Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield, the newest offering by architect Sir David Chipperfield, has just been unveiled. The design for a new development is currently underway in Florida, located in Miami’s design district. The new residences mark a first foray by Chipperfield in the area, and are currently the architect's only development underway in the Sunshine State.

The new piece of residential architecture scales 26 stories, and covers nearly two acres. Within its elegant, contemporary envelope, Miami Design Residence will offer 143 condominium homes, each designed to melt into the laidback, luxurious lifestyle of Miami. The project is also set to contain the first flagship hotel of a high-end international hospitality brand (yet to be named).

(Image credit: Mr. P Studios)

Step inside Miami Design Residences by David Chipperfield Architects

The design features ceramic columns that wrap around the exterior, designed specifically to capture and reflect Miami’s distinct light. Meanwhile, custom, pale-champagne mullions frame the floor-to-ceiling windows. Such design details reflect Chipperfield’s distinct architectural language, adding to his studio's portfolio, which includes the Neues Museum and James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin and the Turner Contemporary Museum in Margate, UK.

(Image credit: Mr. P Studios)

Miami’s Design District is an important global destination and the city’s most creatively vibrant area, also home to Design Miami . Filled with contemporary art galleries, boutiques, art installations and intriguing architecture, it's a neighbourhood where the new building is well at home. Additionally, it is a stone's throw from Miami Beach and other waterfront destinations in the wider region.

Says the Pritzker Prize-winning architect: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to shape the identity and experience of Miami’s Design District with its first large-scale residential and hospitality masterplan. The project prioritises high-quality public spaces and proposes an alternative architectural approach for the city – one that responds to climate through structure, substance and materiality. The buildings and garden work together to create both a distinctive presence and a civic contribution to this evolving cultural quarter.’

miamidesignresidences.com

davidchipperfield.com