Design Miami announces Dubai collectible design platform in collaboration with Alserkal

The new platform will honour the region’s cultural heritage while highlighting its spirit of innovation

Design Miami and Alserkal in Dubai
Alserkal Avenue, Dubai
(Image credit: Courtesy Alserkal Avenue)
On the occasion of Design Miami 2025, the fair announced a new partnership with cultural enterprise Alserkal to introduce a collectible design fair in Dubai. Set for early 2027, the Dubai edition of Design Miami will be the first foray of the design fair into the Middle East, and will feature a jointly curated platform for collectible design in the region.

Design Miami and Alserkal

Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal, with Jesse Lee, chairman of Design Miami and founder and CEO of Basic.Space

(Image credit: Courtesy Design Miami and Alserkal)

Founded in 2007 by Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, an Emirati business leader and culture patron, Alserkal Avenue has quickly established itself as one of region's 'leading destinations for contemporary art and community engagement'. From a former industrial site, Alserkal Avenue became a key cultural district, also featuring an Arts Foundation and a creative consultancy.

'Alserkal’s partnership with the Design Miami brand is of global significance: by triangulating Dubai with Design Miami’s platforms in Miami and Paris, we have created a powerful network driven by our shared values,' says Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal. 'From today onwards, we are united in a single, forward-looking design vision.'

Quoz Arts Fest 2025, Alserkal Avenue

(Image credit: Courtesy Alserkal Avenue)

Home to over a hundred creatives, Alserkal Avenue will bring a new perspective to Design Miami and together, the two brands will establish what promises to be a leading platform for collectible design and the conversations surrounding it. The two bodies, says a note introducing the partnership, share a 'commitment to thoughtful, context-driven curation’ and the initiative ‘will bring together a like-minded community of designers, collectors and leading creative voice'.

Bottega Veneta at Alserkal, Dubai

(Image credit: Courtesy Bottega Veneta)

'Alserkal has played a crucial role in building and shaping an international creative district in Dubai,' comments Jen Roberts, Design Miami CEO. 'Through this partnership, we see a great opportunity to exemplify our shared values and belief that design is a global language. Together, we can create a meaningful platform that celebrates both the region’s cultural heritage while highlighting its spirit of innovation – a platform to connect the global networks of collectors and designers we have built over the years.'

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

