After years of recovering the objects he designed for it, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House opens exactly as he envisioned
‘Collecting Ourselves’ showcases Wright’s original interior objects for the Martin House in Buffalo, painstakingly restored after being dispersed across the US
Frank Lloyd Wright is best known for his architecture, celebrated for pioneering his distinctive brand of organic modernist design. Fewer people realise that Wright also designed many of the interior elements of his buildings – in fact, this was central to his philosophy of ‘total design’, in which a building and everything within it forms a unified whole. He created furniture, lighting fixtures, textiles, stained-glass windows, tableware and decorative objects – often specifically for individual buildings.
One such building was the Martin House, a residential complex designed between 1903 and 1905 for businessman Darwin D Martin. The house is considered one of the most important works of Wright’s Prairie School period, and he also designed its interior elements.
These objects will take centre stage in a new exhibition at the house (which, after decades of neglect, underwent a major restoration courtesy of the Martin House Restoration Corporation). ‘Collecting Ourselves’ opens on 27 March and runs until 7 September 2026.
The exhibition traces the decades-long effort to recover and reunite original Martin House objects. Dispersed nationwide, items such as art glass, furniture and decorative pieces have been traced through collectors and institutions. Through archival research and collaborations, Martin House staff have painstakingly documented, retrieved and restored these elements, marking a major historic preservation achievement.
‘Collecting Ourselves’ reveals the research, collaboration and ethical stewardship involved in restoring the house to Wright’s original vision, while also, of course, displaying his objects as he intended them to be seen. Among the works featured are a Tiffany & Co floor lamp, a dining-room table stanchion, stained-glass window panes, light sconces and chairs. They will be shown alongside archival materials – including letters, drawings and documentation – that reveal Wright’s highly detailed plans for the home’s interiors and furnishings.
‘For the first time, we are sharing the full story of how these objects left the house, how we traced them across the country, and how ethics, care and collaboration guided their return,’ said Jessie Fisher, executive director of the Martin House. ‘This exhibition is about stewardship as much as it is about architecture.’
Through these objects, ‘Collecting Ourselves’ tells a deeper story about the care, conservation and documentation of design. While structural restoration often attracts the most public attention when it comes to Wright’s buildings, the exhibition highlights the equally vital role that archives and collections play in reconstructing historic spaces.
'Collecting Ourselves' runs from 27 March-7 September 2026 at 125 Jewett Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14214. Visit the Martin House's website for tickets.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars. She has a special interest in interiors and curates the weekly spotlight series, The Inside Story. Before joining the team at the start of 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she covered all things lifestyle.