Nomad, the travelling showcase dedicated to collectible design and contemporary art, presented a special project titled Giorgio Armani / Unveiled as part of its winter edition in St. Moritz (12-15 February 2026).

At the heart of the project was the exhibition Through the Looking Glass: Jane Crisp and Yuta Segawa. Conceived as a focused curatorial moment within this year’s programme, the presentation staged a dialogue between contemporary craft and the domestic language of Armani/Casa – Giorgio Armani’s interior and lifestyle design universe.

(Image credit: Ivan Erofeev)

Curated by Abby Bangser, founder of Object & Thing, Through the Looking Glass brought together London-based artists Jane Crisp and Yuta Segawa. The exhibition centred on craft, materiality and form, explored in relation to Armani/Casa. Highlighting practices that reinterpret traditional techniques through a contemporary lens, it created an encounter between collectible design, artisanal process and the aesthetics of modern living.

Nomad’s St. Moritz programme placed particular emphasis on the relationship between space and experience. The edition unfolded at Villa Beaulieu, the renovated villa of Klinik Gut, transformed into a temporary home for art, design and exchange. Reimagined as an intimate yet expansive exhibition space, the historic residence hosted leading galleries in art and design within a lived-in, domestic framework. The architecture acted not merely as a backdrop, but as a participant – shaping how works were encountered and relationships formed.

(Image credit: Ivan Erofeev)

Custom walnut furnishings, tactile textiles and layered materials lent warmth and depth to Villa Beaulieu’s interiors, grounding them in their Alpine context while maintaining a distinctly global outlook. This year, FNA Concept conceived the restaurant, VIP room and welcome area as an immersive landscape shaped by colour, texture and curated design. A palette of deep chocolate tones and soft mint hues established a refined, nostalgic atmosphere, enriched by works developed in collaboration with Nina Yashar of Nilufar, one of the exhibitors. The edition also welcomed first-time participant Nikos Koulis, expanding Nomad’s international community.

(Image credit: Ivan Erofeev)

Through its integration of design, craftsmanship and setting, this edition of Nomad reaffirmed the fair’s distinctive vision to dissolve boundaries between makers and collectors, tradition and innovation, and spaces and the objects that populate them.

