On the one hand, we’re living in an era of unprecedented access to information about our physical and mental states. The early pedometers have given way to fully functional smart watches, bands and rings that offer myriad sensors all jostling for non-invasive ways of working out your levels of stress, blood oxygen level and much more besides.

Aiora Chair from DavidHugh (Image credit: DavidHugh)

On the other hand, this deluge of personal data effectively acts as the gamification of wellness, great for the target-driven, not so much for the information averse. Be warned: you get into this stuff at your peril. Heaven only knows how medical professions cope when faced with patients who are positively brimming with often dubiously sourced data.

Lingo glucose monitor (Image credit: Lingo)

And still they come. These pros and cons haven’t stopped us from taking a look to see what’s currently on offer for the stats-minded, health-conscious tech consumer, from smart chairs to sleep machines, gut health monitors and air purifiers.

Woojer Vibroacoustic Therapy Mat

Woojer Vibroacoustic Therapy Mat (Image credit: Woojer)

Described as a ‘Foldable High-Fidelity Haptic Mattress Topper’, the bottom line is that this is the latest way for Woojer to bring their vibration-based therapeutic tech into the home. More convenient than their wearable vest and more immersive than the Woojer Strap, the Mat sends pulses through the entire body (or ‘spa-level vibroacoustic therapy’) that translate music and soundscapes into a soothing, mild massage.

Woojer Vibroacoustic Therapy Mat (Image credit: Woojer)

This haptic approach to healing is bolstered by Woojer’s own suite of wellness sessions. The Mat is made from breathable fabric and can be folded away for storage, doubling up as a way of bolstering and amplifying the feel of music and movies when it’s not being used to soothe.

Woojer Mat, £671

Lingo Glucose Monitor

Lingo Glucose Monitor and app (Image credit: Lingo)

Lingo isn’t the first biowearable in town, but it’s one of the newest. Freshly available on Android in addition to iOS, the system follows the now-familiar route of an arm-worn biosensor that works in harmony with an app to track glucose levels.

Lingo Glucose Monitor (Image credit: Lingo)

For some, keeping track of glucose is an essential daily routine; others just like to get an insight into the relationship between eating, drinking, sleeping and exercise, and what changes in diet, nutrition and rest can do to elevate our overall well-being.

Lingo, more information at HelloLingo.com, @HelloLingo

Diesel x Ultrahuman Smart Ring

Diesel x Ultrahuman Smart Ring (Image credit: Diesel x Ultrahuman)

Smart rings are the most discrete mode of health tracking to date. Market leader Ultrahuman has now teamed up with Diesel to give their smart ring a touch more style and personality. In addition to a red Diesel base charger, there are two styles of Diesel ring, silver and black, both bearing the brand’s Double D logo. Metrics tracked include quality of sleep, step count, calories, and heart rate, with around 4 to 6 days of battery life and no subscription required.

Diesel x Ultrahuman Smart Ring (Image credit: Diesel x Ultrahuman)

Oral-B iO10 Gold Special Edition Toothbrush

Oral-B iO10 Gold Special Edition Toothbrush (Image credit: Oral-B)

Oral-B have given their flagship electric toothbrush a sparkling makeover for the seasonal market. The iO10 Gold Special Edition comes in Lunar Gold and features the company’s ‘Smart Adapt Technology’, a clever way adjusting cleaning intensity on the fly depending on how hard you’re brushing.

There’s app connectivity as well, which not only serves up handy brushing timers but warns of impending brush head replacements. Toothbrushing routines are effectively gamified via the new displays and icons on the toothbrush itself, whilst the travel case will also keep the toothbrush charged when you’re on the move.

Any mention of high-tech toothbrushes must be offset by a mention of the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush (TrySuri.com), a worthy recipient of the Best Sustainable Step Forward for the Home in the 2025 Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards.

Oral-B Oral B Io10 Eclipse Gold Limited Edition Electric Toothbrush £280 at shop.oralb.co.uk

Sans Air Purifier Mini

Sans Air Purifier Mini in Agave green (Image credit: Sans)

Air purification in its most compact form comes courtesy of the Sans Air Purifier Mini, now available in two more accommodating shades, the neutral Sand and muted green Agave, in addition to the regular black and white. The Mini, which sits alongside a larger model designed for whole home use, will work in rooms up to 490 square feet, capturing stray pet hair and banishing dust, with medical-grade filtration that’s a boon for allergy sufferers of all stripes.

