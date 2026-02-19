Coinciding with the Winter Olympics, Milano MuseoCity is a cultural takeover where spaces including showrooms, shopfronts and galleries contribute to a city-wide museum installation. UniFor's Herzog & DeMeuron-designed space becomes the stage for a dialogue between Francesco Somaini’s 1970s sculptural works and Aldo Rossi's designs for UniFor.

Milano MuseoCity: Aldo Rossi and Francesco Somaini at UniFor

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

The visual curation of the exhibition – whose title translates to ‘The City of Objects: Aldo Rossi and Francesco Somaini’ – was entrusted to UniFor's long-term collaborator Studio Klass, a Milanese practice that excels at merging industrial design language with an art-led aesthetic.

'The exhibition unfolds across four rooms, conceived as small museum architectures: each hosts a pairing of sculpture and object and introduces a chromatic reference, a theme present in Aldo Rossi’s work for UniFor,' explain the studio.

In their installation, the works coexist within boldly hued boxes, large-scale vignettes where furniture and sculpture are placed in conversation. The architectural forms of Rossi's works, including the ‘Cartesio’ bookcase, ‘Consiglio’ table, ‘Parigi’ and ‘Museo’ chairs are combined with Somaini's work, which was often informed by that of Rossi.

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

'In 1970, Aldo Rossi had just published L’architettura della città (The Architecture of the City), a fundamental text that marked a turning point in the climate of urban culture: Somaini underlined its most emblematic expressions, such as “primary elements” and “urban artefacts”, which helped him to define the fields of action of his work,' explains Fulvio Irace, professor emeritus of Milan's Politecnico di Milano.

'Architecture drew his attention and shaped his reflections on how the sculptor should transform his mission into urban action: in other words, become an architect himself, yet using the plastic means of sculpture that sought to influence our perception of the city, its use, and its meaning as shared space.'

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

In this context, the exhibition becomes a stage for an interplay between imagined architectures: Rossi's furniture meets Somaini's evocative forms in a series of showcases that can be read as both miniature cities and domestic rooms.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Through light, display elements and proportions, each environment establishes a direct dialogue between the two authors, offering an intimate and close reading of their visions of the city and tracing a unified path between art, design and architecture.'

'La città degli oggetti: Aldo Rossi e Francesco Somaini' is on view until 15 March 2026.

UniFor, Viale Pasubio, 15, 20154 Milano MI, Italy

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)

(Image credit: A. Saletta - DSL Studio)