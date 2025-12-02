Design Miami announces Dubai collectible design platform in collaboration with Alserkal
The new platform will honour the region’s cultural heritage while highlighting its spirit of innovation
On the occasion of Design Miami 2025, the fair announced a new partnership with cultural enterprise Alserkal to introduce a collectible design fair in Dubai. Set for early 2027, the Dubai edition of Design Miami will be the first foray of the design fair into the Middle East, and will feature a jointly curated platform for collectible design in the region.
Design Miami in Dubai
Founded in 2007 by Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, an Emirati business leader and culture patron, Alserkal Avenue has quickly established itself as one of region's 'leading destinations for contemporary art and community engagement'. From a former industrial site, Alserkal Avenue became a key cultural district, also featuring an Arts Foundation and a creative consultancy.
'Alserkal’s partnership with the Design Miami brand is of global significance: by triangulating Dubai with Design Miami’s platforms in Miami and Paris, we have created a powerful network driven by our shared values,' says Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal. 'From today onwards, we are united in a single, forward-looking design vision.'
Home to over a hundred creatives, Alserkal Avenue will bring a new perspective to Design Miami and together, the two brands will establish what promises to be a leading platform for collectible design and the conversations surrounding it. The two bodies, says a note introducing the partnership, share a 'commitment to thoughtful, context-driven curation’ and the initiative ‘will bring together a like-minded community of designers, collectors and leading creative voice'.
'Alserkal has played a crucial role in building and shaping an international creative district in Dubai,' comments Jen Roberts, Design Miami CEO. 'Through this partnership, we see a great opportunity to exemplify our shared values and belief that design is a global language. Together, we can create a meaningful platform that celebrates both the region’s cultural heritage while highlighting its spirit of innovation – a platform to connect the global networks of collectors and designers we have built over the years.'
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Four new keyboards are fresh and functional desktop companions
Mechanical keyboards are all the rage, bringing with them new ways of personalising your desktop. We’ve found four devices that hark back to the early days of computing
-
RBW EV brings a much-loved classic sports car aesthetic into the modern era
The RBW Roadster and GT hark back to a golden age of sports car design. Under the skin, these British-built machines feature bespoke all-electric running gear
-
Add a pop of colour to your wrist this season with these bold watches
Brightly coloured watches, from Rolex, Omega, Patek Philippe and more, are just the thing for the winter season
-
How Constanza Vallese distilled Fendi's codes into a collection of furniture for Design Miami
Constanza Vallese’s lily-studded salon for Fendi at Design Miami 2025 (2-7 December) celebrates legacy, creativity and craftsmanship through five artisanal collaborations
-
Everything you need to know about Design Miami 2025
The collectible design fair returns to Miami Beach in December for its 21st edition, alongside a vast array of art and cultural events across the city
-
A postcard from Dubai Design Week 2025: creativity blooms against a desert backdrop
The Emirates may still shimmer with spectacle, but beyond the surface a new generation of creatives is fusing research, heritage and innovation to build sustainable, future-facing practices
-
Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello curates four rare Charlotte Perriand reissues
These lesser-seen Charlotte Perriand furniture designs are reissued in a limited edition and on display at Paris' Galerie Patrick Seguin (until 22 November 2025)
-
Best of Design Miami Paris 2025: animal sculptures and musical ping-pong tables
Design Miami Paris returns to the Hôtel de Maisons (until 26 October 2025): here are the Wallpaper* highlights
-
These are the best design exhibitions to see in Paris this week
As Design Miami Paris and Art Basel Paris make their return, we round up the best design exhibitions to discover in the city
-
Apple and Design Miami celebrate the new guard of creativity with the inaugural Designers of Tomorrow
Apple and Design Miami's Designers of Tomorrow make Paris debut with a cohort of four designers, including Atelier Duyi Han, Jolie Ngo, Marie & Alexandre, and Marco Campardo
-
Design Miami in Seoul: inside the fair’s spectacular South Korean debut
As Design Miami launches its inaugural Seoul event, we discover its showcases spotlighting South Korean designers who have shaped the country’s creative landscape, from traditional craft to pioneering design innovations