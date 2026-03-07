These four new sets of headphones offer up different twists on the format, from unexpected colour and smartphone integration blended with low-budget innovation through to two premium options that sit inside and outside your ear. Read on to find your fit.

Nothing Headphone (a) – 135 hours of playtime

Nothing Headphone (a) (Image credit: Nothing)

The Headphone (a) is Nothing’s new entry-level over-ear offering, introducing bold colours while simplifying the silhouette and design language of the Headphone (1). Despite the dialling down of material finishing (eg, plastic instead of aluminium), notable improvements have been made elsewhere.

Most impressively, there's a class-leading 135 hours of playtime, thanks to a high-capacity internal battery (and as long as you turn off active noise cancellation). The inclusion of Sony’s LDAC audio coding allows for high-resolution audio (although it halves your listening time).

In addition, Nothing’s cross-device integration continues through a system that allows you to use the physical controls on the (a) to take photos and videos on your Nothing phone.

Nothing Headphone (a) (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing Headphone (a), available in black, white, pink and yellow, £149 / €159, Nothing.tech, @Nothing

Soundcore Space 2 – a travel-friendly choice

Soundcore Space 2 (Image credit: Soundcore)

Also making waves in the value stakes are the new offerings from Soundcore, the audio brand created by charge and accessory specialist Anker.

The new Soundcore Space 2 headphones are worth a look for their very travel-centric approach, including noise cancelling that’s been specially tuned to ‘help combat the low rumble during a commercial flight’.

Soundcore Space 2 (Image credit: Soundcore)

Battery life isn’t quite up to the capabilities of the Headphone (a), but 70 hours without ANC will accommodate plenty of long-haul trips. Just five minutes with a high-capacity charger will boost the listening time by an additional four hours. The Seafoam Green finish also makes a welcome alternative to sober black and white.

Soundcore Space 2 wireless headphones (Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore Space 2, available in Linen White, Jet Black and Seafoam Green, £129.99 / £129.99, Soundcore.com, Amazon.co.uk

Meze Audio Astru – an unobtrusive wired option

Meze Audio Astru in-ear monitors (Image credit: Meze Audio)

For a more unobtrusive route to high-end audio – with a price to match – Meze Audio has introduced the Astru in-ear monitors. These ergonomically shaped wired IEMs use a single driver (with a manufacturing process that includes applying layers of gold and titanium), housed within a CNC-machined titanium shell with a satin finish.

The Romanian firm includes a high-quality balanced cable in the Astru kit, complete with 4.4mm jack (and 3.5mm adapter), as well as a range of ear tips and two different kinds of carry case.

Astru by Meze Audio (Image credit: Meze Audio)

Astru by Meze Audio, £819 / $899 / €899, MezeAudio.com, @MezeAudio

Grado Signature S550 – premium materials meet quality sound

Grado Signature S550 headphones (Image credit: Grado)

Another high-grade wired offering comes courtesy of Grado Labs, the Brooklyn-based family-run manufacturer that is successfully bridging the gap between handmade high-fidelity audio and the demands of mass-market audiophiles.

The Grado Signature S550 headphones feature a handcrafted housing made from sustainably sourced Brazilian walnut, which gives each pair a unique look whilst also informing the acoustic characteristics of the tone. The company’s proprietary detachable cable system is also included.

Grado Signature S550 headphones (Image credit: Grado)

Despite the combination of premium leather on the headband and high-grade stainless steel fittings, as well as Grado’s long-standing commitment to quality, the Signature S550s are the company’s most affordable over-ear headphones to date.

Grado Signature S550, £995 / $995, Grado.co.uk, @GradoLabs