work.

Jolie Ngo

Table Lamp in Cherry Blossoms and Himalayan Salt by Jolie Ngo (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

Vietnamese-American designer Jolie Ngo's expressive ceramic works merge traditional techniques with new technologies to weave a novel visual language. For Design Miami, Ngo created two works, including Lantern Vessel in Between Worlds, inspired by Vietnamese silk lanterns recreated in 3D printed extrusions, and the dreamlike Table Lamp in Cherry Blossoms and Himalayan Salt.

Marie & Alexandre

Vase Double, 2025 by Marie & Alexandre (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

Paris-based designers Marie Cornil and Alexandre Willaume of design studio Marie & Alexandre work on experimental interiors, most recently a refit of Apartment 50 at Le Corbusier’s Unité d’Habitation. For this project, the pair worked extensively in glass, exploring new techniques, including thermoforming, to create modular objects and furniture, overlaying different colours to create new chromatic hues in the material.

Marco Campardo

Jello coffee table by Marco Campardo (Image credit: Elodie Croquet, all shot on iPhone 17 Pro Max)

London-based Italian designer Marco Campardo built on his series of playful furniture with a new round shape for his Jello collection. Designed to resemble 'an enormous block of butter', the whole collection was in fact inspired by Campardo eating toast and unwrapping a new block of butter, observing the patterns left by the paper.

Design Miami and Apple Designers of Tomorrow is on view at Design Miami.Paris, 22-26 October 2025

51, rue de l’Université, 75007 Paris, France