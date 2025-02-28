Five new cutting-edge over-ear headphones deliver high-end audio in style

Meze Audio is gaining a reputation for highly crafted, individually designed accessories. The Romanian company’s newest model, Poet, are planar magnetic headphones, as opposed to the more common dynamic drivers. The advantages are said to be a clearer, more intimate sound picture, although it’s definitely a case of personal preference.

The new open-back headphones combine a striking design, with its complex steel grille, with high quality materials (suede leather band, magnesium chassis), swappable ear pads and a premium copper cable. All parts of the Poet can be replaced or repaired.

Meze Audio Poet, £1,850, MezeAudio.com