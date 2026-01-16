Paris Déco Off and Maison & Objet have descended on the city, bringing designers, buyers and industry enthusiasts to its bustling streets. Wallpaper* is on the ground, trawling for the most exciting launches and emerging trends of 2026. Below, we highlight our standout presentations across furniture, textiles, objects and more. From craft-focused fabrics to versatile seating and a distinct wealth of archival revivals, these are Wallpaper’s picks from Paris Design Week, showcasing both rising currents and the enduring craftsmanship of the city’s design houses.

A study of light at Rubelli

(Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

Rubelli’s 2026 collection, ‘Luce’ – meaning ‘light’ – takes inspiration from the behaviour of light, exploring its interaction with shape, colour and space. Marking a departure from the house’s traditional botanical motifs and fundamental geometries, ‘Luce’ treats fabric as an active participant in its environment, filtering and reflecting light in captivating ways. Silks and satins such as ‘Aurora’, ‘Ripple’ and ‘Dark Lady’ reveal luminous sheens and dynamic visual effects, while jacquards like ‘Spotlight’ introduce bold geometric patterns in intense hues. Reflecting a broader trend this year, the collection also extends outdoors, with textiles designed to capture sunlight and the shimmer of the sea.

A history lesson at L’Objet

(Image credit: L'Objet)

L’Objet’s ‘Grand Tour’ collection draws on the 18th- and 19th-century tradition that saw young aristocrats travel through Europe discovering classical art, architecture and natural sciences as a cultural rite of passage. Reimagined for contemporary interiors, the collection presents dinnerware as modern souvenirs. Each piece is crafted from fine porcelain, enriched with hand-applied 24ct gold and decorated through a complex multi-layer decal process that echoes the precision of pietra dura stone inlay. Illustrated botanicals evoke semi-precious stones such as jade, lapis and carnelian, recalling the objects of curiosity once gathered by grand tour travellers. The result is striking.

More looking back at Dedar

(Image credit: Dedar)

Dedar’s 2026 collection celebrates, once again, a dialogue between contemporary design and historical references. Long drawn to figurative motifs, the house now looks to tapestry traditions, reimagined tartans and kaleidoscopic patterns inspired by the Centre Pompidou, alongside cosmic influences recalling constellations, cave paintings and hieroglyphics. The palette moves from soft pastels to vibrant hues, while textures span fluid satins and sumptuous velvets to elegant mohair and handcrafted raw silks. Across fabrics and wall coverings, the collection fuses history and modernity, abstraction and figuration.

A chandelier like no other at Baccarat

(Image credit: Baccarat)

Baccarat has teamed up with designer Harry Nuriev for an exhibition at Maison Baccarat. At its centre is a radically reimagined ‘Zénith’ chandelier, integrating everyday objects – pens, bottle caps, CDs, children’s toys – into its intricate crystal form. The piece embodies Nuriev’s philosophy of ‘transformism’, repurposing objects while preserving their memory and blurring the line between art and function. The exhibition also revisits Baccarat icons, including the ‘Harcourt’ glass, carafe and ‘Sirius’ crystal ball, engraved and enamelled with words and images. This collaboration reframes crystal as both a luxury and a conceptual medium, offering unexpected perspectives on classical forms.

Glass that looks like wind-blown fabric at Lalique

A lamp from ‘Alizé' Chapter II (Image credit: Lalique)

Lalique’s ‘Air de Lalique’ collection explores the essence of air – its lightness, movement and transitory nature – rendered in crystal. It's presented in two chapters, the first introducing sculptures inspired by a gentle breeze, with satin-polished undulations, sunset hues and coral patinas, including the signature ‘Alizé’ vases and bowls. The second chapter reimagines pleated crystal as luminous lighting objects. Artistic director Marc Larminaux also unveiled a personal experiment, the neo-pop ‘Teddy Air’ series, whose forms convincingly evoke inflatable balloons. Beyond ‘Air de Lalique’, the house marks the centenary of Suzanne Lalique Haviland’s ‘Tourbillons’ vase with a coral reissue, and also expands into artistic collaborations – with Chinese artist Fang Lijun and the Magritte Foundation.

Elegant furniture at Leleu

(Image credit: Leleu)

Maison Leleu unveiled ‘Classiques Modernes’, a collection that revisits the house’s art deco heritage while embracing the freer, bolder and more feminine direction introduced by Alexia Leleu. Iconic designs – including the ‘Ève’, ‘Coco’ and ‘Marilyn’ chaise longues and the ‘Aglaé’ cabinet – are reinterpreted using contemporary materials, notably Dedar fabrics. The presentation is enriched by contemporary jewellery from Catherine Le Gal and a curated selection of artworks developed in collaboration with Spaceless Gallery. The resulting dialogue between craft, materiality and modern expression feels genuinely fresh, underscoring Leleu’s ongoing reinvention of French haute décoration.