Sans Air Purifier Mini (Image credit: Sans)

Sans also provides a sleek Water Purifier, a countertop kitchen gadget that uses four-stage reverse osmosis (as opposed to traditional carbon or ceramic filtration), removing impurities via a semi-permeable membrane.

The Sans purification family (Image credit: Sans)

Aiora Chair by DavidHugh

Aiora Chair by DavidHugh (Image credit: DavidHugh)

An office chair that promises to bring the instant benefits of meditation without a lifetime of training seems like a no-brainer for desk workers. The Aiora chair works by negating all feelings of weight thanks to a system of planar motion mechanics, effectively the user feels as if they are floating.

By disassociating the brain from having to solve the issue of balance, DavidHugh’s research shows that internal sensory awareness is radically enhanced. ‘It is so sensitive, in fact, that the simple act of breathing can lift the whole body,’ the company claims.

Aiora Chair by DavidHugh (Image credit: DavidHugh)

Physically, Aiora is precisely engineered, as you’d expect, combining Kvadrat wool-blend fabrics (or Muirhead leather, depending on specification and model) with aluminium and steel. The chair’s structure and upholstery use a modular design approach that is fully repairable and upgradeable, with the ‘basic’ Monochrome model, the multi-coloured Soul model and the leather-trimmed Signature version offering different finish options.

Aiora chair by DavidHugh, from £5,700, DavidHugh.com

Withings Body Scan Smart Scales

Withings Body Scan Smart Scales (Image credit: Withings)

If you don’t want to carry a set of sensors around with you in the form of a ring or watch, the next best thing is a set of body scanning smart scales from Withings. The company’s flagship Body Scan model promises a full body screening in just 90 seconds, thanks to the integrated sensor handle that enables the device to monitor up to 40 different parameters.

Withings Body Scan smart scales (Image credit: Withings)

How you use that data is up to you, with instant syncing to the Withings app – regardless of whether or not you have a Withings smartwatch – a full colour display and the ability to store eight different personal profiles.

Withings Body Scan app (Image credit: Withings)

To get the most out of the unit, you’ll need a full subscription to the Withings+ service, with its ability to monitor and decode various markers over time, make active suggestions, flag up issues and dovetail with any fitness or recovery programs you’re undertaking.

Ultrahuman Home Sleep Monitor

Ultrahuman Home Sleep Monitor (Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Like a bedside Mac Mini, the Ultrahuman Home is a sensor-stuffed anodized aluminium box that serves up environment and sleep data. The former includes air quality monitoring, sound and motion detection, alongside UV and light exposure and more.

Ultrahuman Home Sleep Monitor (Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Again, this is a device best served by a subscription, but devourers of data will be thrilled to discover a carefully maintained log of their breathing patterns during sleep (including coughing and snoring), alongside an analysis of air quality, light levels, temperature and humidity and hopefully a deep dive you’re your circadian rhythms. A little knowledge is a dangerous thing, perhaps, but the Ultrahuman Home doesn’t hold back on the details.

Ultrahuman Home app (Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Dekoda by Kohler Health

Dekoda by Kohler Health (Image credit: Kohler Health)

Yet more intimate data can be gleaned by the installation of Dekoda from Kohler Health, the new venture from the long-standing American sanitaryware specialists (founded in 1873). Dekoda is a sensor pack that attaches to the side of a toilet cistern and scans the contents of the bowl once you’ve done your business.

The resulting data can reveal insight into hydration and even provide early warning of more serious medical conditions like bowel cancer. A remote wall-mounted fingerprint scanner allows multiple profiles to be tracked, whilst the all-important app and subscription is required to keep track of the data you, shall we say, produce.

Kohler Health app (Image credit: Kohler Health)

Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds

Soundcore Sleep A30 earbuds (Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore’s new Sleep A30 model is ergonomically shaped to be better suited for sleeping than conventional earbuds. In addition to the form factor, the A30s include active noise cancelling that can tune out unwelcome noises like snoring, whilst also generating binaural ‘brainwave audio’ to aid getting to sleep in the first place. Custom soundscapes are also on offer, as is blissful, sound-cancelled silence.

Soundcore Sleep app (Image credit: Soundcore)

Soundcore Sleep A30 | Silence the World, Enhance Your Sleep £199.99 at Soundcore