The distinctive new Strada headphones from Meze Audio are hand-crafted for audio lovers
These over ear dynamic wired headphones from Meze Audio bring titanium, leather and Macassar wood to the audio experience
High-end Romanian audio manufacturer Meze has launched a new pair of over-ear, closed-back dynamic headphones, the Strada. Combining the company’s renowned craftsmanship and material focus – natural wood is very much the order of the day – with impressive performance, Meze Audio Strada are wired headphones that are designed for careful, focused listening sessions.
For a start, the material choices set the Strada apart from run-of-the-mill devices. The ear cups are made from Macassar ebony, and these are paired with a frame finished in deep metallic green. The magnetically detachable ear pads and padded headband are black leather, with spot details of the joints and adjustable frame picked out in bronze.
The frame itself is made from magnesium for lightness and strength. The unique green paintwork – applied in four layers – marks a welcome departure from the dominance of black, silver and white in the audio sphere, while the use of Macassar wood ensures that no two pairs will be exactly the same.
The company, founded in Romania in 2011, specialises in handcrafted audio products with a high degree of repairability. Earlier products, like the Poet headphones, exemplify this approach, as does the Strada. The combination of lightness and ergonomic comfort allow these headphones to be worn for hours.
Meze Audio Strada headphones, £799, MezeAudio.com, @MezeAudio
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.