Liberty opens the archive

(Image credit: James Merrell)

To mark its 150th anniversary, Liberty has unveiled ‘The House of Liberty’ wallpaper collection, drawing on more than 60,000 archival designs. The collection distills the company's history into three chapters – ’Arts Club’ (1860-1875), ‘Town House’ (1875-1910) and ‘Painter’s House’ (1960-1980) – reinterpreting historic patterns for contemporary interiors. Seventeen hand-painted designs span panoramic murals, wide-width landscapes, floral trails, painterly ditsies, refined geometric and grasscloth finishes, all rooted in Liberty’s distinctive palette and textural richness.

Indoor-outdoor versatility at Ginori 1735

(Image credit: Ginori 1735)

Ginori 1735’s ‘Domus’ capsule collection, designed by Luca Nichetto, brings together furniture, lighting and decorative objects with a fluid indoor-outdoor sensibility. Many pieces are designed to transition seamlessly between settings, reflecting a growing emphasis on versatility. Presented as a series of environments – outdoor, lounge, dining, office and café – the exhibition evokes a range of moods, from quiet contemplation to social vitality. A highlight is the ‘LaVenus’ chair, a sculptural reinterpretation of the brand’s classic armchair. Throughout the collection, Nichetto articulates a holistic vision of contemporary living that is playful, elegant and responsive to evolving lifestyles.

Silk Road-inspired textiles at Fischbacher 1819

(Image credit: Fischbacher 1819)

Fischbacher 1819 unveiled the ‘Silk Road Collection’, a textile narrative inspired by the historic East-West trade routes. Drawing on the landscapes, crafts and artefacts encountered along the Silk Road, the collection translates deserts, mountains and ancient cities into rich textures, patterns and materials. Spanning upholstery, drapery, wall coverings and decorative elements, the palette moves from sun-warmed neutrals and mineral tones to the deep blues and greens of Central Asia and Persia. Sustainability is integral, with recycled and natural fibres used throughout. The result is a celebration of cultural exchange, reimagined through a contemporary lens.

An icon reimagined at Agapecasa

The re-edition of the 1959 Schwob Table (Image credit: Agapecasa)

Agapecasa continues this year’s theme revisiting of design heritage with the re-edition of the 1959 ‘Schwob’ table by Angelo Mangiarotti and Bruno Morassutti. Defined by the essential forms, structural precision and material honesty of the 1950s, the piece was originally designed for Villa Schwob in La Chaux-de-Fonds. The table joins the broader ‘Mangiarotti Collection’ – alongside the ‘Eros’ table, ‘Tre3’ chairs, ‘Cavalletto’ system and ‘CAP53’ vases – together articulating a dialogue between historic architecture, midcentury innovation and contemporary reinterpretation.

Global craftsmanship at De Le Cuona

(Image credit: De Le Cuona)

De Le Cuona leaned into another key theme of the week: craftsmanship. An installation featuring the short film True Luxury Takes Time accompanied a preview of the ‘Woven Earth’ collection, inspired by global landscapes ranging from Chinese rice paddies to American deserts and Incan trails. The collection explores the meticulous process of transforming natural fibres into luxurious textiles, with sculptural seating and layered fabrics inviting visitors to engage with the pieces firsthand. Through this immersive presentation, De Le Cuona underscores its commitment to heritage, sustainability and the poetry of global craft traditions.

Tactile wall coverings at Élitis

Part of the ‘Lanzarote’ wall covering collection (Image credit: Elitis)

Élitis’ 2026 wallcovering collections transform walls into sensorial canvases, balancing delicacy with intensity. Crafted from silk, handmade papers, natural fibres, weaves and mineral textures, the designs draw inspiration from Japanese aesthetics, 1930s-40s modernism and volcanic landscapes. The ‘Écume’ range evokes the ocean through gesso shells, metallic jacquards and mother-of-pearl patinas. ‘Lanzarote’ translates basalt and aquamarine into textured surfaces, while ‘Madagascar Arrowroot Raw Raffia’ blends tropical fibres with luminous highlights. Élitis has created wallcoverings that are both visually striking and tactilely engaging, elevating walls into truly memorable surfaces.