Five new cutting-edge over-ear headphones deliver high-end audio in style
Meze Audio, Dyson, Noble, Grado and Écoute Audio offer up their latest wired and wireless headphones for a premium audio experience
Aside from the familiar shortlist of manufacturers who can be relied upon to deliver a cracking set of cans (we’d include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Sony, Sonos, Sennheiser and Master & Dynamic in that list), there’s a growing number of smaller firms looking to get into the high-end headphone market. Whether you want wired or wireless, we’ve rounded up five alternatives to the status quo in audiophile-quality over-ear headphones.
Meze Audio Poet
Meze Audio is gaining a reputation for highly crafted, individually designed accessories. The Romanian company’s newest model, Poet, are planar magnetic headphones, as opposed to the more common dynamic drivers. The advantages are said to be a clearer, more intimate sound picture, although it’s definitely a case of personal preference.
The new open-back headphones combine a striking design, with its complex steel grille, with high quality materials (suede leather band, magnesium chassis), swappable ear pads and a premium copper cable. All parts of the Poet can be replaced or repaired.
Meze Audio Poet, £1,850, MezeAudio.com
Noble FoKus Apollo ANC wireless headphones
The new FoKus Apollo from Noble brings together a number of technologies, with a hybrid driver design that combines dynamic and planar magnetic drivers, along with a noise-cancelling system driven by three microphones. Other innovations include a removable boom mic for calls (all microphones can be muted), as well as an impressive 80 hours of battery life. Bluetooth 5.3 provides the wireless connectivity and there’s also a cable for wired listening.
Noble FoKus Apollo ANC wireless headphones, £589, NobleAudio.com
Dyson OnTrac with CNC Chrome Red edition caps
Dyson have added another option to their well-received OnTrac wireless headphones with a new colour way. Part of the attractions of the OnTrac – besides 55 hours of noise cancelled listening – is the ability to customise the colour combos. The introduction of optional Chrome Red caps draws special attention to the machined aluminium end caps of these exceptionally well crafted wireless headphones.
Dyson OnTrac, £449.99, CNC Chrome Red caps, £49, Dyson.co.uk
Écoute Audio Vacuum Tube Headphones
Écoute Audio’s Satin Aluminium Vacuum Tube headphones claim to be the only set in the world with an in-built vacuum tube pre-amp and dual mono amplifiers (one for each channel). Whether this translates to a more immersive audio experience very much depends on how golden your hearing is, but there’s no doubting the care and craft that has gone into shaping the headphones and case. The trade-off for the tube experience is a shorter battery life (20 hours), but there’s a 3.5mm jack for a conventional cable.
Ecoute Audio Vacuum Tube Headphones, £644, EcouteAudio.com
Grado Signature S950 Headphones
The new Grado Signature S950 headphones follow the Brooklyn-based family company’s long-standing tradition of working with wood. Combining machined aluminium with Brazilian walnut, the Signature S950 headphones emphasise the unique quality of each pair thanks to the wood grain, as well as the acoustic properties the wood housing gives to the overall sound. These wired headphones come with detachable cables and a fully adjustable, well-padded stainless steel headband.
Grado Signature S950 Headphones, £2,495, Grado.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Apple is rumoured to be releasing a foldable iPhone. How should it stand out from the crowd?
The new model is forecast for 2026, but Apple’s competitors have already entered the foldable phone market. Is the tech megabrand late to the party, or can we expect something special from its contribution?
By Anna Solomon Published
-
La Môme London finds its home at The Berkeley hotel
All the razzle-dazzle of Cannes and Monte Carlo is wrapped up in this one fabulous dining room and terrace in London
By Ben McCormack Published
-
The new dawn of the London sandwich shop
The appeal of a quick meal between two slices of bread has long held sway in the UK. We look back on the rise of the sandwich shop and explore the new wave of London venues that are making it a more stylised experience
By Toyo Odetunde Published
-
Thunderstruck: Pro-Ject Audio Systems lend their turntable tech to AC/DC’s iconic aesthetic
Pro-Ject Audio Systems’ new limited edition AC/DC Turntable is a magnificent slice of heavy metal fandom
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Waiting for Ideas have recast the turntable as a minimal aluminium altar for vinyl worship
The PP-1 turntable is an ultra-minimal, all-aluminium record player designed to enhance the vinyl experience
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Century Series, Philips goes retro to celebrate over 100 years of audio innovation
Dutch audio brand Philips has drawn on its extensive archive to shape the form of the five Century devices, all of which offer stylish ways to enjoy vinyl, radio and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
CES 2025: best audio launches from Las Vegas
The news from CES was that good things come in small packages, at least when it comes to contemporary audio devices
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ruark Audio and Revo give the CD player revival a fresh spin
Ruark Audio’s new R-CD100 and the Revo SuperCD are joined by two more quirky devices to revive those classic discs
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series continues with a CD player revival
Bang & Olufsen’s Beosystem 9000c music system brings the original digital compact disc format back to life and pairs it with the latest in speaker design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cassette players for analogue audio lovers as we explore tapes’ slow and steady revival
Brand-new cassette players, refurbished classics and the best second-hand sources to experience analogue audio in 2025
By Jonathan Bell Last updated