On the occasion of Design Miami 2025, the fair announced a new partnership with cultural enterprise Alserkal to introduce a collectible design fair in Dubai. Set for early 2027, the Dubai edition of Design Miami will be the first foray of the design fair into the Middle East, and will feature a jointly curated platform for collectible design in the region.

Design Miami in Dubai

Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, founder of Alserkal, with Jesse Lee, chairman of Design Miami and founder and CEO of Basic.Space (Image credit: Courtesy Design Miami and Alserkal)

Founded in 2007 by Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, an Emirati business leader and culture patron, Alserkal Avenue has quickly established itself as one of region's 'leading destinations for contemporary art and community engagement'. From a former industrial site, Alserkal Avenue became a key cultural district, also featuring an Arts Foundation and a creative consultancy.

'Alserkal’s partnership with the Design Miami brand is of global significance: by triangulating Dubai with Design Miami’s platforms in Miami and Paris, we have created a powerful network driven by our shared values,' says Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal. 'From today onwards, we are united in a single, forward-looking design vision.'

Quoz Arts Fest 2025, Alserkal Avenue (Image credit: Courtesy Alserkal Avenue)

Home to over a hundred creatives, Alserkal Avenue will bring a new perspective to Design Miami and together, the two brands will establish what promises to be a leading platform for collectible design and the conversations surrounding it. The two bodies, says a note introducing the partnership, share a 'commitment to thoughtful, context-driven curation’ and the initiative ‘will bring together a like-minded community of designers, collectors and leading creative voice'.

Bottega Veneta at Alserkal, Dubai (Image credit: Courtesy Bottega Veneta)

'Alserkal has played a crucial role in building and shaping an international creative district in Dubai,' comments Jen Roberts, Design Miami CEO. 'Through this partnership, we see a great opportunity to exemplify our shared values and belief that design is a global language. Together, we can create a meaningful platform that celebrates both the region’s cultural heritage while highlighting its spirit of innovation – a platform to connect the global networks of collectors and designers we have built over the years.'