Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello curates four rare Charlotte Perriand reissues
These lesser-seen Charlotte Perriand furniture designs are reissued in a limited edition and on display at Paris' Galerie Patrick Seguin (until 22 November 2025)
With a brazen jewel heist at the Louvre and an array of impressive pyrotechnics closing the Pompidou, 2025’s Paris Art Week (embracing both Art Basel Paris and Design Miami Paris as well as events around the city) has had an electric start. The city is abuzz. The drama is haut.
Time to head over to the Bastille, perhaps, where Galerie Patrick Seguin's ‘Saint Laurent – Charlotte Perriand’ (24 October – 22 November 2025) offers a serene counterpoint. A calming breath of clean lines and fresh air amidst the chaos, here, four rare furniture designs are being reissued under the curatorial direction of Anthony Vaccarello.
Four lesser-known Charlotte Perriand designs
The exhibition opens to coincide with Art Week, but it operates at an entirely different frequency. Vaccarello, Saint Laurent’s creative director since 2016, has selected four of Perriand’s lesser-seen works – the ‘Rio de Janeiro’ bookcase (1962), the ‘Indochine Guest Armchair’ (1943), the ‘Table Mille-Feuilles’ (1963) and the monumental sofa designed for Japan’s ambassador in Paris (1967) – to be produced in limited editions. Each has been recreated from archive drawings, original models or one-off pieces, using the same species of wood, metal and cane that defined Perriand’s original vision.
The results are remarkable for their restraint. The ‘Table Mille-Feuilles’, formed from ten stacked layers of contrasting rosewood and cherry, is both sculpture and surface, lightness and density. The ‘Indochine Armchair’, conceived during Perriand’s time in Vietnam, marries industrial tubular steel with the warmth of local artisanship, an early expression of global modernism that is continually current and effortless.
And the ‘Japanese Ambassador’s Sofa’, a sweeping five-seat banquette that appears to float on its curved rosewood base, is technically furniture, but with bone structure to die for and catwalk-model poise. The Japanese Embassy in Paris helped to identify important details of the banquette to help bring it back to life in this edition.
For Vaccarello, this is about precision as much as it is about reinterpretation. His direction at Saint Laurent has often blurred the lines between fashion, art and architecture, and this project is a natural continuation of that approach. As is so often true these days, the most interesting work is that which sits between disciplines. By re-manufacturing Perriand’s furniture with the same care given to haute couture, the collaboration elevates these functional objects into studies of proportion, craft and materiality.
The dialogue also makes historical sense. Yves Saint Laurent himself collected Perriand’s work and admired her purity of line. Theirs was an aesthetic kinship, a shared understanding and an attitude. Pierre Bergé too, backed major international retrospectives of Perriand’s work.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
In today’s Paris, with major institutions at a juncture and so much of the art and design world so performative, ‘Saint Laurent – Charlotte Perriand’ is comforting in its subtle celebration of endurance. Galerie Patrick Seguin, long known for its scholarly presentations of Jean Prouvé, Pierre Jeanneret and Perriand herself, provides an ideal setting in its Jean Nouvel-designed space.
In a week when the city’s creative energy tilts toward the new, ‘Saint Laurent – Charlotte Perriand’ offers a lesson in lasting modernity and a reminder that true innovation doesn’t always have to mean invention, newness or encore du drame…
‘Saint Laurent – Charlotte Perriand’ is on view until 22 November 2025
5 Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris
Henrietta Thompson is a London-based writer, curator, and consultant specialising in design, art and interiors. A longstanding contributor and editor at Wallpaper*, she has spent over 20 years exploring the transformative power of creativity and design on the way we live. She is the author of several books including The Art of Timeless Spaces, and has worked with some of the world’s leading luxury brands, as well as curating major cultural initiatives and design showcases around the world.
-
Viewers are cast as voyeurs in Tai Shani’s crimson-hued London exhibition
British artist Tai Shani creates mystical other worlds through sculpture, performance and film. Step inside at Gathering
-
Explore the riches of Morse House, the Canadian modernist gem on the market
Morse House, designed by Thompson, Berwick & Pratt Architects in 1982 on Vancouver's Bowen Island, is on the market – might you be the new custodian of its modernist legacy?
-
Volvo ES90 brings calm, quiet Scandi sophistication to the electric saloon car market
The new Volvo ES90 is one of the few contemporary automobiles that could truly be described as quintessentially modernist. We take it for a ride
-
Best of Design Miami Paris 2025: animal sculptures and musical ping-pong tables
Design Miami Paris returns to the Hôtel de Maisons (until 26 October 2025): here are the Wallpaper* highlights
-
At Design Miami Paris, an artful menagerie tells a story of scent and nature
Vikram Goyal and Sissel Tolaas present ‘The Soul Garden’ at Design Miami Paris (until 26 October 2025), ‘a contemporary fable where the animals take new forms, reimagined for the world we live in today’
-
These are the best design exhibitions to see in Paris this week
As Design Miami Paris and Art Basel Paris make their return, we round up the best design exhibitions to discover in the city
-
Charles Zana's fantasy interiors are on display in a Parisian apartment
This week, Charles Zana presents new, extra-large furniture designs in an apartment overlooking the Tuileries gardens
-
Apple and Design Miami celebrate the new guard of creativity with the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow
Apple and Design Miami's Designers of Tomorrow make Paris debut with a cohort of four designers, including Atelier Duyi Han, Jolie Ngo, Marie & Alexandre, and Marco Campardo
-
A monumental exhibition of French design revives the spirit of art deco for contemporary times
The Galerie des Gobelins hosts the inaugural Salon des Nouveaux Ensembliers, a contemporary movement inspired by art deco’s grand traditions
-
How Charlotte Perriand helped shape a progressive modern world through design
Everything you need to know about the French designer who pioneered modular living and tubular steel designs and combined them with humanity and pleasure
-
Inside a designer's colourful takeover of Paris' legendary Paul Bert Serpette antiques market
French design studio Uchronia leave their mark on the Marché Paul Bert Serpette, Paris' most memorable antiques market