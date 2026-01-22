Svenskt Tenn, founded by Estrid Ericson in collaboration with designer Josef Frank, created some of the most memorable furniture of the 20th century, exemplifying the human-centred approach of Scandinavian modern design. Now, the firm is celebrating Frank’s legendary cabinets with a new exhibition at its Stockholm gallery.

Frank’s cabinets are instantly recognisable for their long legs, which leave the junction between floor and wall visible, giving rooms a sense of lightness. As he explained, ‘One should be cautious when creating architecture with furniture and thus disrupt[ing] the clarity of the room. To appear pleasant, the room itself must be clearly perceived. Therefore, the piece of furniture must stand on legs that are high enough so that one can discern (or at least sense) the line where wall and floor meet.’ Frank’s designs also favour warm, dark woods and brass fittings, as he deliberately avoided chrome-like metals, in contrast to the functionalist trends of his time.

‘Cabinet 852, The Flora Cabinet’ (1937-1938) (Image credit: Svenskt Tenn)

Estrid Ericson and Josef Frank standing in front of a Flora Cabinet (Image credit: Svenskt Tenn Archive & Collection)

'Standing Tall' features a selection of cabinets, beginning with a reimagined version of ‘Cabinet 522’ (1934-1935). Drawing inspiration from British furniture traditions, this piece exemplifies Frank’s signature combination of utility and artistry. The updated version, crafted by Anders Mattsson Cabinetworks in Valdemarsvik, Sweden, is upholstered in horsehair fabric woven on 19th-century looms and marks Svenskt Tenn’s first furniture release since its centenary in 2024.

Also on display is ‘Cabinet 881’ (1938), influenced by 17th-century furniture and crafted in vavona burl veneer. Produced by Eriksson & Söner since the 1950s, it is regarded as one of Frank’s masterpieces.

A reimagined version of Cabinet 522 (1934-1935) in horsehair (Image credit: Svenskt Tenn)

(Image credit: Svenskt Tenn)

‘Cabinet 852, The Flora Cabinet’ (1937-1938) draws inspiration from Ericson’s visit to the home of Swedish biologist Carl Linnaeus; reintroduced for Svenskt Tenn’s centenary, it features 115 hand-applied botanical plates. ‘The Stockholm Cabinet’ (1930-1950), also reissued for the centenary, showcases a detailed 1875 map of the city. Both are produced by Anders Mattsson Cabinetworks.

Other highlights of ‘Standing Tall’ include ‘Cabinet 2192’ (1954), featuring an irregular ribbed front that casts dramatic shadows as well as a combination of lacquered surfaces, mahogany and brass acorn-shaped hinges. ‘Cabinet 2215’ (1957) demonstrates Frank’s architectural sensibility through a careful balance of lines and a mix of light and dark woods. The former has been crafted by Anders Mattsson Cabinetworks for over 25 years, while the latter continues to be produced by Eriksson & Söner.

‘The Stockholm Cabinet’ (1930-1950) (Image credit: Svenskt Tenn)

‘Cabinet 881’ (1938) (Image credit: Svenskt Tenn)

‘To Josef Frank, cabinets were both functional and artistic creations – designed with meticulous attention to detail, even down to the keys,’ says Tora Grape, marketing and brand communications director at Svenskt Tenn. ‘Standing Tall’ offers a close look at this vital aspect of Frank’s work, as well as highlighting the design philosophy behind his broader vision of the home as a space for comfort, conviviality, rest and joy.

‘Standing Tall’ is on view at Svenskt Tenn’s Stockholm store from 22 January to 29 March 2026. Josef Frank’s cabinets are available to purchase in-store and online at svenskttenn.com