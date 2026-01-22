The latest edition of Maison & Objet, Paris’ biannual homes and interiors fair, ran from 15 to 19 January 2026 at Paris Nord Villepinte, filling hall after hall with premium brands, innovative concepts and emerging talent across furniture, décor and lifestyle. The Wallpaper* team was on the ground to explore the breadth of the fair, from its headline exhibitions to an extensive programme of immersive experiences.

This edition's theme, ‘Past Reveals Future’, set the tone for a narrative celebrating the relationship between enduring craftsmanship and contemporary innovation. Here, the past was not treated as a static archive but as a living source of inspiration, continually shaping the future of design. These are our five highlights of Maison & Objet 2026.

Harry Nuriev named Designer of the Year

Harry Nuriev (Image credit: ©Daniel Roché)

(Image credit: ©Anne-Emmanuelle Thion)

Russian-born architect, designer, artist and creative director Harry Nuriev was awarded Designer of the Year by Maison & Objet. He is known for his cross-disciplinary practice, which blurs the boundaries between architecture, interiors, furniture, art and fashion.

Nuriev is the founder and creative force behind Crosby Studios, a multidisciplinary practice delivering more than thirty projects annually across retail, fashion, hospitality and cultural institutions. His approach, described as ‘Transformism’, reimagines everyday objects and interiors as conceptual design and art. Operating as a ‘design anthropologist’, Nuriev offers a singular response to a world saturated with images, data and ideas.

Curatio

(Image credit: ©Anne-Emmanuelle Thion)

Returning after a successful debut, Curatio took the form of a collectible design village curated by German designer Thomas Haarmann. This gallery-style environment presented a journey through 60 works championing the ‘art of rarity’, with unique and limited-edition pieces designed for high-end interiors, restaurants, hotels and retail spaces. Haarmann’s distinctive aesthetic – balancing refined brutality with human sensitivity – shaped the narrative throughout.

(Image credit: ©Anne-Emmanuelle Thion)

Village Manufactures d’Excellence

The Daville fabric, conceived and woven by Maison Jules Pansu (Image credit: © La Fantaisie / Jérôme Galland (photographer) / architecture by MBDS agency, Martin Brudnizki)

A new addition to the fair, this space was dedicated to French savoir-faire and craftsmanship. Presented within a reimagined baroque scenography, it showcased the elegance of French artisanal excellence, with fourteen EPV-labelled houses ('Entreprises du Patrimoine Vivant', or 'Living Heritage Companies') in attendance.

In Materia

(Image credit: Sylvie Olivé)

Conceived by style expert and trend forecaster Elizabeth Leriche, ‘In Materia’ offered a sensory exploration of raw materials – wood, fibre, glass, clay and stone – through unique and limited-edition works. Structured around four themes – ‘Germa’, ‘Terra’, ‘Fusio’ and ‘Crypta’ – the installation celebrated material transformation, the poetry of craftsmanship and the power of the human hand.

Outdoor Living and Eco-Materials Corner

Outdoor furniture from Cinna (Image credit: ©Anne-Emmanuelle Thion)

Expanding the fair’s scope, these areas addressed the growing importance of responsible creation. ‘Outdoor Living’ reinvented exterior spaces as true extensions of the home, with 50 international brands presenting innovative lighting, furniture, pergolas and architectural solutions. Meanwhile, the 'Eco-Materials Corner' functioned as a laboratory for sustainable finishes and materials, demonstrating how environmental responsibility can coexist with contemporary design innovation.