Five new cutting-edge over-ear headphones deliver high-end audio in style

Meze Audio, Dyson, Noble, Grado and Écoute Audio offer up their latest wired and wireless headphones for a premium audio experience

Meze Audio Poet headphones
Meze Audio Poet headphones
(Image credit: Meze Audio)
Jump to category:
By
published
in News

Aside from the familiar shortlist of manufacturers who can be relied upon to deliver a cracking set of cans (we’d include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Sony, Sonos, Sennheiser and Master & Dynamic in that list), there’s a growing number of smaller firms looking to get into the high-end headphone market. Whether you want wired or wireless, we’ve rounded up five alternatives to the status quo in audiophile-quality over-ear headphones.

Meze Audio Poet

Meze Audio Poet headphones
Meze Audio Poet

Meze Audio is gaining a reputation for highly crafted, individually designed accessories. The Romanian company’s newest model, Poet, are planar magnetic headphones, as opposed to the more common dynamic drivers. The advantages are said to be a clearer, more intimate sound picture, although it’s definitely a case of personal preference.

The new open-back headphones combine a striking design, with its complex steel grille, with high quality materials (suede leather band, magnesium chassis), swappable ear pads and a premium copper cable. All parts of the Poet can be replaced or repaired.

Meze Audio Poet, £1,850, MezeAudio.com

Noble FoKus Apollo ANC wireless headphones

Noble FoKus Apollo ANC wireless headphones
Fokus Apollo

The new FoKus Apollo from Noble brings together a number of technologies, with a hybrid driver design that combines dynamic and planar magnetic drivers, along with a noise-cancelling system driven by three microphones. Other innovations include a removable boom mic for calls (all microphones can be muted), as well as an impressive 80 hours of battery life. Bluetooth 5.3 provides the wireless connectivity and there’s also a cable for wired listening.

Noble FoKus Apollo ANC wireless headphones, £589, NobleAudio.com

Dyson OnTrac with CNC Chrome Red edition caps

Dyson OnTrac with CNC Chrome Red edition caps
Dyson OnTrac

Dyson have added another option to their well-received OnTrac wireless headphones with a new colour way. Part of the attractions of the OnTrac – besides 55 hours of noise cancelled listening – is the ability to customise the colour combos. The introduction of optional Chrome Red caps draws special attention to the machined aluminium end caps of these exceptionally well crafted wireless headphones.

Dyson OnTrac, £449.99, CNC Chrome Red caps, £49, Dyson.co.uk

Écoute Audio Vacuum Tube Headphones

Satin Aluminum Vacuum Tube Headphones
Écoute Satin Aluminum Vacuum Tube Headphones

Écoute Audio’s Satin Aluminium Vacuum Tube headphones claim to be the only set in the world with an in-built vacuum tube pre-amp and dual mono amplifiers (one for each channel). Whether this translates to a more immersive audio experience very much depends on how golden your hearing is, but there’s no doubting the care and craft that has gone into shaping the headphones and case. The trade-off for the tube experience is a shorter battery life (20 hours), but there’s a 3.5mm jack for a conventional cable.

Ecoute Audio Vacuum Tube Headphones, £644, EcouteAudio.com

Grado Signature S950 Headphones

Grado Signature S950 Headphones
Grado Signature S950 Headphones

The new Grado Signature S950 headphones follow the Brooklyn-based family company’s long-standing tradition of working with wood. Combining machined aluminium with Brazilian walnut, the Signature S950 headphones emphasise the unique quality of each pair thanks to the wood grain, as well as the acoustic properties the wood housing gives to the overall sound. These wired headphones come with detachable cables and a fully adjustable, well-padded stainless steel headband.

Grado Signature S950 Headphones, £2,495, Grado.co.uk

TOPICS
Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