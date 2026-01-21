The distinctive new Strada headphones from Meze Audio are hand-crafted for audio lovers

High-end Romanian audio manufacturer Meze has launched a new pair of over-ear, closed-back dynamic headphones, the Strada. Combining the company’s renowned craftsmanship and material focus – natural wood is very much the order of the day – with impressive performance, Meze Audio Strada are wired headphones that are designed for careful, focused listening sessions.

Meze Audio Strada over ear headphones (Image credit: Meze Audio)

For a start, the material choices set the Strada apart from run-of-the-mill devices. The ear cups are made from Macassar ebony, and these are paired with a frame finished in deep metallic green. The magnetically detachable ear pads and padded headband are black leather, with spot details of the joints and adjustable frame picked out in bronze.

Detail design, Meze Audio Strada over ear headphones (Image credit: Meze Audio)

The frame itself is made from magnesium for lightness and strength. The unique green paintwork – applied in four layers – marks a welcome departure from the dominance of black, silver and white in the audio sphere, while the use of Macassar wood ensures that no two pairs will be exactly the same.

Wood finished ear cups on the Meze Audio Strada (Image credit: Meze Audio)

The company, founded in Romania in 2011, specialises in handcrafted audio products with a high degree of repairability. Earlier products, like the Poet headphones, exemplify this approach, as does the Strada. The combination of lightness and ergonomic comfort allow these headphones to be worn for hours.

Meze Audio Strada headphones in their carrying case (Image credit: Meze Audio)

Meze Audio Strada headphones, £799, MezeAudio.com, @MezeAudio