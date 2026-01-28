A stone’s throw from Milan city centre, a new urban district, Milano Santa Giulia, is under development as part of a regeneration project. At the epicentre is a collaboration between global consultancy Arup and David Chipperfield Architects, which has designed a new arena to accommodate sporting and cultural events. Its first duty is to turn into an ice rink for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which take place from 6 to 22 February. (And for which developments also include the new 2026 Winter Olympics Village, already completed in Milan’s Porta Romana, by SOM.)

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects)

Step inside Milano Arena, home to the Winter Olympic ice rink

The new building, construction of which began in 2021, is a contemporary nod to the city’s former Roman amphitheatre, and is able to accommodate up to 16,000 visitors. As visitors approach, they are first drawn up a wide flight of steps to a raised podium, which occupies the majority of the site. It provides a 10,000 sq m piazza-like area that can be used as a venue for outdoor events.

Atop the podium, the arena’s exterior appears as three rings, seeming to float one above the other. These aluminium tubes, which are lit up with LED strips during the evening, bring a sense of fluidity, movement and almost gentleness to the arena's hard materiality.

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects)

Inside the building, visitors will see two tiers above the ground-floor seating and standing area, echoing classic theatre design. Seating is accessible through lobbies on all levels (including catering and other facilities), while lounges and sky boxes are nestled on the upper level. Parking is located on the northern part of the site.

(Image credit: Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects)

In an effort to minimise consumption of resources and CO2 emissions, the architects integrated photovoltaic systems on the roof. Green spaces outside are scattered with trees that also cascade down the staircase. When the Winter Olympics are finished, the arena will host concerts, festivals and other sporting events to come, providing an enduring social hub for Milan.

olympics.com davidchipperfield.com