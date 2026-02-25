Collect, the international fair for contemporary craft and design, returns to Somerset House in London from 27 February to 1 March 2026 (with a preview on 26 February). Now in its 22nd edition and under new director and Wallpaper* alum TF Chan, the fair features 40 galleries and arts organisations presenting collectible design, furniture and craft across ceramics, glass, lacquer, metalwork, textiles, wood, jewellery and paper.

At the heart of the fair, in Somerset House’s West Wing, the Collectors’ Lounge offers a dedicated space for networking, relaxation and engagement. Designed by Tola Ojuolape, founder and creative director of Tola Ojuolape Studio, and sponsored by the makers of 3D-modelling software Trimble SketchUp, the lounge is inspired by the concept of a ‘maker’s library’ – a contemporary homage to a traditional library, focused on making, materiality and craft. Instead of rows of books, the space uses shelving, seating and tactile materials to encourage exploration and conversation.

(Image credit: Collect)

The lounge functions as both a working space and an installation. Its layout, as such, comprises three overlapping zones: a quiet area for books, archives and audiovisual content; a makers’ lab for experimentation, co-working and live demonstrations; and a soft, café-like corner for conversation, rest and encounters with local artisans.

Materiality defines the space, with a calm palette of felt, wood wool, sheer voiles and pigmented tones that complement Somerset House’s historic architecture. Furniture – from a central banquette to movable pouffes and communal tables – is flexible, while curated artworks, including numerous Director’s Choice selections, are displayed with intention. The installation is lightweight, recyclable and adaptable, leaving a strong impression without a heavy footprint.

(Image credit: Collect)

Elsewhere at Collect, highlights include contemporary lacquer pieces by Yoshito and Kojin Yamashita, Yuki Nakamura and Ken Noguchi; and cross-cultural projects from Hiroki / White Conduit Projects. Galleries such as Gallery Fumi, Peter Layton London Glassblowing, and Siat Gallery showcase ceramics, glass and jewellery, while Mia Karlova Galerie, Max Radford Gallery and House of Bandits focus on furniture and lighting made from recycled or experimental materials. Thematic displays will explore transformation, scale, gardens and humour, while Collect Open presents 11 socially engaged installations by emerging artists. Stay tuned for our highlights later in the week.

Collect 2026 is open 26 Feb: preview day, 11am-9pm; 27 Feb: 11am-8pm; 28 Feb: 11am-6pm; and 1 Mar: 11am-5pm; tickets are £32

