Triennale pays tribute to Angelo Mangiarotti with extensive retrospective
‘Angelo Mangiarotti: When Structures Take Shape’ (until 23 April 2023) is an extensive retrospective of the Milanese architect's work, with contributions from Renzo Piano and UniFor
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Museo del Design La Triennale in Milan unveiled a new comprehensive exhibition dedicated to Angelo Mangiarotti (1921-2012). The exhibition is an homage to the design master, who conceived some of the most influential pieces in the history of design and is now celebrated by one of Italy’s most respectable institutions.
Curated by Fulvio Irace with Francesca Albani, Franz Graf (architecture section), Luca Pietro Nicoletti (sculpture section) and Marco Sammicheli (design section), and realised with the support of Giulio Barazzetta, the exhibition ‘Angelo Mangiarotti: When Structures Take Shape’ will run until 23 April 2023. Among the contributors to the exhibition is Renzo Piano, who had worked closely with Mangiarotti and worked on the exhibition set-up, while the installation was created by Ottavio Di Blasi & Partners. UniFor was part of the exhibition as a technical sponsor, the exhibition design being based on Luca Meda’s metal structure for the ‘Progetto 25’ office partition system.
‘Angelo Mangiarotti: When Structures Take Shape’ at Triennale
This retrospective retraces the more than 60-year career of this eclectic and unique architect through material including designs that have never been shown to the public before. ‘For many years, Triennale Milano has been working on a project devoted to the great Italian masters of design, from Enzo Mari to Ettore Sottsass, to Achille Castiglioni and Pietro Lingeri,’ comments architect Stefano Boeri, president of Triennale. ‘The latest is Angelo Mangiarotti, an eclectic international personality who over the years carried out superb experiments in the fields of architecture, design, sculpture and infrastructure planning. The retrospective gives this key figure in 20th-century design his rightful place in history. We are particularly grateful to Renzo Piano for his participation in this important project – he himself studied under Mangiarotti and worked with him on the 14th International Exhibition in 1968, right here at Triennale.’
The exhibition aims to point out how Mangiarotti was able to approach every design problem as part of a broader issue. ‘The exhibition at Triennale is the first opportunity we have had to reveal the great master’s truly complex nature,’ adds curator Fulvio Irace. ‘This has long been ignored in favour of his reputation as a builder who focused on the processes of material culture and on the techniques of prefabrication. While it is true that Mangiarotti reinvented the eternal archetype of the post and lintel, so to speak, using it throughout his career in an astonishing range of variations, it is equally true that – as the exhibition points out – his work contains a creative vein of great plastic and sculptural power, which places it in the domain of art as well as in that of architecture and design.’
The exhibition catalogue is edited by Irace and published by Electa. As part of the exhibition is also an original film titled Un Angelo su Milano: Mangiarotti e la città (An angel on Milan; Mangiarotti and the city), produced by Muse Factory Projects, founded by Francesca Molteni.
‘Angelo Mangiarotti: When Structures Take Shape’ is on view until 23 April 2023
Triennale, Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6
triennale.org (opens in new tab)
Maria Cristina Didero is an independent design curator, consultant and author, who has contributed to many publications over the years; she is currently Milan editor of Wallpaper* . Didero has consulted for companies such as Vitra, Fritz Hansen, Lexus, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Valextra among others. Based in Milan, she works internationally, curating exhibitions for institutions: some of her most recent projects include Nendo: The Space in Between and The Conversation Show at the Holon Design Museum, Israel; FUN HOUSE by Snarkitecture at National Building Museum, Washington D.C.; SuperDesign a project about Italian radical design, NY; Vegan Design, or the Art of Reduction by Erez Nevi and The Fish and The Crowd by Carlo Massoud, Milan. In April 2022 she curated a Mathieu Lehanneur exhibition at the Triennale in Milan called The Inventory of Life, while in July she debuted a project at the MK&G in Hamburg titled Ask Me if I Believe in the Future, alongside a series of ongoing collaborations. She was appointed 2022 Curatorial Director of Design Miami/. She is currently preparing two projects for Milan Design Week 2023.
-
A minimalist Mexican home has rocky roots
Echegaray, a minimalist Mexican home by Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, draws on its rocky site, which peeps out from its lower levels
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Hæckels beauty school opens in Margate with innovative curriculum
Hæckels Academy is a beauty school from the Margate-based brand with skincare courses focused on treating skin of colour
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Fingertip rings: discover the new jewellery silhouette with Nour by Jahan
Adorn your fingers with Nour by Jahan’s new additions to the ’Passion’ collection
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
At Triennale Milano, Francis Kéré and Ersilia Vaudo explore what we don’t know
The 23rd International Exhibition of Triennale Milano, ‘Unknown Unknowns: An Introduction to Mysteries’ brings together art, design, film and research to understand what we will need in the future (on view until 8 January 2023)
By Will Jennings • Published
-
Aldo Rossi’s ‘Cabina dell’Elba‘, part beach hut, part wardrobe, is celebrated in Milan
Antonia Jannone presents ‘Aldo Rossi. La Cabina dell'Elba’, exploring the architect’s take on the beach hut as furniture
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
UniFor unveils new Milan showroom by Herzog & de Meuron
UniFor’s new Milan showroom in Herzog & de Meuron’s Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli on Viale Pasubio is ‘an open space in dialogue with the city’
By Cristina Kiran Piotti • Last updated
-
A Milan apartment for an electronic music composer combines work and pleasure
A project by M2Atelier for DJ and music producer Stephan Jolk features a sombre material palette in an apartment conceived around a specially-built music box
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Step inside Formafantasma’s chic new live/work space in Milan
Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma invite us to their new Milanese studio, set within the Assab One cultural complex and featuring bespoke furniture created with Sicilian manufacturer DiSé
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Stefano Boeri on his plans for the Triennale Design Museum and transforming the institution into a ‘major cultural hub’
We talk to Triennale president Stefano Boeri on his plans for the Milanese institution, including the Triennale Design Museum and the development of a new cultural hub
By Emma O'Kelly • Last updated
-
Blade runner: the closure of cutler G Lorenzi shook Milan – but all is not lost
By JJ Martin • Last updated
-
Back in stock: Giacomo Bulleri’s famous Tabaccheria relaunches in Milan
By Ali Morris • Last updated