We are a team of design magpies, so everywhere we go, we search far and wide for the most exciting launches. We are also incredibly fond of contemporary design's history, so we naturally gravitate towards the brands that each year revisit historical creations and iconic pieces from the past.

At Paris Design Week last week, many of our highlights involved vintage design: from Petite Friture's momentous presentation of the brand's first ever reissue to the relaunch of historical French Maison Ecart from our friend Pierre Yovanovitch, we were spoiled for choice.

Below, we bring you our favourite furniture reissues from Paris Design Week 2026.

Best furniture reissues from Paris Design Week 2026

Petite Friture

(Image credit: Pauline Chardin)

René Herbst created the Sandows collection of furniture in 1927: the French designer, a leader of the Modern Movement, was a pioneer of steel furniture design, favouring the material for its mass-production possibilities. The collection is brought to the future by Petite Friture, the first time the French company works on historical designs, and features the Chair N°212, the Armchair featuring wooden armrests, and the Daybed N°114. Herbst's practice eschewed ornamentation in favour of clean lines, and this trio of furniture designs feature the clean graphic language of tubular frames with an intuitive use of sandows to create the seats.

Agapecasa

(Image credit: Agapecasa)

Agapecasa's latest reissue is the 1959 ‘Schwob’ table by Angelo Mangiarotti and Bruno Morassutti. The latest chapter in the Italian company's ongoing exploration of Mangiarotti's distinctive design universe, the table is defined by essential forms, structural precision and material honesty. Originally designed for Le Corbusier's Villa Schwob in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the table is conceived as 'a modular horizontal landscape,' and features two side handles, integrated into the structure and becoming both a recognisable design gesture as well as a functional element.

Liberty

(Image credit: James Merrell)

To mark its 150th anniversary , Liberty has unveiled ‘The House of Liberty’ wallpaper collection, drawing on more than 60,000 archival designs. The collection distills the company's history into three chapters – ’Arts Club’ (1860-1875), ‘Town House’ (1875-1910) and ‘Painter’s House’ (1960-1980) – reinterpreting historic patterns for contemporary interiors. Seventeen hand-painted designs span panoramic murals, wide-width landscapes, floral trails, painterly ditsies, refined geometric and grasscloth finishes, all rooted in Liberty’s distinctive palette and textural richness. Writer: Anna Solomon

Ecart

(Image credit: Alice Mesguich)

Two years since acquiring Andrée Putmanhistorical design maison Ecart, Pierre Yovanovitch has relaunched it with an intimate presentation. The company will continue to manufacture works by some of the designers from Ecart's old catalogue, that included Jean-Michel Frank, Pierre Chareau and Eileen Gray , and for its launch, Yovanovitch chose a collection of pieces by American-Hungarian émigré Paul László. The newly-reissued pieces include an ‘Avondale’ sideboard, first produced in the 1950s, featuring a 'woven' wood veneer (pictured here).

Leleu

(Image credit: Leleu)

In Paris last week, Maison Leleu unveiled ‘Classiques Modernes’, a collection that revisits the house’s art deco heritage while embracing the freer, bolder and more feminine direction introduced by Alexia Leleu. Designs on view included the ‘Ève’, ‘Coco’ and ‘Marilyn’ chaise longues and the ‘Aglaé’ cabinet, now reinterpreted using contemporary materials, notably Dedar fabrics. The resulting dialogue between craft, materiality and modern expression feels genuinely fresh, underscoring Leleu’s ongoing reinvention of French haute décoration. Writer: Anna Solomon